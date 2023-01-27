ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

The Valuable Advice Sarah Michelle Gellar Gave The Wolf Pack Cast While Working On Set

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4TNK_0kT0KLcK00

For a generation of supernatural TV fans, Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a symbol of girl power in a male-dominated landscape of badass leading characters. Twenty years after putting away Buffy’s Mr. Pointy, the actress returns to television to take on another supernatural creature for Wolf Pack alongside a cast of newcomer actors who got to work alongside the star and producer. (Lucky them!) When CinemaBlend spoke to the Wolf Pack cast, they shared their positive experiences working with the former teen idol.

The new series follows a pair of teens who get bitten by werewolves and a pair of siblings who’ve secretly been the creature for some time, and how they come together to form a wolf pack. Armani Jackson, who plays Everett, one of the characters who gets bitten in the first episode now streaming with a Paramount+ subscription , spoke to working with Sarah Michelle Gellar with these words:

I feel like we're always absorbing stuff from her when she's on set. Her energy is just so good. So whenever she's around, I feel like it's a better day on set. She's always super positive… She definitely set the tone on set just positivity wise. And also she set the tone of, just because you guys are young doesn't mean that you guys have to let people walk over you. Like you guys are strong leading adults now and she made sure that we know that she wants us to be comfortable the whole ride.

Sarah Michelle Gellar brought great energy on set, per our interview with the Wolf Pack cast. The actress famously dealt with issues behind-the-scenes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer , previously speaking to wishing she could have “done things differently,” but she didn’t know “how to handle the stress” she was under at the time. Gellar was on the series in her early twenties, and as her husband and fellow actor, Freddie Prinze Jr. recently explained, she has to “deal with a lot of bullshit” on Buffy .

Thankfully, Gellar can take her decades of experience these days to the set of Wolf Pack . The actress shared with CinemaBlend that she has been able to apply what she's learned in the past to help create a “better experience” this time around and made sure she got her voice “heard” in terms of the story. Tyler Lawrence Gray, who plays one werewolf named Harlan had this to say about Gellar:

So much, I mean, not only the proper etiquette to present yourself on set, but also just how to carry herself as a person. She is someone who everyone views as an icon and she never let it get to her head. She has a family outside of this, and yet she still comes back to do it for the fans and she does it for the art as well. And, she taught us so much just even outside of like, you know, acting tips and stuff like that. Just how to carry ourselves as a person and just how to like, really like to treat people around you if you want to, if we want to continue to do what we love.

Chloe Rose Robertson, who plays Harlan’s sister Luna also jumped in. Here’s what she shared:

And, she's so good. Like, she's so good when she's acting. It's not only the fact that we had a like second mother on set with us, like teaching us, you know, all the things Tyler just so talented touched on, but watching her perform, it's just so cool for us. We just are so grateful that we're even presented with this opportunity to watch her in this space and then to also act beside her, and with her. And, that makes us feel so rewarded and just very grateful.

The cast had such sweet things to say about their co-star and producer on Wolf Pack . The series was created by Teen Wolf ’s creator Jeff Davis, who is also reviving his famed werewolf series with Teen Wolf: The Movie , which premiered on the same day as Wolf Pack . You can check out both werewolf titles on Paramount+ right now.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister

It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
GEORGIA STATE
Essence

Black Love Showed Up At The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Black couples took the main stage, from the Betts to Viola Davis and Julius Tennon to Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance. Sunday night’s 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles didn’t disappoint as Black excellence, and Black love was on full display.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal

Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
GEORGIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”

Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
msn.com

The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now

Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
183K+
Followers
43K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy