Congressman obtains funding for new veterans clinic. Just what the doctor ordered. The county is getting a new and expanded Veteran’s Administration outpatient clinic due to funding secured through the PACT Act passed last year. This new law increases VA health care and benefits for veterans. And we can thank Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-12th District) for getting $15 million through this law, which will build a brand-new clinic with expanded services, including optometry, radiology, and mammography. He said this came about when he learned early during his campaign last year that veterans felt the current VA clinic in Lecanto wasn’t sufficient to meet the current and future needs of area veterans.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO