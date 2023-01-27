Read full article on original website
Emergency crews respond to man over the side of N. San Marcos Road using hoists and helicopter
Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a medical emergency involving a man in need of evacuation about 180 feet below the roadway at the 2000 block of North San Marcos Road around 11:24 a.m. on Jan. 29. The post Emergency crews respond to man over the side of N. San Marcos Road using hoists and helicopter appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Man Airlifted After Falling 180 Feet Off San Marcos Road
A 20-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after falling nearly 180 feet over the side of San Marcos Road. At 11:23 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 2000 block of N. San Marcos Road for a report of a person over the side of the steep roadway.
Two arrests after police pursuit into Santa Maria
A police chase from Arroyo Grande into Santa Maria ended with two people arrested late Sunday night.
Stabbing leads to attempted homicide arrest in Santa Barbara
It happened at about 6:35 p.m. near Anacapa Street and De La Guerra Street where officers located a middle-aged homeless man suffering from a stab wound.
sitelinesb.com
Plans for a New Jeff Shelton Building Downtown
••• The February 1 agenda of the Historic Landmarks Commission includes a new Jeff Shelton building at 225 Equestrian Avenue, the one-block street just north of Anapamu Street, between Santa Barbara Street and Garden Street: “Proposal to demolish all existing onsite structures, and construct a new three-story mixed-use building comprised of a 4,688-square-foot single-unit residence, a 656-square-foot Accessory Dwelling Unit, a 500-square-foot commercial office, and 530-square-foot attached garage.” Don’t let the demolition get you down; what’s there now is pretty drecky.
Noozhawk
Resident Treated for Smoke Inhalation After Garage Fire in Montecito
One person was injured Friday afternoon in a garage fire at a home in Montecito, according to the Montecito Fire Protection District. Firefighters were dispatched shortly before 5 p.m. to the fire at a residence on the 900 block of Picacho Lane, near Mountain Drive, said Christina Favuzzi, a district spokeswoman.
Santa Barbara Edhat
One Injured in Montecito House Fire
Montecito Fire responded to a reported structure fire on the 900 block of Picacho Lane at 4:56 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Upon arrival, Montecito firefighters saw light smoke coming from the garage. The fire was contained to the garage and knocked down within 10 minutes of firefighters arriving on scene. Firefighters will remain at the residence monitoring the area for approximately an hour.
Noozhawk
Emergency Dredging Underway at Entrance to Santa Barbara Harbor
Emergency dredging operations began late Wednesday night, at about 11 p.m., at the entrance to the Santa Barbara Harbor to remove the large amount of sand and sediment that was pushed into the harbor during the recent storms. Chris Bell, public information officer for the city’s Waterfront Department, told Noozhawk...
kclu.org
Emergency work still underway on storm-damaged rail lines in the Tri-Counties
Emergency work to repair rail lines damaged by the storms hitting the Tri-Counties are continuing. But, it could be at least two weeks before passenger train service resumes between Goleta and San Luis Obispo. The tracks have been closed west of Goleta for the repair work. Amtrak passengers are being...
Noozhawk
Highway 101 Crash at Gaviota Sends Driver to Hospital with Serious Injuries
One person was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash on Highway 101 in the Gaviota area, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. to the single-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes just north of the Gaviota Tunnel, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Downtown Santa Barbara's Newest Hotel and Restaurant Saint Remy are Now Open
Santa Barbara welcomed its newest hotel, Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown, a Courtyard by Marriott hotel, and Saint Remy restaurant on December 26, 2022. Behind the reinvented hotel is Andrew Firestone, former star of ABC’s The Bachelor and co-founder with Jess Parker of StonePark Capital, a Santa Barbara-based hospitality development company.
sitelinesb.com
Slickly Renovated Mansion Seeks $20 Million
Noteworthy new listings…. The listing for 999 Romero Canyon Drive ($19.95 million) says the 2002 property is hitting the market for the first time, which is technically accurate, although it did change hands off-market in May 2021 for $9.91 million. Now comes the flip attempt. The house is a biggie—11,000 square feet on 2.43 acres, with “a guest house, bocce ball and lookout terrace, sports court, private hiking trails, and an animal barn”—and, to the seller’s credit, the design choices are far from safe and boring. But you might wish that $20 million would buy more distance from the neighbors. P.S. Which movie is that on the bedroom TV?
Portion of Hwy 1 near Lompoc to close Thursday morning
A portion of Highway 1 near Lompoc will be closed Thursday morning due to a rock scaling operation.
SpaceX designates Jan. 29 launch window from Vandenberg Space Force Base
SpaceX has selected Jan. 29 at 8:47 a.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 49 Starlink satellites and D-Orbit's ION satellite carrier 'SCV009 Eclectic Elena' into low earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The post SpaceX designates Jan. 29 launch window from Vandenberg Space Force Base appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KEYT
Just before the Santa Barbara harbor closure, some fishermen got their catch in and to the market
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Some Santa Barbara fishermen were able to get their catch in, just in time this week before the harbor entrance closed. The entrance is off limits until sometime Saturday while a sand bar is opened up by an emergency dredging operations. A few fishermen with boat...
Noozhawk
Suspect Jailed on Attempted-Murder Charges in Stabbing at Santa Barbara City Hall
One man was hospitalized and another jailed after an early morning stabbing Sunday outside Santa Barbara City Hall, according to police. Shortly after 6:30 a.m., police dispatchers received several 9-1-1 calls reporting an injured and bleeding man near City Hall at Anacapa and East De la Guerra streets, Lt. Kasi Corbett said.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Expands Services for Unsheltered Individuals After-hours
For the first time, the city of Santa Barbara will have a homeless outreach team during evening and weekend hours in the Downtown Corridor and along the waterfront. Santa Barbara also will continue to provide homeless outreach, case management, and housing navigation services throughout the city during weekday hours. On...
Noozhawk
Early Works of Artist Clarence Mattei on View at Santa Barbara Historical Museum
Portraitist Clarence Mattei (1883-1945) captured images of notable figures on the local, national, and international stages of his time. But his roots are deep in Santa Barbara County, as the son of the founder of famed Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos. A new exhibit at the Santa Barbara Historical...
Mountain lion P-81 found dead on the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County
Mountain lion P-81 was killed last weekend after likely being struck by a vehicle in the western Santa Monica Mountains, officials announced Friday. The 4-year-old cougar’s body was found Jan. 22 on the Pacific Coast Highway near Las Posas Road, Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area officials said. A necropsy will be performed to confirm […]
Stolen Vehicle Suspects Lead Officers on Chase from L.A. to Ventura County
Moorpark, Ventura County, CA: A pursuit was initiated for a stolen vehicle by the Los Angeles Police Department in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 27, that took units around the Los Angeles area starting in Sun Valley through Glendale and Burbank, then ending in the city of Moorpark in Ventura County.
