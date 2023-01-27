ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

villages-news.com

Fourth Villager cuts deal to avoid conviction in voter fraud case from 2020 election

A Villager is buying out of community service in a plea deal in a voter fraud cased dating back to the 2020 presidential election. John Rider, 62, a resident of the Village of Virginia Trace, cast his ballot in person during early voting Oct. 28, 2020 in Sumter County. He also cast an absentee ballot in New York, according to an arrest document. At the time, he was registered as a voter with No Party Affiliation in Sumter County.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Development would bring more than 300 new homes to Leesburg

A new development that would include more than 300 new homes is one step closer to reality in Leesburg. Leesburg city commissioners voted 4-0 last week to refer the Blue Cedar development to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for comments and review. The 110-acre parcel is presently zoned as agriculture property and will be rezoned as a Planned Unit Development.
LEESBURG, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

State of the City: Maintaining Crystal River's unique character

It’s an honor to present the 2023 State of the City of Crystal River. We are in very exciting times in our community. Your local city government is working hard to move our community forward, maintain our unique character and quality of life, and improve our wonderful city. 2022 was a very busy and productive year. Here are some of the highlights we accomplished.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
leesburg-news.com

CenturyLink project disrupts utilities and damages yards in Leesburg

A CenturyLink project has disrupted utilities and damaged residents’ yards in Leesburg. Commissioner Alan Reisman has raised constituents’ complaints about CenturyLink’s excavations on their property. Reisman told the mayor and other commissioners last week that several District 2 residents had contacted him. They told him about the...
LEESBURG, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Citrus County’s veterans to get expanded VA outpatient clinic

Congressman obtains funding for new veterans clinic. Just what the doctor ordered. The county is getting a new and expanded Veteran’s Administration outpatient clinic due to funding secured through the PACT Act passed last year. This new law increases VA health care and benefits for veterans. And we can thank Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-12th District) for getting $15 million through this law, which will build a brand-new clinic with expanded services, including optometry, radiology, and mammography. He said this came about when he learned early during his campaign last year that veterans felt the current VA clinic in Lecanto wasn’t sufficient to meet the current and future needs of area veterans.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County launches Property Alert Service for residents

The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office has launched a Property Alert Service to help residents identify unauthorized or potentially fraudulent activity. The service, which is free and available to the public, will notify subscribers via email within 24 hours after documents, such as a deed, mortgage, or other land records containing a specific Parcel ID or Party Name, have been recorded into Marion County’s Official Records.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

HPH Hospice: Busting the myths about hospice care

Good morning! As I was preparing to write this article, I was reading the Citrus County Chronicle. I like to read. I read books, magazines, newspapers, etc. I wish I had more time to read and do the other things I enjoy. As far as I know I’ll have plenty of time to do that later, but no day is a given.
Citrus County Chronicle

County demolishes two Hernando homes deemed unsafe and crime dens

Two dilapidated Hernando residences were demolished on East Buffalo Lane after the county’s code enforcement department deemed them unsafe and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office identified them as hotspots for needing law enforcement help. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Community Crimes detectives and Code Enforcement officers originally responded to...
HERNANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Former Sumter Commissioner Oren Miller will face judge on Monday

Sentencing will take place Monday for former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller. The Village of Sanibel resident remains behind bars after he was found guilty of a perjury charge. The jury handed down its verdict on Nov. 18. Sentencing is set for 11:15 a.m. Jan. 30 before Judge Anthony Tatti...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Welcome to Our Home Citrus reference guide

Here’s your personal how-to, where-to guide to just about everything you need to feel right at home in Citrus County. So whether you just moved here, have lived here your entire life or are just visiting Citrus County for the first time, using Our Home should help you feel right at home.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

University of Florida COVID-19 shutdown case goes to Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) — A potential class-action lawsuit has gone to the Florida Supreme Court in a dispute about whether the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys for UF graduate student Anthony Rojas filed a notice...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Rescheduled Historic Monkey Island fundraising banquet Thursday, Feb. 9

Although Ebony, Emily and Ralph, the primate residents of Historic Monkey Island at the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort on the Homosassa River, won’t be in attendance, your presence is requested at this year’s fundraising banquet. The banquet, previously planned for last November, was postponed due to Hurricane Nicole.
HOMOSASSA, FL
wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
pascosheriff.com

School Alert: Sunlake High School and Rushe Middle School

School Alert: Sunlake High School and Rushe Middle School. Update: 1/27/23 – Pasco Sheriff’s detectives continued to investigate this incident and have determined that the tip received was a hoax that was made in Walton County and directed toward Sunlake High School in Pasco County. PSO is working with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office on this investigation. To be clear, there is no threat to Sunlake High School.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

