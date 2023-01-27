Read full article on original website
Marshall manhandles Georgia State, 103-65
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — No game would get away from Marshall this night. The Thundering Herd put on a show for the sellout crowd, including happy alumni/former players, and rolled past Georgia State, 103-65, in Sun Belt Conference action Saturday night at Cam Henderson Center. Marshall (18-5, 7-3 Sun Belt)...
Marshall looks to bounce back against Georgia State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall suffered an uncharacteristic poor performance on its home floor Thursday night, resulting in an 86-82 double overtime loss to Louisiana-Monroe. The Herd hopes to avoid a repeat performance Saturday nigh when it hosts Georgia State at the Cam Henderson Center. The first meeting between the two teams starts at 7 p.m. game and will be shown on ESPN+.
Spring Valley secures another impressive victory, 65-52 over Cabell Midland
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — With each game, Spring Valley continues to post results that suggest the Timberwolves could be a significant contender for the Class AAAA championship. SVHS led nearly wire-to-wire in a 65-52 win over sectional rival Cabell Midland Friday evening. The Timberwolves (15-2) surged ahead quickly in the...
Student found deceased on college campus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Marshall University student was found deceased Sunday morning. The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues early Sunday morning in one of the campus residence halls, said a spokesperson for Marshall University. According to Marshall University Police Department, no foul play or substance use is...
New bridge open in Madison, West Virginia
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Madison, West Virginia, residents can finally travel on a new bridge they have been waiting to access. Madison Volunteer Fire Department says the new bridge near Old River Road opened on Saturday. The traffic lights at Benjamin Price Bridge will be removed soon, according to Madison VFD. Officials ask drivers […]
Student found dead on Marshall University campus in West Virginia
The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues in a campus residence hall.
West Virginia city among Forbes top travel locations
A city in West Virginia has made it onto Forbes' list of "Best Places to Travel In 2023."
Two Charleston chefs named semifinalists in prestigious food industry awards
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two Charleston chefs were among the nominees in a list of highly-coveted food industry awards announced this week. Chefs Paul Smith, of 1010 Bridge, and Ramin Mirzakhani, of Laury’s Restaurant, were nominated for James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Southeast, according to a news release from the James Beard Foundation.
Charleston, St. Albans men charged in Huntington murder
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Four Kanawha County men have been charged in connection with a Nov. 30, 2022 murder in Huntington. Huntington police allege the four killed Christopher Johnson. His body was found near 18th Street and 9th Avenue. He had been shot. Police arrested three of the four men...
Woman arrested after foot pursuit in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says police pursued a suspect on foot in the Kanawha City community of Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. The pursuit started around 2:44 p.m. and only lasted a minute near 50th Street, dispatchers say. The Charleston Police Department has one woman in custody, according to dispatchers. 13 News […]
1-vehicle crash closes Interstate 64 West near Nitro, West Virginia
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 near Nitro, West Virginia. The crash happened around 2:47 p.m. near Mile Marker 45. Nitro police and fire departments responded as well as Kanawha County medics. One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, dispatchers say. […]
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
Son shoots father, no charges filed for now
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say information from a Monday morning shooting at a house in Charleston will be turned over to prosecutors to decide if charges should be filed. Detectives said they learned that Doug Crowder, 59, of Montgomery, entered his son’s home at about 9:30 a.m. and approached his son in a “threatening manner.”
I64 WB lanes reopened after crash
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ)- All lanes of I64 WB are reopened after a crash Sunday afternoon. NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A single-vehicle crash shut down all westbound lanes of I-64 on Sunday. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com there was a single-vehicle crash that happened near the 45-mile marker just after the Nitro exit just...
Beloved 'Weinerman' statue returned to West Virginia restaurant
A West Virginia restaurant is celebrating after its beloved "Weinerman" statue was returned. The statue was stolen from Dairy Winkle, a restaurant in Charleston, Kanawha County, West Virginia, according to a January 19 news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. The business suffered a fire on January 11. The...
Boone County native completes Antarctica voyge
CHARLESTON. W.Va. — As bucket list items go, Scott Briscoe of Danville, W.Va. just scratched a big one off the list. He recently completed a nearly two week adventure which included five days in Antarctica. “It was a chance to finish off a visit to all seven continents,” Briscoe...
Police arrest 3 of 4 murder suspects wanted in connection to Huntington murder
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Huntington Police Department has announced that 3 out of the 4 suspects wanted in connection to a November murder in Huntington have been arrested. Police say the three suspects were arrested Friday, Jan. 27, and charged in connection with the Nov. 30 murder of...
West Virginia abortion protester receives fine, no jail time
A Charleston-area magistrate dismissed one charge and decided not to impose jail time for another Thursday in the case of a protester arrested for disrupting lawmakers as they convened at the West Virginia Capitol in September to pass a near-total abortion ban.
Juvenile arrested for school shooting threat
Sheriff RH Mellinger posted a statement on Facebook saying deputies responded to a call regarding a potential school shooting that had been planned at Ripley Middle School Monday.
Old Charleston, West Virginia Sears building finally being demolished
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The old Sears building at Charleston Town Center Mall is finally coming down. Equipment has been parked right outside the building for several days. Demolition started on the building’s interior in August of 2022 and was completely gutted. The Sears location has been closed since 2017, and the owner is said to have […]
