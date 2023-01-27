Thursday's Scores

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alameda 40, John F. Kennedy 32

Arrupe Jesuit 37, Jefferson 35

Belleview Christian 44, Denver Waldorf 24

Bennett 42, Platte Canyon 39

Berthoud 69, Valley 29

Caliche 43, Potter-Dix, Neb. 29

Centaurus 33, Longmont 30

Center 37, Sargent 30

Cherry Creek 70, Overland 24

DSST: Montview 45, Middle Park 27

Denver East 72, Thomas Jefferson 44

Erie 57, Rocky Mountain 40

Falcon 46, Elizabeth 32

Frederick 81, Fort Morgan 3

Glenwood Springs 54, Grand Junction 10

Grand Junction 60, Palisade 34

Grandview 53, J.K. Mullen 34

Greeley Central 61, Mead 60

Highland 67, Frontier Academy 32

Hoehne 57, Swallows Charter Academy 7

Kiowa 56, Genoa-Hugo 33

La Veta 54, John Mall 18

Lewis-Palmer 50, Discovery Canyon 38

Lutheran 73, Air Academy 52

Manitou Springs 65, Banning Lewis Prep 34

McClave 44, South Baca 14

Mountain View 56, Severance 41

Northridge 49, Thompson Valley 40

Palmer Ridge 50, Cheyenne Mountain 48

Peyton 71, Fountain Valley School 49

Plateau Valley 53, Ridgway 16

Prairie View 52, Mountain Range 35

Pueblo Centennial 38, Pueblo Central 36

Pueblo County 23, Pueblo East 17

Pueblo West 57, Pueblo South 17

Riverdale Ridge 83, Niwot 16

Roosevelt 81, Skyline High School 22

Sedgwick County 58, Perkins County, Neb. 47

Sierra Grande 61, Primero 34

Skyview 74, Aurora Central 27

Sterling 68, Wellington 6

Strasburg 50, Brush 45

Stratton 59, Merino 57

The Classical Academy 53, Sand Creek 49

University 62, Weld Central 23

West Grand 39, Soroco 34

Wiley 42, Walsh 22

Windsor 37, Holy Family 29

Woodland Park 47, Salida 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

