Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alameda 40, John F. Kennedy 32
Arrupe Jesuit 37, Jefferson 35
Belleview Christian 44, Denver Waldorf 24
Bennett 42, Platte Canyon 39
Berthoud 69, Valley 29
Caliche 43, Potter-Dix, Neb. 29
Centaurus 33, Longmont 30
Center 37, Sargent 30
Cherry Creek 70, Overland 24
DSST: Montview 45, Middle Park 27
Denver East 72, Thomas Jefferson 44
Erie 57, Rocky Mountain 40
Falcon 46, Elizabeth 32
Frederick 81, Fort Morgan 3
Glenwood Springs 54, Grand Junction 10
Grand Junction 60, Palisade 34
Grandview 53, J.K. Mullen 34
Greeley Central 61, Mead 60
Highland 67, Frontier Academy 32
Hoehne 57, Swallows Charter Academy 7
Kiowa 56, Genoa-Hugo 33
La Veta 54, John Mall 18
Lewis-Palmer 50, Discovery Canyon 38
Lutheran 73, Air Academy 52
Manitou Springs 65, Banning Lewis Prep 34
McClave 44, South Baca 14
Mountain View 56, Severance 41
Northridge 49, Thompson Valley 40
Palmer Ridge 50, Cheyenne Mountain 48
Peyton 71, Fountain Valley School 49
Plateau Valley 53, Ridgway 16
Prairie View 52, Mountain Range 35
Pueblo Centennial 38, Pueblo Central 36
Pueblo County 23, Pueblo East 17
Pueblo West 57, Pueblo South 17
Riverdale Ridge 83, Niwot 16
Roosevelt 81, Skyline High School 22
Sedgwick County 58, Perkins County, Neb. 47
Sierra Grande 61, Primero 34
Skyview 74, Aurora Central 27
Sterling 68, Wellington 6
Strasburg 50, Brush 45
Stratton 59, Merino 57
The Classical Academy 53, Sand Creek 49
University 62, Weld Central 23
West Grand 39, Soroco 34
Wiley 42, Walsh 22
Windsor 37, Holy Family 29
Woodland Park 47, Salida 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
