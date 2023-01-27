Read full article on original website
Related
Questions, worries loom over Benedict Canyon shooting that left 3 dead, 4 wounded
Residents were left shocked after a fatal shooting during a gathering in the quiet cul-de-sac of Benedict Canyon, a neighborhood north of Beverly Hills.
Three Women Found Dead After Shooting in Beverly Crest Identified
Three women that were found shot and killed after a shooting in Beverly Crest Saturday morning have been identified. Police responded to calls of assault with a deadly weapon at 2700 block of North Ellison Drive shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived they found seven individuals had been shot.
Threat at Walmart Store in Rosemead Prompts Evacuation
A threat from a man who called a Walmart store in Rosemead prompted police to evacuate the store Saturday. According to authorities, they received a call around 11:37 a.m. that threats were made by a man who called the store. The unidentified man got a hold of the manager and...
Two teens arrested in connection to Long Beach homicide
Two Long Beach teenagers were arrested Friday and charged with murder and robbery in connection to a deadly Jan. 6 shooting.
Cold weather arrives in Southern California, bringing snow in the mountains
Cold weather moves into Southern California, bringing snow in the mountains at low elevations and warnings of slippery roads.
No Valentine's Day Plans Yet? Here Are 10 Affordable Places to Check Out
As Feb.14 approaches, stress levels can get higher. The thought of having to decide on a place, food, outfits and everything else can be overwhelming. To alleviate the stress of where or what to do this Valentine’s Day, here are 10 cute and affordable places to attend with your partner or with friends.
Driver Taken Into Custody After Pursuit Ends in Montebello
A person is in custody after leading LA County Sheriff’s units through a pursuit that ended in the Montebello area. The driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. The driver pulled into a dead end area near homes close to the intersection of...
Alhambra prepares for Lunar New Year Festival and 'healing' after mass shooting
Organizers said they struggled with whether to hold the celebration, as the community mourned along with the rest of the country over the Jan. 21 shooting deaths of 11 in neighboring Monterey Park. Source: Los Angeles Times.
L.A. City Council backs minimum threshold for evicting tenants behind on rent
Under the proposal, a tenant would have to owe more than one month’s fair market rent before they could be evicted. It will need a second vote next week.
Driver Charged With Gross Vehicular Manslaughter in Placentia DUI Crash That Killed 3
A 24-year-old Santa Ana man was charged Friday with gross vehicular manslaughter and other counts in a crash that killed two adults and a 10-year-old girl in Placentia. Mario Armando Paz Jr. was charged with three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, six counts of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and six counts of DUI with a blood-alcohol of .08% or more causing injury, all felonies. He is also facing sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on the victims.
How to Watch NBC Los Angeles News Live: Streaming 24/7 Now on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo
You can now watch breaking news as it happens, weather forecasts and live special events from around Southern California on the NBC Los Angeles News channel on your favorite streaming platforms. Our 24/7 channel also includes original series produced by the NBC4 news team, award-winning investigative reports, lifestyle content from...
