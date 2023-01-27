Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Noozhawk
San Marcos Girls Overpower Santa Barbara, Stay in Playoff Hunt
San Marcos’ defensive pressure and up-tempo attack overwhelmed Santa Barbara High for a 70-18 Channel League girls basketball win on Saturday at J.R. Richards Gym. The Royals bolted out to a 23-2 lead in the first quarter and led 40-9 at halftime. “Everyone on the team contributed to the...
Noozhawk
Prep Roundup: Dos Pueblos Forwards Produce Goals in 5-1 Girls Soccer Win Over Santa Barbara
Katie Peterson and Riley Roggero each scored two goals to carry the Dos Pueblos girls soccer team to a 5-1 Channel League win over Santa Barbara on Saturday at Scott O’Leary Stadium. Taylor Hayes added the fifth goal for the Chargers, who are now 3-5-4 in league and 5-7-4...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Water Polo Places 4th at Newport Elite Eight
The San Marcos girls water polo team finished fourth in the Newport Elite Eight Tournament on Saturday. The Royals lost to No. 2 seed Foothill in the semifinals, 13-9, and fell to Laguna Beach, 8-7, in the third-place game. Foothill beat The Bishop’s School of La Jolla, 13-7, for the...
Noozhawk
SoCal Invite: Dos Pueblos Girls Drop Two Games
The Dos Pueblos girls dropped two games in the second day of the SoCal Invite Friday, 11-2 to Santa Margarita and 10-8 to Yucaipa. Against Santa Margarita, Emma Gilbert scored six of the Chargers’ eight goals, and Ava Bennett had the other two. “Hana Abel did a great job...
Noozhawk
Santa Ynez’s Tristan Amezcua Scores 2 Goals in 3-0 Win over Nipomo
Santa Ynez’s Tristan Amezcua scored two goals early in the game and the Pirates went on to beat host Nipomo 3-0 in Central Coast Athletic action Friday. Nine minutes in, Erik Salinas assisted Amezcua for his first goal of the night, and nine minutes later Amezcua came up with a ball after a Titan reflection and was able to volley it over the goalkeeper.
Noozhawk
Cate Boys Win Fifth Straight, 59-45 over Villanova
The Cate boys marched on Friday night with their fifth straight win, 59-45 over visiting Villanova Prep. Tyler Martinez and Jengus Ercil led a balanced scoring effort with 17 points apiece, with Babacar Pouye right behind with 15. “Our defensive pressure and patience and execution continued tonight, which was a...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless
It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
Noozhawk
Beatrice Artellano Rosales of Carpinteria, 1935-2023
Beatrice Artellano Rosales, or “Bea” as she was affectionately known, was welcomed into the pearly gates on Jan. 21, 2023. She was greeted by her heavenly father and her true love, Martin. Beatrice, 87, was born on June 7, 1935 in Santa Barbara to Margaret Ramirez, and was...
Noozhawk
Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Lauds 23 Student Artists
The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara honored 23 student artists during a presentation and reception at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art Jan. 26. Annabel Contreras from Dos Pueblos High School was awarded the Schall Family Best of Show Prize. The students, who were named winners of the foundation’s 2023...
Noozhawk
Tickets on Sale for UCSB Baseball Games
Season tickets and single-game tickets for the UC Santa Barbara baseball season are now on sale. The Gauchos have 29 home games at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium, including nonconference series with Oregon, Xavier and Seton Hall. UCSB, the defending Big West champion, is looking to win the program’s fifth conference championship...
Noozhawk
Allen Forest Morgan of Buellton, 1971-2023
Allen Forest Morgan died January 23, 2023, at his home. Allen and his wife, Jennifer, thoroughly enjoyed life on their beautiful ranch in Buellton, California. Allen was born on March 1, 1971, in Burbank, California, to Peggy and Alfred Morgan. Since he was born a week early, his father, Al,...
Noozhawk
Early Works of Artist Clarence Mattei on View at Santa Barbara Historical Museum
Portraitist Clarence Mattei (1883-1945) captured images of notable figures on the local, national, and international stages of his time. But his roots are deep in Santa Barbara County, as the son of the founder of famed Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos. A new exhibit at the Santa Barbara Historical...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Caught in Crime Warp
Noozhawk’s top story merits far more reporting — and commentary — than our news team and I were able to get to this past week. No matter how you look at it, the chain of events is an outrageous atrocity, the consequences of which our community must confront honestly and head on.
Noozhawk
Injured Man Rescued from Steep Hillside in Mountains Above Santa Barbara
Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded Sunday to rescue an injured man on a steep hillside in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Fire Engineer Mike Gray said crews were dispatched about 11:25 a.m. to the incident in the 2000 block of North...
Noozhawk
Laguna Blanca School Students’ TEDx Event Explores Metamorphosis
Laguna Blanca School is offering community members a complimentary ticket to attend its fifth annual TEDx event, TEDxLagunaBlancaSchool, Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Merovick Gymnasium on the school’s Hope Ranch campus, 4125 Paloma Drive, Santa Barbara. To reserve a ticket, email tbrouc@lagunablanca.org. The event is produced and run entirely by...
Noozhawk
Emergency Dredging Underway at Entrance to Santa Barbara Harbor
Emergency dredging operations began late Wednesday night, at about 11 p.m., at the entrance to the Santa Barbara Harbor to remove the large amount of sand and sediment that was pushed into the harbor during the recent storms. Chris Bell, public information officer for the city’s Waterfront Department, told Noozhawk...
Noozhawk
Lompoc 2023 Utility Conservation Calendar Features Student Artwork
The Lompoc Conservation Division is unveiling its 2023 utility conservation calendar, which features the artwork of Lompoc Valley Middle School (LVMS) graphic design students. Each calendar month, including the cover and back pages, spotlights digital artwork celebrating and promoting water and electricity conservation created by students in LVMS art teacher Peggy Andrews’ seventh- and eighth-grade introduction to graphic design course.
Noozhawk
Fun in Sun Walk & Roll Benefit Celebrates Diversity and Rights of All Individuals
Inclusion may seem like just a buzz word in today’s corporate America, but for people with disabilities, it means acceptance, empowerment, and access to basic human rights, such as going to school, getting a job, and participating in roles similar or equal to others in the community. Momentum WORK,...
Noozhawk
Cold System to Bring Light Rain, Chilly Temps to Central Coast Starting Sunday
A chance of rain, with totals expected to be low and lacking any flooding potential, returns to Santa Barbara County starting Sunday as a cold system moves through the area, according to the National Weather Service. “A dynamic and cold, albeit moisture-starved winter storm will push through the region Sunday...
Noozhawk
YMCA Opens Santa Barbara’s Only Center for Transitional-Age Clients Experiencing Homelessness
The first center for young adults ages 18 to 24 who are experiencing homelessness has opened at 701 E. Haley St. in Santa Barbara. The Haley Street Navigation Center is designed for transitional-age clients who are either experiencing homelessness or need help attaining basic needs such as food and clothing.
