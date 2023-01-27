A former commander of a Vladimir Putin-linked mercenary group, who fled to Norway, described horrific scenes of soldiers being shot for fleeing from the Russia-Ukraine war. What Happened: Andrei Medvedev, who crossed into Norway on Jan. 13, fearing for his life,said he witnessed some of his comrades being shot as they were trying to flee from the frontline in Ukraine, his Norwegian lawyer told Reuters.

