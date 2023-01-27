ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISU women's soccer adds transfer goalkeeper

(Ames) -- Iowa State women’s soccer has added transfer goalkeeper Haley Woodward. Woodward played the last two seasons at Houston and started 16 matches, finishing with 70 saves and a .745 save percentage. View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.
AMES, IA
KCRG.com

4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Four Amish family members are dead after the 15 passenger van they were in rolled several times Friday morning. It happened on Highway 20 just north of Wellsburg. One adult and three children under the age of five died. Several others were injured. Officials have not...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa principal assaulted by student

COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
COLFAX, IA
Axios Des Moines

RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities

Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' priciest home sales of 2022

Des Moines metro home pricing finally hit its ceiling in 2022 after several years of spikes.That's according to a new year-end report published by Les Sulgrove, a local realtor and former president of the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors.Zoom in: Sulgrove uses a valuation model of an existing DSM residence's to estimate what an average home is currently worth.That peaked at around $325K during the last quarter of 2022 and is now around $310K, his data shows.👀 Here's a look at the six most expensive metro homes of 2022 that all sold for at least $1.9 million, according to...
DES MOINES, IA
FOX 28 Spokane

Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9

WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol said 1-year-old Marlin Borntreger, 2-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, 4-year-old Emma Borntreger and 22-year-old Ervin Borntreger all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats. Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a snow-covered stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over. Dinkla said he didn’t have updated conditions on the six adults and three young children who were injured.
WELLSBURG, IA
1070 KHMO-AM

Really? – Iowa’s Best Taco Comes from a Burger Joint?

There's a curious claim from the vast farmlands of Iowa. A new ranking says the best taco in the state comes from a burger joint. Really?. Disclaimer: I don't doubt that Only In Your State knows what it's talking about. They are one of the national authorities on what places in states are good at. It's just hard to swallow (food pun intended) that the best taco anywhere in the state of Iowa originates from a place known for burgers. That's what they're saying about Wood Iron Grille in Oskaloosa.
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Weather Service Update for Next Winter Storm Event

DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has provided it’s most recent expectations for the next winter weather event Friday night into Saturday to be followed by cold. (contributed information, NWS)
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Crews search for person in Des Moines River; no one found

DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews from the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department searched the Des Moines River Sunday morning near the University Avenue Bridge after receiving a call that someone was in the water. Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said dispatch received a call at 7:38 a.m. reporting someone was flagging […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say a man has died following a single-vehicle crash on East 14th Street and Court Avenue Saturday night. Southbound lanes were temporarily closed while officers responded. Police say that a male driver died at the hospital after the crash. Police say all...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Krispy Kreme opening third metro location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — If you are looking for a sweet treat, here's some exciting news for doughnut lovers in West Des Moines. Krispy Kreme will open its third metro location at Jordan Creek Town Center next week. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen on Jan. 31 at 7:30...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Hello, Marjorie is a classic cocktail bar in a historic Des Moines building

DES MOINES, Iowa — Very Local's "Eat, Play, Stay" introduces us to a vibrant cocktail bar in Des Moines. Located in the old Des Moines Register building, Hello, Marjorie serves their own creations alongside classic cocktails. Owner Nick Tillinghast says Hello, Marjorie is named after his grandmother, Marjorie Anderson,...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

DMPD investigating single-vehicle crash with serious injuries

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident with serious injuries Saturday night. In a Tweet the Des Moines Police Department said the southbound lanes of East 14th Street at East Court Ave. will be closed temporarily while officers work to clear the crash scene. This is a developing story.
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Insiders: Governor Kim Reynolds Quick 6

Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. 1/30 Scholastic Spotlight: Kalven Owen & Rock Creek …. 1/30 Scholastic Spotlight: Kalven Owen & Rock Creek Elementary. Monday Morning Weather Forecast. Murphy’s Law. Brock Purdy underdog story does not feature a storybook ending. Yet.
IOWA STATE

