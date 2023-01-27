(Statewide) -- Beginning this Wednesday, Ameren Missouri customers will pay more for electricity use. The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved the increase that begins February 1. For the average user, the fuel adjustment rate is currently $2.70. The new rate will increase to $6.27 for the average user. The commission says the fuel adjustment charges are intended to help companies deal with volatility in fuel pricing. Ameren Missouri provides service to about 1.3 million electric customers in central and eastern Missouri.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO