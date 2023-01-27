Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynbc5.com
Real life Semi-Pro: How the Bennington Martens became Vermont's only pro basketball team
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Your eyes aren't deceiving you — there really is professional basketball in Vermont. Located in Bennington, Vermont, the Bennington Martens of the semi-pro ABA league have been in existence since 2021, giving college and international players an opportunity to grow their game. "When you look...
Granville, January 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Hartford Central School basketball team will have a game with Granville Senior High School on January 28, 2023, 08:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
The Deeper Dig: To go big, or go bigger, on child care
There is widespread agreement among early childhood educators, parents and lawmakers that the economics of child care don’t work. Advocates are hoping this is the year Vermont makes big changes to child care funding. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: To go big, or go bigger, on child care.
Castleton rallies behind Gilmore Home Center after devastating fire
Amid the debris, firefighters managed to save a cherished weathervane that sat atop the store for more than three decades. Read the story on VTDigger here: Castleton rallies behind Gilmore Home Center after devastating fire.
WCAX
Stabbing incident in Rutland leaves one dead - clipped version
A renewed emphasis on a program in Vermont aims to provide more access to safe storage sites for firearms. Channel 3′s Cam Smith spoke with Vermont’s Attorney General about the program and how it applies to gun owners ordered to give them up. Let's take a look at...
WCVB
Monday, January 30: Main Streets and Back Roads of Littleton, N.H.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — It boasts one of America’s best Main Streets, according to one travel guide, so Anthony Everett is checking out Littleton, N.H., once a factory town and now home to local residents committed to maintaining its vibrancy. Anthony stops by the original Lahout’s ski shop, which lays claim to being the nation’s oldest, and takes a ride along Parker Mountain Trails on a “fat bike.” We visit Mount Eustis – a local ski hill where the community has come together to keep the place going – and sample the offerings at family-owned White Mountains Canning.
Middlebury Campus
Let’s bring panthers back to Vermont
The Jan. 14 issue of The New York Times contains an interesting op-ed entitled: “Cougars Are Heading East. Welcome Them.” Its author, Mark Elbroch, describes the gradual return of big American cats (also known as cougars, mountain lions, pumas or panthers) to their former habitats east of the Mississippi River. He refers to research that indicates there are about “a dozen landscapes large enough to sustain cougars indefinitely” in the Eastern U.S.
mynbc5.com
Police investigating fatal stabbing in Rutland
PITTSFIELD, Vt. — The Rutland Police Dept. is investigating a fatal stabbing that allegedly happened around 8 p.m. Saturday. The Rutland Police Dept. said its officers and the Rutland County Sheriff's Dept. responded to a stabbing incident in the area of Water St. and State St. in the city of Rutland.
Pedestrian killed on Route 7 in Bennington
The man was killed at about 10:00 Friday night. Police were still trying to contact his family on Saturday.
WCAX
Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
Restaurant owner and revitalizer takes on new project
Jasen VonGuinness, operator of the American restaurant Unihog, is a significant force in the revitalization of Hoosick Falls. VonGuinness's latest plans are to revitalize 1 Center Street adjacent to Unihog.
mynbc5.com
Vermont native to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Friday
LUDLOW, Vt. — Another Vermonter is headed to Hollywood to test their skills on Jeopardy!. Ludlow native Jake DeArruda, 23, will compete on the popular quiz show on Friday night. Fellow competitors include Dee Williams, a Boston research associate, and the returning champion from Thursday night's matchup. >>>Video above:...
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont
VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
Hartford down two employees over 3.5-year wage dispute
Last week, the town of Hartford declared a state of emergency, as Thursday night snowfall butted up against a problem. The small Washington County town usually employs four people in its highway department, who keep roads plowed and safe when the snow comes. This winter, the town is down to two - and faces a problem far bigger than a single snowstorm.
mynbc5.com
Pedestrian killed in Bennington crash with tractor trailer
BENNINGTON, Vt. — A pedestrian was killed by a tractor trailer in Bennington on Friday after police said the man was seen running into traffic on U.S. Route 7. Bennington Police said they received a report at 10 p.m. on Friday that a man was running into traffic on the busy roadway.
New Hampshire's 'Old Man of the Mountain' re-appears - in ice form
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - The Old Man of the Mountain lives again - in ice form - nearly 20 years after crumbling to the ground.The Mount Washington Observatory on Friday morning shared a photo of rime ice that resembled the iconic New Hampshire landmark. They say a summer summit volunteer named Ken was looking at one of the observatory's webcams and noticed the resemblance. The original rock profile was on Cannon Mountain in Franconia and collapsed on May 3, 2003. "It looks like a younger version with a full head of hair!" commenter Kevin Wood posted to Facebook.Rime ice is made up of supercooled water droplets that freeze when they come into contact with an object. The structures are shaped by the direction of the wind.
WMUR.com
Driver rescued after car crashes into Connecticut River in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, N.H. — A driver had to be rescued after their car went into the Connecticut River Wednesday. Plainfield fire was just one of several agencies that responded when that car went into the river. Hanover fire posted a video on their Facebook page, showing what looks like a...
WCVB
Vermont man charged with shooting, killing New Hampshire couple ordered held
CONCORD, N.H. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Concord couple while they were out for a walk will face trial in New Hampshire over the summer. Logan Clegg, 27, waived his arraignment Monday on charges connected to the deaths of Stephen and Wendy Reid that include multiple counts of second-degree murder and falsifying physical evidence.
SCSO investigating fatal Sacandaga snowmobile crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal snowmobiling accident that happened around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday near Lunker Lane on Sacandaga Lake. 20-year-old Garrett Macintosh of Florida was pronounced dead at the hospital.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A 43-year-old man from Middlebury was arrested for DUI following a crash in New Haven yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place near the intersection of US Route 7 and Campground Road at around 10:25 p.m. According to the report, Cavan Drake was traveling south on US...
Comments / 0