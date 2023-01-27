Read full article on original website
Related
California allocates $20 million towards abortion clinic’s physical and digital security
SACRAMENTO- (KION-TV): California state legislature has allocated $20 million in grant money for abortion care facilities across the state to help improve their physical and digital security. On Sunday afternoon, Governor Gavin Newsom's office said in a tweet that they are taking steps to help protect reproductive care centers throughout the state. "Violence against staff The post California allocates $20 million towards abortion clinic’s physical and digital security appeared first on KION546.
californiapublic.com
Lawmakers want investigation, hearings into 'Wild West' of California cannabis and farm work
A Times series exposing labor exploitation, corruption and other problems in California’s cannabis industry spurs calls for action.
mynspr.org
California reparations task force aims at more than dollars, seeks policies to prevent harm
End legalized slavery in California. Adopt a Black studies school curriculum that shows racism’s devastating results. Stop devaluing Black businesses. These are some of the dozens of recommendations California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations put into its 485-page interim report. Members say these policy recommendations are not getting the attention that monetary discussions are, even though these policy ideas might have as big an impact.
californiapublic.com
Paul Pelosi attack suspect calls California TV station from jail
David DePape, accused of attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer at his home, called a news station from jail saying he regrets not causing more damage.
Disability, civil rights groups file lawsuit challenging Newsom’s CARE Courts program
Several disability and civil rights advocacy groups in California filed a lawsuit against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) new court program targeting mental health concerns that he signed into law last year. Disability Rights California, the Western Center on Law & Poverty and the Public Interest Law Project filed a petition with the California Supreme Court…
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Civil rights groups to Gavin Newsom: Court-mandated mental health treatment is unconstitutional
A group of disability and civil rights organizations is hoping to block Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest plan to address California’s homeless crisis by moving people with severe, untreated mental illness off of the streets into court-ordered treatment programs. Three organizations — Disability Rights California, Western Center on Law...
Hanford Sentinel
California Toxics: Out of state, out of mind | CalMatters Investigation
In September 2020, workers in Brawley near the Mexico border began loading dump trucks with soil from the site of an old pesticide company. As an excavator carefully placed the Imperial County waste into the vehicles, a worker sprayed the pile with a hose, state records show. Another was on hand to watch for any sign of dust. The trucks then drove through a wash station that showered dirt off the wheels and collected the runoff water.
californiapublic.com
Calmes: Will 19 dead in California alter the balance between your right to a gun and my right to live?
Since the Reagan era, courts and politicians have allowed personal liberty to overshadow the common good on guns and the 2nd Amendment.
McDonald’s USA President Blasts California Proposal to Raise Minimum Wage: ‘Bad politics over good policy
“Whether you're a lawmaker, a business owner or leader or an everyday voter, one thing is clear: California has become a dramatic case study of putting bad politics over good policy," McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger wrote in an open letter Wednesday.
Financial support for California crime victims been declining for years
(Sacramento, Calif.) U.S. Representative (CA-28) Judy Chu of Monterey Park, told NBC News that there is going to be a lot involved in the recovery of the 11 victims and their families who were killed in a mass shooting on Lunar New Year.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers
January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
Activist at California slavery reparations meeting denounces proposed payment of $223,000: 'Not enough!'
California's reparations task force met again on Friday with some urging the panel to go bold, arguing that a suggested $223,000 payment is "not enough."
nbcpalmsprings.com
Inland Empire Law Enforcement Agencies Announce “Death in Disguise” Fentanyl Campaign
Fentanyl: death in disguise. “The days of experimentation and recreational drug use, those days are over,” Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said. Early Thursday, law enforcement officials from across the Inland Empire met in Riverside to announce their new campaign to highlight the dangers of this deadly drug.
One of the longest-serving condemned inmates, Malcolm Robbins, dies at California State Prison Corcoran
One of the longest serving condemned people in California, Malcolm Robbins, died on Jan. 27 while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. The post One of the longest-serving condemned inmates, Malcolm Robbins, dies at California State Prison Corcoran appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
More than a million undocumented immigrants gained driver’s licenses in California
Seven years after the Safe and Responsible Drivers Act gave undocumented residents a license to drive, the state is ready to expand its impact, but the law still has detractors.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Small Hauler/Recycler Perspective on Compliance With California SB 1383 Organics Recycling Law
From depackaging locations, to processing for animal food, fertilizer use, and compost amendments, as more material enters the recycled commodity stream more recycling options will develop, most often with the working ingenuity and leadership of recyclers like Key Disposal & Recycling. California’s organic recycling law, SB 1383, called for municipalities...
Lassen County News
One of the longest-serving condemned persons in California dies of natural causes
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Malcom Robbins, one of the longest-serving condemned persons in California, died on Jan. 27, 2023 while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. He was discovered unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased by medical staff at 6:33 a.m. with a manner of...
Bakersfield Californian
Other Voices: State nowhere near meeting unrealistic energy goals, and that’s a good thing
California is barreling toward its 2030 greenhouse gas emissions target. Will it make it? The Legislative Analyst’s Office doesn’t seem to think so. By statute, emissions are to be at 40 percent of 1990 levels by 2030, then 85 percent below by 2045. The California Air Resources Board recently set a more ambitious goal — 48 percent of 1990 levels by 2030. Its latest scoping plan, updated every five years, has a few holes in it, though.
ijpr.org
Sierra Nevada forests have seen ‘unprecedented’ level of high-severity wildfires, study finds
Wildfires have long been a facet of California’s ecosystem, as varied forest land covers much of the state and often benefits from some types of fire. Indigenous communities were using controlled burns to manage forests long before Europeans were part of the equation. But a new study from UC...
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: Add another to list of California’s botched projects
Gov. Gavin Newsom often boasts that California is a “nation state” that is — or should be — a model for the nation. However, when it comes to implementing large-scale projects and programs, California is more a model of bumbling incompetence.
Comments / 1