MNDOT Adds Additional Weather Info Sites In St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca Counties
"How are the roads"? It's a question often asked in the Northland. The answer is getting a little more scientific. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 Travel Information System has been around for a while, offering real-time data and information about the roads and highways around the state. 511 gives users an accurate look at all sorts of useful information - from road and weather conditions to plow locations and traffic congestion - depending on what's available.
lptv.org
15-Year-Old Palisade Girl Suffers Life Threatening Injuries in Vehicle Collision
A 15-year-old Palisade girl sustained life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle east of Palisade. The Minnesota State Patrol report on January 26, at approximately 5:52 p.m., Elizabeth Harwig, 15, was riding a 2000 Polaris Trail RMK snowmobile westbound along Highway 65 in Shamrock Township. Harwig was crossing the highway near Goshawk Street when she was struck by a Chevrolet GMT-400 driven by 60-year-old Keith Kunkel of McGregor.
