Santa Ynez’s Tristan Amezcua scored two goals early in the game and the Pirates went on to beat host Nipomo 3-0 in Central Coast Athletic action Friday. Nine minutes in, Erik Salinas assisted Amezcua for his first goal of the night, and nine minutes later Amezcua came up with a ball after a Titan reflection and was able to volley it over the goalkeeper.

SANTA YNEZ, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO