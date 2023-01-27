ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAR AND DRIVER

Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC

Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
2023 Mazda3 Has 1 Giant Benefit Over Toyota Corolla

In terms of pure driving enjoyment, the 2023 Mazda3 is superior to the 2023 Toyota Corolla. It’s one of the most fun to drive models in the mainstream compact car segment. The post 2023 Mazda3 Has 1 Giant Benefit Over Toyota Corolla appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Best Used Toyota RAV4 Model Years Under $15,000 in 2023

Toyota vehicles often excellent choices for used cars. The Toyota RAV4 is no exception. Here are the top three used Toyota RAV4 model years you can find for under $15,000. The post 3 Best Used Toyota RAV4 Model Years Under $15,000 in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truth About Cars

Used Car of the Day: 2003 Volkswagen GTI

Today's UCOTD is a 20-year-old sporty hatchback at a reasonable price. This 2003 Volkswagen GTI isn't expensive, but it is showing its age, as the seller admits. This manual-transmission, GLX-trim car has 158,000 miles on it, and the seller says it runs well and everything functions as it should. He or she also says the car has been well-cared for and maintained and the recent maintenance records are available. The car is stock -- no mods -- and the suspension is new.
The 5 Best Used SUVs of 2022

Here's a look at five affordable and reliable used SUV model options from 2022 to consider for your next ride. The post The 5 Best Used SUVs of 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What’s Cheaper: Toyota or Honda Cars?

See which Japanese automotive brand offers cheaper models: Is it Toyota or Honda? We also cover other differences between the two car brands. The post What’s Cheaper: Toyota or Honda Cars? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
