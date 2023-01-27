Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
FEMA awards $397,000 grant to the Kern County Fire Department
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Fire Department received a $397,000 grant from FEMA through the Assistance to Firefighters Grants Program. KCFD said in a release, “The funding comes at a much-needed time, as call volume due to population growth in our county has experienced significant increases.”
Lassen County News
One of the longest-serving condemned persons in California dies of natural causes
Storm system could bring rain, potential for snow flurries through passes in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A storm system making its way through the San Joaquin Valley on Sunday could bring rain and up to 2 inches of snow in Kern County mountain areas, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. Sunday until noon Monday for Tehachapi and […]
One of the longest-serving condemned inmates, Malcolm Robbins, dies at California State Prison Corcoran
Bakersfield Now
CAPK brings awareness to Earned Income Tax Credit program
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) held an event January 27th to bring awareness to their Earned Income Tax Credit program. The Earned Income Tax Credit program (EITC), provides tax breaks for low-income working individuals and families. They also celebrated the United Way of...
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield family wants answers: 'Just come forward and say that it was you.'
BAKERSFIELD, California — It has been a little more than a week since the Alvarez family was woken up by a man stuck in their chimney. The man was taken to a local hospital after he was freed, but has now gone missing. The Alvarez family was alerted three...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Bridal Association holds Wedding and Event Expo
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Bridal Association held its Wedding and Event Expo January 29th at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Over 80 professionals were at the event to help attendees in planning their next celebration. Visitors were able to compare a variety of vendors, including caterers, DJs,...
thesungazette.com
Homeless settle into Tulare camp
At the Jan. 17 Tulare City Council meeting, members of the council approved the rules and regulations in preparation for opening the Tulare Cares Temporary Encampment Area. After purchasing the two acre parcel of land last September, the city opened the door to the encampment on Jan. 25 allowing the first 37 individuals to move in, and away from the Union Pacific Railroad. This is a groundbreaking endeavor for all parties involved.
Sheriff Donny Youngblood Oversaw One of the Most Corrupt Police Forces in the U.S. — Where Is He Now?
When police informant Jorge Ramirez was murdered during a sting operation by the very people he was trying to help, authorities didn't waste time lying about his involvement. Ramirez's family never believed they were being told the whole truth by the Bakersfield Police Department in Bakersfield, Calif. where Ramirez lived and subsequently died in September 2013.
Gavin Newsom calls out Kevin McCarthy as state leaders address gun violence
Following the recent mass shootings in California, state Attorney General Rob Bonta filed an amicus brief to prohibit the carrying of firearms in sensitive places, referring to places of worship.
Bakersfield Now
Mother says son with severe milk allergy was given milk for third time at school
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A mother on the defense after her son who is severely allergic to milk, is served milk at school for a third time. She wants to make sure this does not happen to any child again. "I don't want it to happen again and I...
Golden Empire Most Wanted Jan. 26
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee at large and wanted for sex offender violations. According to the U.S. Marshals, Christopher Cruz, 35, has a criminal history that includes burglary and drug offenses. Cruz is transient and frequents the southwest Bakersfield area, according […]
Bakersfield Now
Fire Structure in Taft Saturday afternoon
Taft, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Fire Department was dispatched to a fire vacant commercial building in Taft. According to KCFD press release, it happened just around 12:13 p.m. Saturday afternoon near Center Street and 4th Street. Firefighters requested additional equipment and personnel, due to the size of...
Bakersfield Now
CHP motorcycle patrol officer struck, injured by vehicle in NW Bakersfield: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was struck and injured by a vehicle that ran a red light Friday morning in northwest Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. At around 11:45 a.m. officers from BPD responded to a report of a injury crash involving...
CHP motorcycle patrol officer injured in crash at Coffee Rd and Rosedale Hwy
More than 5,000 fentanyl pills seized: probation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Probation officers seized more than 5,550 fentanyl pills Wednesday from a central Bakersfield home. Leo Espinoza, 22, was arrested on suspicion of drug possession for sales, according to a Kern County Probation Department release. Inmate booking records show Espinoza is held on $48,500 bail and due in court Thursday.
Bakersfield Now
Road closures along Tehachapi Willow Springs due to weather
California Highway Patrol is posting to its incident page that Tehachapi Willow Springs Road is closed due to weather near Highline, Cameron, Oak Creek and Backus. No word how long this closure will last. Also along Tehachapi Willow Springs Road are reports of a jackknifed big rig. CHP is posting...
Murder charge filed in Wasco State Prison strangulation death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A charge of first-degree murder has been filed against a man accused of strangling his cellmate at Wasco State Prison, court records show. Eugene Harlan Stroud, 45, was charged Jan. 12 and is due in court Thursday for his formal arraignment. On March 15, Stroud’s cellmate, Scott James Gunter, 59, was […]
Bakersfield Californian
Attorneys ready for murder trial of Bakersfield woman accused of striking, killing siblings
Attorneys said Friday they are ready to proceed with the murder trial of a Bakersfield woman accused of driving while intoxicated and killing a brother and sister. Lisa Core, 47, was charged with two second-degree murder counts and two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in the deaths of JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 9. Core has also pleaded not guilty to driving with her license suspended or revoked for DUI and failing to show proof of insurance at the scene of the accident.
