Poynette, WI

Boys basketball: Levi Birkholz scores season-high 40 in Lakeside 75-53 victory over Poynette

By By Nate Gilbert Adams Publishing Group
Lake Mills Leader
Lake Mills Leader
 3 days ago

POYNETTE -- Levi Birkholz's night was the epitome of efficient.

Birkholz, a senior for Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team, registered 40 points on 17 for 20 shooting in a 75-53 road victory over Poynette in Capitol North play on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The Warriors (14-1, 4-1 in conference), who are winners of five straight, were met with plenty of resistance from the Pumas, who used a 9-0 push to get within 32-27 at halftime.

Birkholz really went to work after halftime, scoring 28 points, as Lakeside built its lead and eventually put it out of reach at the three-minute mark.

Birkholz, who posted his second career 40-point outing, also made five steals -- all of which led to transition dunks on the other end.

"Most of Levi's offense was created off the dribble," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "Poynette was late to rotate and he scored when there wasn't any help defense. Levi got to the basket and scored over people. Poynette didn't double-team him and he took advantage of that."

Ninth-ranked Lakeside played its second straight game without injured starting big man Anders Liermann and senior forward Trey Lauber picked up his fourth foul early in the second half. Senior forward Ethan Schuetz delivered on the frontline with six points, grabbing 15 boards, and senior guard Will Miller added eight points.

The Pumas (7-9, 2-3) went 7 of 11 in the first half from 3-point range, also capitalizing off 11 first-half Lakeside turnovers.

"We shot 62 percent tonight," Jahns said. "Our team defense was good too. Poynette was averaging in the upper 60's. Our goal is to hold teams below 54 points. We held their leading scorers down as a team, got rebounds that led to transition chances, which Levi was a recipient of that. It was a good team effort across the board. Poynette's a tough place to play."

The Warriors host Kingdom Prep Lutheran on Wednesday.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 75, POYNETTE 53

Lakeside 32 43 -- 75

Poynette 27 26 -- 53

Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Gresens 1 0-0 3, Lauber 3 0-0 6, Miller 4 0-2 8, Schuetz 3 0-0 6, Reinke 2 0-0 4, Birkholz 17 4-4 40, Mlsna 2 1-1 6, Powers 1 0-0 2. Totals 33 5-7 75.

Poynette -- O'Conner 1 0-1 3, Hansen 3 0-0 7, Colstad 5 2-4 16, Klosky 1 0-0 3, Tobin 2 1-4 6, Borgen 1 0-0 2, Napralla 1 3-4 5, Hackbart 4 2-2 11. Totals 18 8-15 53.

3-point goals -- LL (Birkholz 2, Mlsna 1, Gresens 1) 4; POY (Colstad 4, O'Conner 1, Hansen 1, Klosky 1, Tobin 1, Hackbart 1) 9.

Total fouls -- LL 17, POY 6.

