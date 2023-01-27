ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair Haven, VT

Highschool Basketball Pro

Granville, January 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Hartford Central School basketball team will have a game with Granville Senior High School on January 28, 2023, 08:15:00.
GRANVILLE, NY
VTDigger

The Deeper Dig: To go big, or go bigger, on child care

There is widespread agreement among early childhood educators, parents and lawmakers that the economics of child care don’t work. Advocates are hoping this is the year Vermont makes big changes to child care funding. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: To go big, or go bigger, on child care.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Stabbing incident in Rutland leaves one dead - clipped version

A renewed emphasis on a program in Vermont aims to provide more access to safe storage sites for firearms. Channel 3′s Cam Smith spoke with Vermont’s Attorney General about the program and how it applies to gun owners ordered to give them up. Let's take a look at...
RUTLAND, VT
WCVB

Monday, January 30: Main Streets and Back Roads of Littleton, N.H.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — It boasts one of America’s best Main Streets, according to one travel guide, so Anthony Everett is checking out Littleton, N.H., once a factory town and now home to local residents committed to maintaining its vibrancy. Anthony stops by the original Lahout’s ski shop, which lays claim to being the nation’s oldest, and takes a ride along Parker Mountain Trails on a “fat bike.” We visit Mount Eustis – a local ski hill where the community has come together to keep the place going – and sample the offerings at family-owned White Mountains Canning.
LITTLETON, NH
Middlebury Campus

Let’s bring panthers back to Vermont

The Jan. 14 issue of The New York Times contains an interesting op-ed entitled: “Cougars Are Heading East. Welcome Them.” Its author, Mark Elbroch, describes the gradual return of big American cats (also known as cougars, mountain lions, pumas or panthers) to their former habitats east of the Mississippi River. He refers to research that indicates there are about “a dozen landscapes large enough to sustain cougars indefinitely” in the Eastern U.S.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Police investigating fatal stabbing in Rutland

PITTSFIELD, Vt. — The Rutland Police Dept. is investigating a fatal stabbing that allegedly happened around 8 p.m. Saturday. The Rutland Police Dept. said its officers and the Rutland County Sheriff's Dept. responded to a stabbing incident in the area of Water St. and State St. in the city of Rutland.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont native to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Friday

LUDLOW, Vt. — Another Vermonter is headed to Hollywood to test their skills on Jeopardy!. Ludlow native Jake DeArruda, 23, will compete on the popular quiz show on Friday night. Fellow competitors include Dee Williams, a Boston research associate, and the returning champion from Thursday night's matchup. >>>Video above:...
LUDLOW, VT
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont

VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Hartford down two employees over 3.5-year wage dispute

Last week, the town of Hartford declared a state of emergency, as Thursday night snowfall butted up against a problem. The small Washington County town usually employs four people in its highway department, who keep roads plowed and safe when the snow comes. This winter, the town is down to two - and faces a problem far bigger than a single snowstorm.
HARTFORD, NY
mynbc5.com

Pedestrian killed in Bennington crash with tractor trailer

BENNINGTON, Vt. — A pedestrian was killed by a tractor trailer in Bennington on Friday after police said the man was seen running into traffic on U.S. Route 7. Bennington Police said they received a report at 10 p.m. on Friday that a man was running into traffic on the busy roadway.
BENNINGTON, VT
CBS Boston

New Hampshire's 'Old Man of the Mountain' re-appears - in ice form

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - The Old Man of the Mountain lives again - in ice form - nearly 20 years after crumbling to the ground.The Mount Washington Observatory on Friday morning shared a photo of rime ice that resembled the iconic New Hampshire landmark. They say a summer summit volunteer named Ken was looking at one of the observatory's webcams and noticed the resemblance. The original rock profile was on Cannon Mountain in Franconia and collapsed on May 3, 2003. "It looks like a younger version with a full head of hair!" commenter Kevin Wood posted to Facebook.Rime ice is made up of supercooled water droplets that freeze when they come into contact with an object. The structures are shaped by the direction of the wind.  
FRANCONIA, NH
WCVB

Vermont man charged with shooting, killing New Hampshire couple ordered held

CONCORD, N.H. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Concord couple while they were out for a walk will face trial in New Hampshire over the summer. Logan Clegg, 27, waived his arraignment Monday on charges connected to the deaths of Stephen and Wendy Reid that include multiple counts of second-degree murder and falsifying physical evidence.
CONCORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A 43-year-old man from Middlebury was arrested for DUI following a crash in New Haven yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place near the intersection of US Route 7 and Campground Road at around 10:25 p.m. According to the report, Cavan Drake was traveling south on US...
NEW HAVEN, VT

