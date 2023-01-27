ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Three Women Found Dead After Shooting in Beverly Crest Identified

Three women that were found shot and killed after a shooting in Beverly Crest Saturday morning have been identified. Police responded to calls of assault with a deadly weapon at 2700 block of North Ellison Drive shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived they found seven individuals had been shot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Threat at Walmart Store in Rosemead Prompts Evacuation

A threat from a man who called a Walmart store in Rosemead prompted police to evacuate the store Saturday. According to authorities, they received a call around 11:37 a.m. that threats were made by a man who called the store. The unidentified man got a hold of the manager and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
No Valentine's Day Plans Yet? Here Are 10 Affordable Places to Check Out

As Feb.14 approaches, stress levels can get higher. The thought of having to decide on a place, food, outfits and everything else can be overwhelming. To alleviate the stress of where or what to do this Valentine’s Day, here are 10 cute and affordable places to attend with your partner or with friends.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Driver Taken Into Custody After Pursuit Ends in Montebello

A person is in custody after leading LA County Sheriff’s units through a pursuit that ended in the Montebello area. The driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. The driver pulled into a dead end area near homes close to the intersection of...
MONTEBELLO, CA
Driver Charged With Gross Vehicular Manslaughter in Placentia DUI Crash That Killed 3

A 24-year-old Santa Ana man was charged Friday with gross vehicular manslaughter and other counts in a crash that killed two adults and a 10-year-old girl in Placentia. Mario Armando Paz Jr. was charged with three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, six counts of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and six counts of DUI with a blood-alcohol of .08% or more causing injury, all felonies. He is also facing sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on the victims.
PLACENTIA, CA
How to Watch NBC Los Angeles News Live: Streaming 24/7 Now on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo

You can now watch breaking news as it happens, weather forecasts and live special events from around Southern California on the NBC Los Angeles News channel on your favorite streaming platforms. Our 24/7 channel also includes original series produced by the NBC4 news team, award-winning investigative reports, lifestyle content from...
LOS ANGELES, CA

