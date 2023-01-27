NBA Top Performers, Jan. 26: Kyrie Irving's 40 Points Not Enough In Nets' Loss To Pistons

Irving lost out to eight Pistons players in double-figures

It was a night Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving missed his running mate.

The Detroit Pistons had eight players in double-figures to offset Irving's 40-point game in their 130-122 victory Thursday. Irving was once again playing without injured teammate Kevin Durant, who is expected to return before the NBA All-Star break.

Irving and Durant were the only teammates voted as All-Star starters but even their presence would have struggled against the balanced Pistons. Irving finished 14 of 27 from the field and finished with six rebounds and five assists.

OTHERS:

-Julius Randle had 37 points, nine rebounds and two assists to help the New York Knicks hold off the Boston Celtics 120-117 in overtime.

-Saddiq Bey had 25 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the Pistons' upset against the Nets.

-Nets center Nic Claxton had 27 points and 14 rebounds in the defeat, doing his best to make up for Durant's absence.

