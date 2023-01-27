Noteworthy new listings…. The listing for 999 Romero Canyon Drive ($19.95 million) says the 2002 property is hitting the market for the first time, which is technically accurate, although it did change hands off-market in May 2021 for $9.91 million. Now comes the flip attempt. The house is a biggie—11,000 square feet on 2.43 acres, with “a guest house, bocce ball and lookout terrace, sports court, private hiking trails, and an animal barn”—and, to the seller’s credit, the design choices are far from safe and boring. But you might wish that $20 million would buy more distance from the neighbors. P.S. Which movie is that on the bedroom TV?

MONTECITO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO