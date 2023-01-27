ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos Girls Overpower Santa Barbara, Stay in Playoff Hunt

San Marcos’ defensive pressure and up-tempo attack overwhelmed Santa Barbara High for a 70-18 Channel League girls basketball win on Saturday at J.R. Richards Gym. The Royals bolted out to a 23-2 lead in the first quarter and led 40-9 at halftime. “Everyone on the team contributed to the...
San Marcos Water Polo Places 4th at Newport Elite Eight

The San Marcos girls water polo team finished fourth in the Newport Elite Eight Tournament on Saturday. The Royals lost to No. 2 seed Foothill in the semifinals, 13-9, and fell to Laguna Beach, 8-7, in the third-place game. Foothill beat The Bishop’s School of La Jolla, 13-7, for the...
SoCal Invite: Dos Pueblos Girls Drop Two Games

The Dos Pueblos girls dropped two games in the second day of the SoCal Invite Friday, 11-2 to Santa Margarita and 10-8 to Yucaipa. Against Santa Margarita, Emma Gilbert scored six of the Chargers’ eight goals, and Ava Bennett had the other two. “Hana Abel did a great job...
Santa Ynez’s Tristan Amezcua Scores 2 Goals in 3-0 Win over Nipomo

Santa Ynez’s Tristan Amezcua scored two goals early in the game and the Pirates went on to beat host Nipomo 3-0 in Central Coast Athletic action Friday. Nine minutes in, Erik Salinas assisted Amezcua for his first goal of the night, and nine minutes later Amezcua came up with a ball after a Titan reflection and was able to volley it over the goalkeeper.
Cate Boys Win Fifth Straight, 59-45 over Villanova

The Cate boys marched on Friday night with their fifth straight win, 59-45 over visiting Villanova Prep. Tyler Martinez and Jengus Ercil led a balanced scoring effort with 17 points apiece, with Babacar Pouye right behind with 15. “Our defensive pressure and patience and execution continued tonight, which was a...
Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless

It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
Beatrice Artellano Rosales of Carpinteria, 1935-2023

Beatrice Artellano Rosales, or “Bea” as she was affectionately known, was welcomed into the pearly gates on Jan. 21, 2023. She was greeted by her heavenly father and her true love, Martin. Beatrice, 87, was born on June 7, 1935 in Santa Barbara to Margaret Ramirez, and was...
Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Lauds 23 Student Artists

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara honored 23 student artists during a presentation and reception at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art Jan. 26. Annabel Contreras from Dos Pueblos High School was awarded the Schall Family Best of Show Prize. The students, who were named winners of the foundation’s 2023...
Tickets on Sale for UCSB Baseball Games

Season tickets and single-game tickets for the UC Santa Barbara baseball season are now on sale. The Gauchos have 29 home games at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium, including nonconference series with Oregon, Xavier and Seton Hall. UCSB, the defending Big West champion, is looking to win the program’s fifth conference championship...
Allen Forest Morgan of Buellton, 1971-2023

Allen Forest Morgan died January 23, 2023, at his home. Allen and his wife, Jennifer, thoroughly enjoyed life on their beautiful ranch in Buellton, California. Allen was born on March 1, 1971, in Burbank, California, to Peggy and Alfred Morgan. Since he was born a week early, his father, Al,...
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Caught in Crime Warp

Noozhawk’s top story merits far more reporting — and commentary — than our news team and I were able to get to this past week. No matter how you look at it, the chain of events is an outrageous atrocity, the consequences of which our community must confront honestly and head on.
Laguna Blanca School Students’ TEDx Event Explores Metamorphosis

Laguna Blanca School is offering community members a complimentary ticket to attend its fifth annual TEDx event, TEDxLagunaBlancaSchool, Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Merovick Gymnasium on the school’s Hope Ranch campus, 4125 Paloma Drive, Santa Barbara. To reserve a ticket, email tbrouc@lagunablanca.org. The event is produced and run entirely by...
Emergency Dredging Underway at Entrance to Santa Barbara Harbor

Emergency dredging operations began late Wednesday night, at about 11 p.m., at the entrance to the Santa Barbara Harbor to remove the large amount of sand and sediment that was pushed into the harbor during the recent storms. Chris Bell, public information officer for the city’s Waterfront Department, told Noozhawk...
Lompoc 2023 Utility Conservation Calendar Features Student Artwork

The Lompoc Conservation Division is unveiling its 2023 utility conservation calendar, which features the artwork of Lompoc Valley Middle School (LVMS) graphic design students. Each calendar month, including the cover and back pages, spotlights digital artwork celebrating and promoting water and electricity conservation created by students in LVMS art teacher Peggy Andrews’ seventh- and eighth-grade introduction to graphic design course.
