Boys basketball: Buckman, Cambridge surge past Wisconsin Heights 76-51

CAMBRIDGE — In its first game at home since Dec. 13, the Cambridge boys basketball team did not disappoint.

The Blue Jays scored 42 points in the first half, running away with a 76-51 win over Wisconsin Heights in Capitol South play on Thursday.

Leading the way was sophomore Matt Buckman, who scored a game-high 25 points and made three 3s. Sophomore Drew Holzhueter recorded 13 points while junior Devin Schuchart added 12 for the Blue Jays (8-7, 2-3 in conference).

Cambridge hosts Deerfield on Saturday at 6 p.m.

CAMBRIDGE 76, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 51

Wisconsin Heights 17 34 — 51

Cambridge 42 34 — 76

Wisconsin Heights (fg fta-ftm pts) — D. Alder 2 0-0 6, Blicharz 0 0-1 0, Vosburg 2 2-2 7, Pietrzykowski 0 1-2 1, R. Adler 5 2-4 12, Hinderman 1 1-2 4, Brabender 8 0-0 19, Kennedy 1 0-4 2. Totals 19 6-15 51.

Cambridge — N. Buckman 2 0-0 6, Parish 3 0-0 6, Nottestad 2 2-2 6, Holzhueter 5 2-4 13, Horton 0 2-2 2, M. Buckman 9 4-6 25, Kozler 3 0-0 6, Schuchart 5 0-0 12. Totals 29 10-14 76.

Three-point goals — WH (Brabender 3, D. Adler 2, Hinderman, Vosburg) 7, CA (M. Buckman 3, N. Buckman 2, Schuchart 2, Holzhueter) 8.

Total fouls — WH 18, CA 15.

Fouled out — WH (Vosburg).

SATURDAY’S RESULT

CAMBRIDGE — Deerfield rolled to a 62-47 victory over Cambridge at Cambridge High School on Saturday in nonconference action.

For Deerfield (15-3 overall), senior Cal Fisher recorded 21 points. Senior Tommy Lees added 11 points, all in the second half.

For Cambridge (8-8), sophomore Matt Buckman had a game-high 22 points. Senior Nick Buckman chipped in 12 points.

The Blue Jays play at Poynette on Tuesday.

DEERFIELD 62, CAMBRIDGE 47

Deerfield 24 38 — 62

Cambridge 17 30 — 47

Deerfield (fg ftm tp) — Lees 4 3 11, Betthauser 3 0 6, Wetzel 1 0 2, Fisher 6 9 21, K. Kimmel 2 2 7, Christianson 3 0 8, M. Kimmel 3 1 7. Totals 22 15 62.

Cambridge (fg ftm tp) — N. Buckman 5 0 12, Holzhueter 1 4 6, Horton 2 2 6, M. Buckman 9 2 22, Kozler 0 1 1. Totals 17 9 47.

3-point goals — C 4 (N. Buckman 2, M. Buckman 2), D 3 (Christianson 2, K. Kimmel). Missed free throws — D 2, C 2. Total fouls — C 13, D 12.