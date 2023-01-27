Wrightsell hits game-winner for Cal State Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 26 points including a game-winning 3-pointer with 3.8 seconds left to lift Cal State Fullerton over UC Irvine 62-61 on Thursday.

Wrightsell added five rebounds for the Titans (11-11, 5-5 Big West Conference). Tory San Antonio scored 14 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Max Jones finished with eight points.

The Anteaters (13-7, 6-2) were led in scoring by Dawson Baker, who finished with 16 points. DJ Davis added 13 points and three steals for UC Irvine. Devin Tillis had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .