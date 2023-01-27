Read full article on original website
Liberty Thought of the Week
How easy should it be to change the Missouri constitution?. Ballot measures that passed have a mixed history. Some were good and some were very bad with unintended consequences. Ballot measures are direct democracy where the people vote to change our laws. In 2022, Amendment 3 added 39 new pages...
Missouri Legislators Expect Floor Action This Week
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s Senate GOP leadership anticipates debate this week on a controversial education package, a bill that would make it easier to get physical therapy, and one that would allow an income tax deduction for certain federal grant money. Senate Majority Leader Cindy O’Laughlin of Shelbina looks forward to getting started…
Recreational marijuana will be available Feb. 6 to sell to Missourians over 21
Medical marijuana dispensaries that have been approved to carry cannabis for adults 21 and older can start selling it Feb. 6. The “vast majority” of medical marijuana facilities in Missouri, up to 97%, have applied to add adult-use marijuana to their inventory, said Lisa Cox, communications director with the Department of Health and Senior Services.
Missouri child welfare agency pitches plan to ‘rebuild’ overburdened foster care system
The director of Missouri’s child welfare agency told lawmakers this week that the state has “effectively legally orphanized” around 1,500 children. Those children have had their legal ties to their biological parents severed — by a court, in what’s called termination of parental rights — but the social services agency had no adoptive parents ready to take their place.
3 Area FFA/4-H Organizations Awarded “Building Our American Community” Grants
Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn recently announced 22 youth groups from across Missouri have been awarded grants from the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s 2023 “Building Our American Communities” grant program. Eleven local chapters of the National FFA Organization and 11 Missouri 4-H clubs statewide have been...
Missouri Hopes to Lower its Foster Care Rate Through Rebuilding Effort
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri has nearly 13,400 children in foster care – making the state’s foster care rate one of the highest in the nation. The Missouri Children’s Division has a 22-million-dollar rebuilding plan to add 100 workers focused on prevention measures that help keep families together.
Open enrollment gets a third try in the Missouri legislature
The third iteration of Rep. Brad Pollitt’s open enrollment bill was discussed Wednesday in the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee. Pollitt, R-Sedalia, fielded questions regarding the changes the bill has gone through over the years and how it would affect Missouri schools and students. The bill seeks to...
Coalition Released Five-Year Plan for Helping Iowans Beat Cancer
(Radio Iowa) A coalition of Iowa health care providers, researchers, cancer survivors and others is releasing its five-year Iowa Cancer Plan. Rachel Schramm, program manager of the Iowa Cancer Consortium, says behind heart disease, cancer is the number-two cause of death in Iowa, so people need to take an active role in their health, and get regular screenings to stay healthy.
Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 30th, 2023
(Statewide) -- Beginning this Wednesday, Ameren Missouri customers will pay more for electricity use. The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved the increase that begins February 1. For the average user, the fuel adjustment rate is currently $2.70. The new rate will increase to $6.27 for the average user. The commission says the fuel adjustment charges are intended to help companies deal with volatility in fuel pricing. Ameren Missouri provides service to about 1.3 million electric customers in central and eastern Missouri.
Missouri lawmakers hope to join the rest of the nation with proposed distracted driving laws for all ages
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri lawmakers are trying again to make distracted driving against the law. ”We only prohibit drivers 21 and younger from texting and driving, it really sends the wrong message to drivers that once you turn a certain age, you can safely multitask behind the wheel,” said Nick Chabarria, a spokesperson for AAA.
Mass shootings lead to widening divide on gun policies in Missouri, other states
Mass shootings have commanded public attention on a disturbingly frequent basis across the U.S. But rather than provoking a unified response from elected officials, each additional shooting seems to be widening the political divide on gun policy among states.
Missouri’s housing and utility assistance program to end
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Those looking for help with rent or city utilities now have a deadline to apply. The State Assistance for Housing Relief or “SAFHR” announced the decision to close applications by Jan. 31. The remaining funds will be given out to those in need until it runs out.
Was never allowed to watch a public broadcasting children’s show because….Satan!
You miss out on those early basics of critical thinking. From time to time a right wingnut concern troll will try to leave a comment here. Our system defaults to automatic moderation – that is, comments have to be approved. We don’t allow such comments to be linked to the original post, but on occasion, when we see fit, we’ll mock these attempts.
Missouri Senate likely to debate Parents' Bill of Rights legislation next week
A bill establishing a Parents' Bill of Rights as well as banning certain diversity-based teachings in public schools will likely be debated on the Missouri Senate floor next week. A Senate committee voted to advance the legislation on Tuesday. It currently is one of four bills on the Senate calendar...
Can You Have Backyard Chickens in Missouri Cities? – It Depends
This is not a new question, but it's one that's taken on new meaning with the skyrocketing price of eggs. Can you have backyard chickens in Missouri cities? The truth is it's a more complicated answer than you might think. It depends on a number of factors. As CNN reported...
Why One Man Built a Memorial to the Trail of Tears in Missouri
Have you ever had an event in your life so affect you that it changed the trajectory of your journey and sent you off into a new adventure? That happened to a Missouri man who had one singular moment affect him so deeply, he built a memorial to the Trail of Tears in Missouri.
Where Now?: Missouri’s new law illegalizing homeless sleeping in public impacts Kansas City’s homeless community
The Missouri Legislature’s House Bill 1606 went into effect on Jan. 1, banning sleeping on state land, including public parks and under bridges. Perpetrators can now receive a Class C misdemeanor after multiple offenses. While Kansas hasn’t prohibited sleeping on state property, homeless people who spend the night on...
Missouri Republicans advance 4 bills that would restrict voters' ability to put laws on the ballot
In a party-line vote, Missouri House members approved proposals to make it more difficult to pass constitutional amendments. A Missouri House committee approved four versions of proposals to overhaul the initiative petition process Thursday on party-line votes, despite warnings of well-funded opposition if lawmakers put one on the ballot. The...
What lawmakers are proposing to help curb violent crime in Missouri
Missouri lawmakers want the governor to appoint a special prosecutor to certain parts of the state to help reduce crime.
That sums it up
It’s been a busy few weeks, so I figured I should compile a list of things that Missouri’s Republican supermajority has done this session to fight inflation and lower costs for Missouri families:. Yep.
