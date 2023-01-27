Boys basketball: Bender nets 33, league-leading Lake Mills holds off Columbus 58-57

At the midway point of conference play, the L-Cats have cleared all the hurdles in their path and sit alone atop the Capitol North with an unblemished league mark.

Their latest victory didn’t come without a little drama and nail biting.

Sophomore guard AJ Bender poured in 33 points and Lake Mills’ boys basketball team held off visiting Columbus 58-57 on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The L-Cats (10-6, 5-0 in conference) are now winners of four straight overall.

“We’ve had to win games a lot of different ways against a lot of different teams to open up conference play,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “The Capitol North is very good this year. One night it’s a team taking you off the dribble. The next night it’s a team that pounds it inside. Our young team and guys found a way five times in a row in league games. We’re not looking too far ahead. We’ll now try to do it a sixth time, which is where our focus will be next week.”

Bender carved up the Cardinals defense to the tune of 22 first-half points.

The L-Cats distanced themselves late in the first half to lead 39-29 at halftime. Ryan Horkan hit a 3 and Bender converted an old-fashioned 3-point play as part of a 7-0 push to give the L-Cats an eight-point edge. Bender, who finished two points shy of his career-high, dished to Stenbroten inside for a score shortly before nailing a contested midrange jumper at the first-half buzzer.

“This was such a great game from AJ,” Hicklin said. “He’s doing a great job picking his spots. He gets faceguarded and hounded all over the floor. His teammates are doing a great job screening for him. Our shooters are commanding attention, which helps too. AJ was fantastic tonight, but he would be the first person to tell you how important his teammates are in that success.”

The L-Cats’ margin stayed around 10 points for the first 11 minutes of the second half until Columbus’ AJ Uttech, who tallied 24 points, started to take over. Uttech had a personal 8-0 run, including two 3s and a transition score after a steal, to cut the Lake Mills lead to 56-54 with 2:50 left.

Columbus took a late lead before Bender countered with the go-ahead bucket to make it 58-57.

The Cardinals’ Peyton Powers then missed a midrange jumper at the buzzer on a baseline underneath play.

“We were trying to get a big rebound to finish the thing off,” Hicklin said of the closing stretch of the game. “We were working to get defensive stops and knew we needed to come out with a big rebound.

“In defending Uttech, we were trying to make sure we knew where he was in our 2-3 zone at all times. Being aware of where he is is tougher in a zone. For the most part, we did a good job defensively. He just did a good job with his chances.”

Horkan scored all nine of his points from beyond the arc.

The Cardinals (9-4, 3-2) had a five-game win streak halted.

The L-Cats play at Luther Prep on Friday, Feb. 3.

LAKE MILLS 58, COLUMBUS 57

Columbus 29 28 — 57

Lake Mills 39 19 — 58

Columbus (fg fta-ftm pts) — Uttech 10 0-2 24, Powers 4 0-0 12, Sullivan 1 0-0 3, Cotter 1 2-4 4, Stauffacher 4 0-0 9, Selk 2 0-0 5. Totals 22 2-6 57.

Lake Mills — Horkan 3 0-0 9, Stenbroten 3 0-0 7, Bender 12 6-7 33, Carrigan 1 0-0 2, Schaefer 0 1-1 1, Benish 2 0-0 6. Totals 21 7-8 58.

3-point goals — C (Uttech 4, Powers 4, Sullivan 1, Stauffacher 1, Selk 1) 11; LM (Horkan 3, Bender 3, Stenbroten 1, Benish 2) 9.

Total fouls — C 13, LM 4.

Fouled out — C: Cotter.