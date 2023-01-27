ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorBiscuit

Comments / 11

-------- ---------
3d ago

Naw, that light means u need to rev ur vehicle to 7000rpm for 20 minutes, after that the check engine light will go out with the motor. Problem solved. Now ur vehicle won't run which = light out

Reply(1)
2
Related
Lefty Graves

Woman receives beat up car in divorce settlement, and everyone wants it

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. In the late 1980s, my ex-husband and I parted ways. We had an old beater Chevy pickup that I had to jump-start to get going and a 1975 Dodge Dart Sedan with a slant-six engine. We had paid $200 for the Dodge Dart. I received the Dodge Dart in the divorce settlement.
CNET

Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
The Kitchn

The $28 Organizer That Triples the Storage Space on Your Counter Top

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A lot of times, products designed to increase the amount of storage space in your home aren’t the best looking. Their function is merely to reduce the clutter in your closet, on your cabinet shelves, and in other cramped spots around the house. Besides, if a shelf riser is going behind a cupboard door, who cares what it looks like? When it comes to open spaces, however, it’s nice to get something that also contributes to the aesthetic of the room, or at least one that doesn’t look obtrusive. As a result, it might take some extra time to find an organizer worthy of going on your desk or countertops. We recently found a solution on Amazon, however, that’s pretty much perfect for the latter. The Ollieroo 3-tier corner shelf system is your answer to messy kitchen counters. It looks great, and you can get it quickly for under $30.
SheKnows

This $7 Best-Selling Kitchen Tool Will Clear Up Your Countertops & Cupboards In Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In our quest to build a Nancy Meyers-worthy kitchen, there’s always a trade-off between function and aesthetics. You want all your daily-use (or most-days-use) appliances out on the counter where you can see them, but you don’t want your countertops looking like one big power strip with long lines of electrical cords snaking their way back to the nearest outlet. Luckily, there are kitchen organizing tools that can solve nearly every problem including this one, and you don’t have to...
Upworthy

Clever woman figured out how to get the name and address of the person who stole her credit card

There was a massive jump in credit card fraud in America in 2021 due to the pandemic. According to CNET, fraud involving credit cards jumped 69% from 2020 to 2021, affecting 13 million Americans and costing $9 billion. In a world where online transactions are part of everyday life, it’s hard to completely protect your information. But, by staying vigilant and monitoring your accounts you can report fraud before it gets out of hand. A TikTok user by the name of Lauren (@absolutelylauren) from San Diego, California, got a notification that there was a $135 charge on her card at Olaplex’s online store that she hadn’t made. Olaplex sells products that repair excessively damaged hair. Before reporting the charge to her credit card company she asked her family members if they used her card by mistake. “I don’t wanna shut my card down if it’s just my mom ordering some shampoo,” Lauren said in the video. “Definitely not my two younger brothers, they’ve got good hair but they don’t color it.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like

This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
KENTUCKY STATE
MotorBiscuit

Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half

This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022

Ford recalls included nearly nine million vehicles from 67 total bulletins. Ford recall issues related to fire risk, camera and electrical failures, and drivetrain problems. The post Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

167K+
Followers
39K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy