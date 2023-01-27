Read full article on original website
Blackhawks’ all-time leading goal-scorer Bobby Hull dies at 84
Bobby Hull, the Chicago Blackhawks legend who leads the franchise in all-time goals, passed away on Sunday night. He was 84. The Hall of Famer played for the Hawks and the Hartford Whalers of the NHL, as well as the World Hockey Association’s Winnipeg Jets over a 23-year pro career. “We send our deepest condolences […] The post Blackhawks’ all-time leading goal-scorer Bobby Hull dies at 84 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blackhawks stars Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews address trade rumors beginning to swirl
The 2023 NHL trade deadline is quickly approaching. With it comes a flurry of rumors and speculation that won’t end until the March 3 deadline officially passes. This year, Chicago Blackhawks stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are caught up in these rumors. Kane and Toews are playing the...
Best moves Rangers must make at 2023 NHL trade deadline
The New York Rangers were two wins away from reaching their first Stanley Cup final since 1994 last season, blowing a 2-0 lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 Eastern Conference Final to bow out in the final four. Although the team has been above average in the regular season again this year, […] The post Best moves Rangers must make at 2023 NHL trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
Why Bucks’ proposed Jae Crowder trade to Suns makes sense
The Phoenix Suns haven’t had the season they were hoping for, and as the trade deadline draws near, it’s clear that they will be very busy. Of course, the Suns will also be hoping to finally unload Jae Crowder, who refuses to play for them after not getting a contract extension over the offseason. Crowder has been a sought after trade target all season long, and it seems like he is finally close to being traded.
RUMOR: Timberwolves emerge as Bones Hyland trade suitor amid D’Angelo Russell rumblings
The Minnesota Timberwolves haven’t emerged as the top tier team in the Western Conference that they were hoping to become this season, and that could lead to an eventful trade deadline for them. With the deadline drawing closer with each passing day, it sounds like Minnesota is looking to revamp their backcourt by pulling off […] The post RUMOR: Timberwolves emerge as Bones Hyland trade suitor amid D’Angelo Russell rumblings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s honest take on Joel Embiid dropping 47 on Denver
Saturday’s edition of the NBA’s rivalry week pitted arguably the two top big men in the league today when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were able to score a 126-119 victory at home, and at least for this particular battle, it was clear which of the two towering centers came out on top.
Bojan Bogdanovic’s true feelings on Pistons future amid trade rumors
The Detroit Pistons have quickly established themselves as one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, and their prime objective now seems to be getting as high of a draft pick as they can in the 2023 NBA Draft. They could further aid their rebuild by selling off some pieces at the trade deadline, with one of their top trade candidates being Bojan Bogdanovic.
One last-minute move Cardinals must make to round out roster
The St. Louis Cardinals started last season slow, but eventually found their rhythm and pulled away to win the NL Central. The Cardinals ended the 2022 campaign with 93 wins, but lost to the Philadelphia Phillies via a sweep in the NL Wild Card round. The pressure of postseason baseball...
Thunder’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Oklahoma City Thunder are on a bit of a run right now. They have won seven of their last 10 games and are just half a game out of a spot at the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. They have overachieved quite a bit this season, especially considering the injury to would-be rookie […] The post Thunder’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Magic vs. 76ers prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/30/2023
The Orlando Magic (19-31) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (32-16) on Monday night. Action tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-76ers prediction, pick, and how to watch. Orlando has lost two straight games to drop them to 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The Magic covered 57% […] The post NBA Odds: Magic vs. 76ers prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/30/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Suns join Knicks as O.G. Anunoby trade suitors
The interest in Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby is seemingly growing as the NBA trade deadline gets nearer. Apart from the New York Knicks, another potential suitor for Anunoby has come out to the surface in the form of the Phoenix Suns (h/t Shams Charania of The Athletic). “The Knicks...
RUMOR: Nuggets’ surprising trade stance on Bones Hyland
Ahead of the NBA trade deadline (Feb. 9), Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland surprisingly finds his name in the rumor mill. Despite being a fan favorite and his second season, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reports that the Nuggets have “begun gauging the trade value” of Hyland. There...
