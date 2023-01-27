ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

lehighvalleynews.com

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bethlehem will be sold

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The building that once was the hub of St. Joseph’s Parish on Bethlehem’s Southside soon will be offered for sale, according to a written statement Monday from the Diocese of Allentown. The parish was closed in 2008 when it merged with several nearby parishes....
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Soul food on the menu at West Side Moravian Church

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — At West Side Moravian Church in Bethlehem, the latest mission is to nourish the bodies of community members in need as well as their souls. Essentials Café, the church's latest ministry, will provide breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., five days each week, Pastor Tammie Rinker announced.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

'Father of Peeps' Bob Born dies at age 98

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Ira “Bob” Born, the former president of Just Born Quality Confections who mechanized the process to create Peeps, has died. During Born’s time at Just Born, especially with the advent of Peeps, the company scaled its production — earning Born the title the “Father of Peeps.”
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Allentown church to hold service of remembrance for Tyre Nichols

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Resurrected Life Community Church will hold a community lament and service of remembrance for Tyre Nichols at 7 p.m. Sunday in Allentown, according to a Facebook post from senior pastor Gregory Edwards. Footage was released Friday of Nichols' fatal encounter with law enforcement in Memphis, sparking...
ALLENTOWN, PA

