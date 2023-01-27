AP News Summary at 12:07 a.m. EST

Israel, Gaza fighters trade fire after deadly West Bank raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — Gaza militants fired rockets and Israel carried out airstrikes as tensions soared following an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank. The raid killed nine Palestinians, including at least seven militants and a 61-year-old woman. It was the deadliest single incursion in the territory in over two decades. The flare-up in violence poses an early test for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government and casts a shadow on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s expected trip to the region next week. Palestinian militants fired five rockets at Israel, which carried out a series of airstrikes at what it said were militant targets. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

DA: 5 Memphis cops 'all responsible' for Tyre Nichols' death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Five fired Memphis police officers have been charged with murder and other crimes in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said although the officers each played different roles in the killing, “they are all responsible.” All of the officers are Black. Video of the Jan. 7 traffic stop will be released to the public sometime Friday evening. Nichols’ family and their lawyers say the footage shows officers savagely beating the 29-year-old father and FedEx worker for three minutes.

Past US presidents, VPs asked to recheck for classified docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives has asked former presidents and vice presidents to recheck their personal records for any classified documents following the news that President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence had documents in the possession after they left office. The Archives sent a letter Thursday to the representatives of former presidents and vice presidents from former President Ronald Reagan to the present to ensure compliance on the issue of compliance with the Presidential Records Act, which states that any records created or received by the president are the property of the U.S. government and will be managed by the archives at the end of the administration.

Why Brazil's Yanomami are being decimated by disease, mining

BOA VISTA, Brazil (AP) — Severe malnutrition and disease, particularly malaria, are decimating the Yanomami population in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, and on Jan. 20 the federal government declared a public health emergency. While many in Brazil were left wondering how the calamity could materialize seemingly overnight, it didn’t come as a surprise to those who are familiar with the Yanomami’s circumstances, who have issued warnings for several years. The AP explains how the Yanomami reached this tragic point.

Trump adviser Eastman faces California disciplinary charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conservative attorney John Eastman — a lead architect of some of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election — is facing disciplinary charges in California that could lead to his disbarment. The State Bar of California’s chief trial counsel says the 11 charges stem from allegations that Eastman assisted Trump with a strategy — not supported by facts — to overturn the legitimate results of the election. In a statement from his lawyer, Eastman — the former dean of Chapman University law school in Southern California — disputed the charges. The State Bar office intends to seek Eastman’s disbarment.

US military kills senior Islamic State official in Somalia

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. special operations forces have killed a senior Islamic State group official and 10 other terrorist operatives in remote northern Somalia. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the operation in a mountainous cave complex targeted Bilal al-Sudani, a key financial facilitator for the global terrorist organization. President Joe Biden was briefed last week about the proposed mission that was months in the planning. He gave the final approval this week following the recommendation of Austin and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Mark Milley, according to two officials who briefed reporters on the operation on the condition of anonymity. Pentagon officials say no civilians were injured or killed in the operation.

Farm where 4 were killed had separate shooting last summer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The shooting that left four dead at a California mushroom farm on Monday was at least the second time an employee tried to kill a coworker on the property. Court documents and a case summary from the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office show California Terra Garden manager Martin Medina was charged with attempted murder after he threatened to kill the other manager and then fired a gun into the man’s trailer. The bullet went through the trailer and into a neighboring one. Charging documents obtained by The Associated Press show the second trailer was home to Yetao Bing, who was killed in Monday's shooting.

FDA's advisers back plan to simplify COVID-19 vaccinations

The U.S. is poised to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like a yearly flu shot. The Food and Drug Administration's scientific advisers are helping to decide if most Americans may need once-a-year boosters — and how and when to periodically update the shots’ recipe. COVID-19 vaccines have saved millions of lives and booster doses continue to help, but protection can wane and the virus still is rapidly mutating. FDA's advisers say vaccination should be made simpler. Next steps also will include a spring meeting on whether to update the vaccine recipe against new virus strains.

New barrage of Russian strikes in Ukraine kills at least 11

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say Russia has fired more missiles and self-exploding drones at nearly a dozen Ukrainian provinces, causing the first war-related death in Kyiv this year and killing at least 11 people overall. The attacks came a day after Germany and the United States announced they would send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine. The spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Emergency Service announced the casualty toll. The mayor of Kyiv said earlier that one person was killed in the capital, the city’s first attack-related death of the year. Authorities say three other people died in a strike on an energy facility in Zaporizhzhia province. The attacks adhered to Russia’s recent pattern of launching widespread infrastructure strikes about every two weeks.

NASA marks 20 years since space shuttle Columbia disaster

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is marking the 20th anniversary of the space shuttle Columbia tragedy with somber ceremonies during its annual tribute to fallen astronauts. More than 100 people gathered under a gray sky at Florida's Kennedy Space Center on Thursday to remember not only Columbia's crew of seven, but the 18 other astronauts killed in the line of duty. NASA's two shuttle accidents account for more than half of the names carved into the black granite of the Space Mirror Memorial. Columbia was destroyed during reentry in 2003 after a piece of fuel-tank foam came off and punctured the left wing during liftoff.