ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres hold off Jets 3-2 for 5th straight victory

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06OVcc_0kT0KSYB00

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

Thompson scored his 34th goal of the season and stretched his points streak to six games. He has three goals and seven assists during the streak.

Owen Power and Victor Olofsson also scored for the Sabres, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Dahlin each had a pair of assists, and Eric Comrie stopped 19 shots.

Nate Schmidt and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves.

“We didn’t really get out of our zone very well tonight,” Schmidt said. “I don’t think we had a lot of times where we had the puck on our stick and making the play to get out of the zone. Had a lot of times where we just weren’t confident with it.”

Thompson made it 2-0 in the second on a one-timer off Alex Tuch’s pass. Tuch has a seven-game point streak, the second-longest point run in his career.

“He’s always ready for the puck, so when you can find him in an open area ... he’s going to bury it,” Tuch said.

Olafsson boosted the lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal midway through the third.

Sabres: At Minnesota on Saturday night.

Jets: Host Philadelphia on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at 84

CHICAGO (AP) — When Bobby Hull got the puck, he was tough to stop. He had blazing speed, a hard slap shot and tons of confidence. Long before today’s biggest stars took the ice, “The Golden Jet” put on quite a show. Hull, a Hall of Fame winger and two-time NHL MVP who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 1961, has died. He was 84. The Blackhawks and the NHL Alumni Association announced Hull’s death on Monday. There were no further details provided by either organization.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Kraken Released: Surprising Seattle in thick of playoff race

SEATTLE (AP) — When Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis strolls into the locker room or goes on the road with the team these days, he sees something that was rare during the franchise’s inaugural season: smiles stemming from success on the ice. The All-Star Break has arrived with the Seattle Kraken sitting atop the Pacific Division and looking toward a possible playoff berth. “It’s not an easy grind, an 82-game schedule, like we went through last year,” Francis said. “So watching those guys smile a little bit more, have some fun, enjoy being around each other at practice, on the planes and buses, that’s been probably the most gratifying for me.” After an underwhelming expansion season, Seattle finds itself in the middle of the playoff chase with a 29-15-5 record, 63 points and a .643 points percentage. The Kraken have enjoyed win streaks of eight and seven games already and have been a better team on the road than at home, a trait that could prove important come playoff time.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Rielly scores first goal of season, Leafs down Capitals 5-1

TORONTO (AP) — Morgan Rielly scored his first goal of the season for Toronto in the Maple Leafs’ 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Michael Bunting, William Nylander, Pierre Engvall and Zach Aston-Reese provided the rest of the offense for Toronto. Ilya Samsonov made 23 saves in his sixth straight start — and seventh consecutive appearance.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Gretzky surprises Caps’ TV booth, talks Ovechkin’s record chase

NBC Sports Washington’s broadcast booth of Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin were preparing to send viewers to the studio for the first intermission of Sunday’s game between the Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs when an unexpected guest arrived: Wayne Gretzky. The Hall of Famer surprised Beninati and Laughlin...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Giroux scores twice as Senators scorch Canadiens 5-0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Claude Giroux scored twice and added an assist as the Ottawa Senators beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-0 on Saturday night. With the win the Senators are riding a three-game winning streak. Ottawa was coming off a 6-2 win over Toronto on Friday night. The Senators...
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets Prospect Jiricek Continues to Exceed Expectations

David Jiricek has gone through a whirlwind of a season so far in 2022-23. It started with hearing his name called sixth overall at the NHL Draft in Montreal. From there, Jiricek has done nothing but exceed every expectation thrown his way. He competed in the Traverse City prospect’s tournament. He was one of the last cuts at Blue Jackets’ training camp before being sent to the AHL. He got called up to play in two NHL games.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
630K+
Post
670M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy