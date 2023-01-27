The Phoenix Suns haven’t had the season they were hoping for, and as the trade deadline draws near, it’s clear that they will be very busy. Of course, the Suns will also be hoping to finally unload Jae Crowder, who refuses to play for them after not getting a contract extension over the offseason. Crowder has been a sought after trade target all season long, and it seems like he is finally close to being traded.

