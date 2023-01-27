Pitt State wins sixth in a row as they defeat UCO at home

The Gorillas defeated the UCO Bronchos on Thursday night 83-75 to win their sixth straight game.

They had four players in double figures tonight. Tristan Gegg led the way with 22 points. Grace Pyle added 19, while Karenna Gerber and Harper Schreiner added 14 & 10.

The Gorillas are now 16-4 on the season and 11-3 in conference play. They will be back at home on Saturday when they host Newman. Game time for that game is set for 1:30 p.m.

