ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Shelton has 20, Loyola Marymount downs Portland 79-60

By Data Skrive
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cameron Shelton's 20 points helped Loyola Marymount defeat Portland 79-60 on Thursday.

Shelton also contributed five rebounds for the Lions (15-7, 5-3 West Coast Conference). Jalin Anderson scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Keli Leaupepe shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Pilots (11-12, 3-5) were led in scoring by Moses Wood, who finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Portland also got 12 points from Chika Nduka. Alden Applewhite had eight points.

Loyola Marymount took the lead with 59 seconds remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 33-30 at halftime, with Leaupepe racking up nine points. Loyola Marymount pulled away with a 24-2 run in the second half to extend a two-point lead to 24 points. Shelton led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy