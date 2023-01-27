ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mawein's 16 help Sacramento State take down Montana 67-48

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Akolda Mawein scored 16 points as Sacramento State beat Montana 67-48 on Thursday.

Mawein added seven rebounds for the Hornets (12-9, 5-3 Big Sky Conference). Cameron Wilbon scored 16 points, going 7 of 9 from the field. Callum McRae shot 5 of 13 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Lonnell Martin Jr. finished with 14 points for the Grizzlies (9-12, 3-6). Aanen Moody added 12 points for Montana. In addition, Josh Bannan finished with six points and five assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Sacramento State hosts Montana State while Montana visits Portland State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

