AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:15 a.m. EST

Thai activist sentenced to 28 years for online posts on king

BANGKOK (AP) — A 27-year-old activist has been sentenced to 28 years in prison by a court that found he defamed Thailand's monarchy in several Facebook posts. Clothing merchant Mongkhon Thirakot, who was arrested last August, was granted bail while his case is appealed. Thailand's lese majeste law carries a prison term of three to 15 years per incident for insulting the monarchy, but critics say it is often used to quash political dissent. Pro-democracy protests in 2020 openly criticized the monarchy, previously a taboo subject, leading to vigorous prosecutions under the law, which previously was rarely employed. Two young women charged with the offense were hospitalized this week while on a hunger strike.

1st officer: Alex Murdaugh didn't cry over dead wife and son

The first officer to arrive after Alex Murdaugh called 911 and reported his wife and son were shot noted the the attorney was upset but that he had no tears in his eyes. Colleton County Sgt. Daniel Greene’s body camera footage was shown Thursday during the first day of testimony in Murdaugh’s double murder trial. Murdaugh’s lawyer questioned Greene at length on what he did at the crime scene, suggesting officers disturbed potential evidence by walking around in the dark without flashlights, failing to look for shoe prints or tire tracks, and standing near the bodies. Murdaugh rocked back and forth with his head down as gruesome footage was shown.

Lawsuit: Vegas Strip resorts used vendor to fix hotel rates

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal lawsuit is seeking class-action damages for countless hotel patrons who booked rooms in Las Vegas since 2019. The suit alleges that most hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip have used a third-party vendor to illegally fix prices. The complaint filed Wednesday alleges that MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, Treasure Island and Wynn Resorts share information with a company that uses algorithms to "maximize market-wide prices.” It accuses the resorts and Rainmaker Group Unlimited, owned by Florida-based Cendyn Group, of violating antitrust laws. MGM Resorts calls the lawsuit meritless. Cendyn declined to comment. Other parties did not immediately respond to messages.

A's running out of time to find home in Oakland, Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have spent many years trying to get a new stadium. Time is running out on their efforts. They have watched Bay Area neighbors such as the the Giants, Warriors, 49ers and Raiders successfully move into state-of-the-art venues. The A's have been negotiating for a stadium in Oakland or Las Vegas. Oakland officials want to keep the A's, but they have been careful about spending public money. Las Vegas officials aren't likely to provide public funding. The A's also could explore other cities.

Chipotle looks to hire 15,000 amid continuing labor shortage

Restaurants are beginning the new year with a recurring problem: labor shortages. Chipotle is looking to hire 15,000 people in North America ahead of the busy spring season, while Taco Bell has more than 25,000 listings for crew members posted on its website. The National Restaurant Association says U.S. restaurants have added jobs for 24 consecutive months. But restaurant employment is still 3.6% lower than before the pandemic, or the equivalent of 450,000 jobs. In a November survey, 62% of restaurant operators said they didn't have enough staff to meet customer demand.

Cops hunt Oregon torture suspect jailed in Vegas kidnap case

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in southern Oregon are searching for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of critically injuring another woman he held captive for two weeks. Police Chief Warren Hensman, of Grants Pass, Oregon, told The Associated Press that he finds it “extremely troubling” that the felon was able to reoffend instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes. The Nevada woman's captivity ended only when the victim managed to escape. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, who is 36, is charged in Oregon with attempted murder, kidnapping and assault.

Egypt unveils tombs and sarcophagus in new excavation

SAQQARA, Egypt (AP) — Egypt has unveiled dozens of new archaeological discoveries at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside of the capital Cairo. The excavation team said Thursday that the items lay beneath an ancient stone enclosure within the necropolis and date back to the fifth and sixth dynasties of Egypt's ancient Old Kingdom. The antiquities were unearthed during a year-long excavation. One of the uncovered tombs belonged to a priest from the fifth dynasty, while the other larger tomb belonged to an officer once known as the Pharaoh's "keeper of the secrets.″ Other major findings from the excavation included a sarcophagus, statues and amulets. Egypt often publicly touts its ancient discoveries to attract more tourists.

Justice Kavanaugh: Supreme Court's slow start a coincidence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh says the public shouldn’t read anything into the high court’s historically slow start to releasing opinions. The court began its term in October, but the first opinion was only issued this week. Speaking at the University of Notre Dame, the justice said the delay is just "a coincidence of which mix of cases were in October and November." He said all the decisions will still be announced by the end of June when the court begins its summer break. Kavanaugh says: “I don’t think anyone needs to worry.”

Grand jury probes faulty Goodyear recreational vehicle tires

DETROIT (AP) — A federal grand jury in Los Angeles is gathering evidence in a criminal investigation of Goodyear recreational vehicle tires that the government blames for crashes that killed eight people. The grand jury has subpoenaed Arizona lawyer David Kurtz seeking all documents and deposition transcripts in a lawsuit he filed against the Akron, Ohio, tire maker. A letter accompanying the subpoena says it was issued in an official criminal investigation being conducted by the Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General. It also says the Justice Department’s Consumer Protection Branch in Washington is involved, as well as the U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles. None of the federal agencies would comment. Goodyear issued a statement saying the tires aren't defective.

Eva Green, producers battle in UK court over collapsed film

LONDON (AP) — A lawyer for Eva Green alleges that producers of a collapsed film tried to damage the French actress’ reputation by depicting her as a “diva.” The performer played Vesper Lynd in James Bond thriller “Casino Royale.” She is suing producers for a $1 million fee she says she is owed for “A Patriot.” Green was lined up to star in the sci-fi thriller and was also an executive producer on the project that collapsed in late 2019. Production company White Lantern Film is fighting the claim and is countersuing. It says that Green made “unreasonable demands” and undermined the production. The case at the High Court in London is due to last eight days.