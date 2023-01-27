Read full article on original website
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Eviction Notices Sent to Long-Term Stores and Restaurants of Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergBethlehem, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
lehighvalleynews.com
Looking for more teachers, Pa. high schools to start offering K-12 education training
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Starting this fall, Pennsylvania schools will have a new career and technical education option to offer students: K-12 education. The program is just one of many ways the state is responding to a teacher shortage that’s created cascading staffing challenges across the commonwealth, including in Allentown School District.
lehighvalleynews.com
‘Is anybody home?’: A mission to count the Lehigh Valley's homeless population
BETHLEHEM, Pa — At 5 a.m. on a cold Thursday, a group of volunteers meets in the basement of a Bethlehem church. Some wear cowboy hats and hiking boots. And white priest collars. This day, they'll try to count every homeless person in the Lehigh Valley. Bob Rapp, the...
lehighvalleynews.com
The Debrief: A powerful moment at Allentown service honoring the life of Tyre Nichols
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Lehigh Valley religious leaders and community members gathered Sunday night for a service of remembrance for Tyre Nichols, who died after being viciously beaten by police in Memphis, Tennessee. LehighValleyNews.com reporter Ryan Gaylor spoke to WLVR's Brad Klein about what the service was like and what...
lehighvalleynews.com
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bethlehem will be sold
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The building that once was the hub of St. Joseph’s Parish on Bethlehem’s Southside soon will be offered for sale, according to a written statement Monday from the Diocese of Allentown. The parish was closed in 2008 when it merged with several nearby parishes....
lehighvalleynews.com
Mom pens book about daughter's cancer journey hoping to comfort others
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A mother whose 6-month-old daughter was diagnosed with cancer is releasing a book about her experience, hoping to give comfort to others going through the same thing. “I See You,” written by Shari Ann Almeida, will be released Feb. 1. Mom pens book about her...
lehighvalleynews.com
Soul food on the menu at West Side Moravian Church
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — At West Side Moravian Church in Bethlehem, the latest mission is to nourish the bodies of community members in need as well as their souls. Essentials Café, the church's latest ministry, will provide breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., five days each week, Pastor Tammie Rinker announced.
Skull Fished Out Of Delaware River ID'd As Missing Trenton Man
A skull fished out of the Delaware River nearly 40 years ago has been identified as belonging to a missing New Jersey man, authorities revealed Monday, Jan. 30. Richard Thomas Alt, a 31-year-old Trenton man, was last seen by loved ones on Christmas Eve in 1984, said Bucks District Attorney Mat…
lehighvalleynews.com
'Father of Peeps' Bob Born dies at age 98
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Ira “Bob” Born, the former president of Just Born Quality Confections who mechanized the process to create Peeps, has died. During Born’s time at Just Born, especially with the advent of Peeps, the company scaled its production — earning Born the title the “Father of Peeps.”
lehighvalleynews.com
Allentown church to hold service of remembrance for Tyre Nichols
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Resurrected Life Community Church will hold a community lament and service of remembrance for Tyre Nichols at 7 p.m. Sunday in Allentown, according to a Facebook post from senior pastor Gregory Edwards. Footage was released Friday of Nichols' fatal encounter with law enforcement in Memphis, sparking...
