ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
msn.com

Beaten Twice In Ukraine, Russia’s Elite 1st Guards Tank Army Is Poised To Attack Yet Again

The Russian army apparently is repositioning heavy forces in advance of a widely-anticipated winter offensive in Luhansk Oblast in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region. The forces include elements of the elite 1st Guards Tank Army, which has spent months in Belarus, recovering from its near-destruction by Ukrainian brigades during two previous, large-scale operations.
WASHINGTON STATE
tennisuptodate.com

Novak Djokovic addresses his father Srdjan's controversial Australian Open flag incident: "I can't be angry with him or upset because I can say it was not his fault"

Novak Djokovic spoke about the Srdjan Djokovic flag controvery that apparently saw him pose with fans supporting the War in Russia. Srdjan Djokovic categorically came out against the war today by pointing out his own lived experience with war and Djokovic confirmed what his father said. The Serbian addressed the situation following his win over Tommy Paul and he said:
Benzinga

Putin-Linked Mercenary's Ex-Commander Describes 'Horrible' Scenes Of Comrades Being Shot 'Because They Tried To Flee'

A former commander of a Vladimir Putin-linked mercenary group, who fled to Norway, described horrific scenes of soldiers being shot for fleeing from the Russia-Ukraine war. What Happened: Andrei Medvedev, who crossed into Norway on Jan. 13, fearing for his life,said he witnessed some of his comrades being shot as they were trying to flee from the frontline in Ukraine, his Norwegian lawyer told Reuters.
US News and World Report

Tennis-'King of Melbourne Park' Djokovic Lands 10th Australian Open Title

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -An emotional Novak Djokovic resumed his reign over Melbourne Park by winning a record-extending 10th Australian Open title on Sunday and crushing the Grand Slam dream of Greek trailblazer Stefanos Tsitsipas in a one-sided final. In a rematch of the 2021 French Open decider, Djokovic swept to a...
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Costly For Belarus President As He Faced Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, was facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko was facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
The Spun

Photos: Meet Australian Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka

When it comes to winning a Grand Slam tournament, Aryna Sabalenka has been knocking on the doorstep for the past few years. On Saturday, she was finally allowed in.  Sabalenka defeated reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Australia Open final.  Following ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy