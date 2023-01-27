ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Emergency crews respond to man over the side of N. San Marcos Road using hoists and helicopter

Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a medical emergency involving a man in need of evacuation about 180 feet below the roadway at the 2000 block of North San Marcos Road around 11:24 a.m. on Jan. 29. The post Emergency crews respond to man over the side of N. San Marcos Road using hoists and helicopter appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

Plans for a New Jeff Shelton Building Downtown

••• The February 1 agenda of the Historic Landmarks Commission includes a new Jeff Shelton building at 225 Equestrian Avenue, the one-block street just north of Anapamu Street, between Santa Barbara Street and Garden Street: “Proposal to demolish all existing onsite structures, and construct a new three-story mixed-use building comprised of a 4,688-square-foot single-unit residence, a 656-square-foot Accessory Dwelling Unit, a 500-square-foot commercial office, and 530-square-foot attached garage.” Don’t let the demolition get you down; what’s there now is pretty drecky.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Resident Treated for Smoke Inhalation After Garage Fire in Montecito

One person was injured Friday afternoon in a garage fire at a home in Montecito, according to the Montecito Fire Protection District. Firefighters were dispatched shortly before 5 p.m. to the fire at a residence on the 900 block of Picacho Lane, near Mountain Drive, said Christina Favuzzi, a district spokeswoman.
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

One Injured in Montecito House Fire

Montecito Fire responded to a reported structure fire on the 900 block of Picacho Lane at 4:56 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Upon arrival, Montecito firefighters saw light smoke coming from the garage. The fire was contained to the garage and knocked down within 10 minutes of firefighters arriving on scene. Firefighters will remain at the residence monitoring the area for approximately an hour.
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

Emergency Dredging Underway at Entrance to Santa Barbara Harbor

Emergency dredging operations began late Wednesday night, at about 11 p.m., at the entrance to the Santa Barbara Harbor to remove the large amount of sand and sediment that was pushed into the harbor during the recent storms. Chris Bell, public information officer for the city’s Waterfront Department, told Noozhawk...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Highway 101 Crash at Gaviota Sends Driver to Hospital with Serious Injuries

One person was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash on Highway 101 in the Gaviota area, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. to the single-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes just north of the Gaviota Tunnel, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Downtown Santa Barbara's Newest Hotel and Restaurant Saint Remy are Now Open

Santa Barbara welcomed its newest hotel, Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown, a Courtyard by Marriott hotel, and Saint Remy restaurant on December 26, 2022. Behind the reinvented hotel is Andrew Firestone, former star of ABC’s The Bachelor and co-founder with Jess Parker of StonePark Capital, a Santa Barbara-based hospitality development company.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Slickly Renovated Mansion Seeks $20 Million

Noteworthy new listings…. The listing for 999 Romero Canyon Drive ($19.95 million) says the 2002 property is hitting the market for the first time, which is technically accurate, although it did change hands off-market in May 2021 for $9.91 million. Now comes the flip attempt. The house is a biggie—11,000 square feet on 2.43 acres, with “a guest house, bocce ball and lookout terrace, sports court, private hiking trails, and an animal barn”—and, to the seller’s credit, the design choices are far from safe and boring. But you might wish that $20 million would buy more distance from the neighbors. P.S. Which movie is that on the bedroom TV?
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Expands Services for Unsheltered Individuals After-hours

For the first time, the city of Santa Barbara will have a homeless outreach team during evening and weekend hours in the Downtown Corridor and along the waterfront. Santa Barbara also will continue to provide homeless outreach, case management, and housing navigation services throughout the city during weekday hours. On...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy