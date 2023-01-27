Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.Sherif SaadDes Moines, IA
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
Related
kmaland.com
College Wrestling (1/29): Wins for Nebraska, Iowa State, UNI
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Iowa State and Northern Iowa were all winners in Sunday's regional college action. REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/29)
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (1/28): Iowa State wins nationally-ranked battle with Oklahoma
(KMAland) -- Iowa State won a nationally-ranked battle with Oklahoma, Iowa held off Nebraska and UNI and Creighton were also winners in regional women’s college basketball on Saturday. Iowa State (15-4, 7-2): No. 18 Iowa State nabbed an 86-78 win over No. 14 Oklahoma (16-4, 6-3). Ashley Joens was...
kmaland.com
College Wrestling Scoreboard (1/27): ISU beats OU, Iowa falls to Penn State
(KMAland) -- Iowa State rolled through Oklahoma while Iowa lost to Penn State in a 1 vs. 2 matchup in regional college wrestling on Friday.
kmaland.com
ISU women's soccer adds transfer goalkeeper
(Ames) -- Iowa State women’s soccer has added transfer goalkeeper Haley Woodward. Woodward played the last two seasons at Houston and started 16 matches, finishing with 70 saves and a .745 save percentage. View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.
KCRG.com
4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Four Amish family members are dead after the 15 passenger van they were in rolled several times Friday morning. It happened on Highway 20 just north of Wellsburg. One adult and three children under the age of five died. Several others were injured. Officials have not...
KCCI.com
Iowa principal assaulted by student
COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities
Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
fox9.com
3 children among 4 dead after van crashes on slick highway in northern Iowa
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa. (FOX 9) - Four people were killed and several others were injured after a van carrying over a dozen people crashed on a slick highway in Grundy County on Friday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the van carrying 13 people was heading westbound on Highway 20...
Des Moines' priciest home sales of 2022
Des Moines metro home pricing finally hit its ceiling in 2022 after several years of spikes.That's according to a new year-end report published by Les Sulgrove, a local realtor and former president of the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors.Zoom in: Sulgrove uses a valuation model of an existing DSM residence's to estimate what an average home is currently worth.That peaked at around $325K during the last quarter of 2022 and is now around $310K, his data shows.👀 Here's a look at the six most expensive metro homes of 2022 that all sold for at least $1.9 million, according to...
FOX 28 Spokane
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol said 1-year-old Marlin Borntreger, 2-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, 4-year-old Emma Borntreger and 22-year-old Ervin Borntreger all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats. Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a snow-covered stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over. Dinkla said he didn’t have updated conditions on the six adults and three young children who were injured.
Really? – Iowa’s Best Taco Comes from a Burger Joint?
There's a curious claim from the vast farmlands of Iowa. A new ranking says the best taco in the state comes from a burger joint. Really?. Disclaimer: I don't doubt that Only In Your State knows what it's talking about. They are one of the national authorities on what places in states are good at. It's just hard to swallow (food pun intended) that the best taco anywhere in the state of Iowa originates from a place known for burgers. That's what they're saying about Wood Iron Grille in Oskaloosa.
iowa.media
Weather Service Update for Next Winter Storm Event
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has provided it’s most recent expectations for the next winter weather event Friday night into Saturday to be followed by cold. (contributed information, NWS)
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Crews search for person in Des Moines River; no one found
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews from the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department searched the Des Moines River Sunday morning near the University Avenue Bridge after receiving a call that someone was in the water. Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said dispatch received a call at 7:38 a.m. reporting someone was flagging […]
KCCI.com
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say a man has died following a single-vehicle crash on East 14th Street and Court Avenue Saturday night. Southbound lanes were temporarily closed while officers responded. Police say that a male driver died at the hospital after the crash. Police say all...
KCCI.com
Krispy Kreme opening third metro location
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — If you are looking for a sweet treat, here's some exciting news for doughnut lovers in West Des Moines. Krispy Kreme will open its third metro location at Jordan Creek Town Center next week. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen on Jan. 31 at 7:30...
KCCI.com
Hello, Marjorie is a classic cocktail bar in a historic Des Moines building
DES MOINES, Iowa — Very Local's "Eat, Play, Stay" introduces us to a vibrant cocktail bar in Des Moines. Located in the old Des Moines Register building, Hello, Marjorie serves their own creations alongside classic cocktails. Owner Nick Tillinghast says Hello, Marjorie is named after his grandmother, Marjorie Anderson,...
DMPD investigating single-vehicle crash with serious injuries
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident with serious injuries Saturday night. In a Tweet the Des Moines Police Department said the southbound lanes of East 14th Street at East Court Ave. will be closed temporarily while officers work to clear the crash scene. This is a developing story.
who13.com
Insiders: Governor Kim Reynolds Quick 6
Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. 1/30 Scholastic Spotlight: Kalven Owen & Rock Creek …. 1/30 Scholastic Spotlight: Kalven Owen & Rock Creek Elementary. Monday Morning Weather Forecast. Murphy’s Law. Brock Purdy underdog story does not feature a storybook ending. Yet.
KCCI.com
Hometown Tragedy Episode Examines the Disappearance of Iowa Paperboys
Hometown Tragedy, a true-crime series streaming free on the Very Local app, examines the disappearances of two central Iowa paperboys, Johnny Gosch in 1982 and Eugene Martin in 1984. Both cases remain unsolved. In 1982, West Des Moines paperboy, Johnny Gosch, did not return home from his route. Two years...
Comments / 0