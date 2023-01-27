ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J M C
3d ago

I don't think people realize how dangerous those missions were over there for the bombers when German flak and fighers were gunning them down. Like sitting ducks in a shoot. And nothing to do but to ride it out and pray that you make it back alive.

Dane Daniels
3d ago

The RAF bombed at night with limited success hitting lots of target by accident. (Of course the accidental bombing of Berlin was blessing in disguise). The RAF thought the USAAF was suicidal with its precision daylight bombing. Bomber crews had the highest casualties rate of all military services.

