Manistee, MI

Ludington hangs on at home to beat Oakridge

Ludington’s girls basketball team came up with a thrilling 42-40 victory over visiting Oakridge in a West Michigan Conference Lakes Division game Friday night. It was a back-and-forth game in the first quarter, which set the tone for the rest of the contest. After eight lead changes, the Orioles emerged with a 17-15 edge following the first eight minutes.
LUDINGTON, MI
Miller scores 16 as Mason County Central cruises past Holton

Responding in strong fashion after a loss to Glen Lake back on Jan. 19, the Mason County Central girls basketball team has rattled off two consecutive wins, both coming in the West Michigan Coference Rivers Division. Holton was the Spartans’ latest conquest, this one by 19 points, 55-37 after the...
HOLTON TOWNSHIP, MI
For Zoulek, the lofty win total just keeps on climbing

SHELBY– — Rick Zoulek did more than just win his 500th game as the Shelby boys basketball coach. He reached a milestone that might never be touched. At least, not in our lifetime. In coaching both the boys and girls teams together for 11 years, before the girls...
SHELBY, MI
Manistee gets first victory of the season, knocks off Pine River

LEROY– — A long dry spell finally ended for the Manistee boys’ basketball team Friday night. The visiting Chippewas opened a big lead and cruised to a 60-24 non-conference win over Pine River. Manistee was winless in its first 11 games before Friday’s victory. After knocking...
MANISTEE, MI
Jayhawk wrestlers finish in second place at MCCAA conference championship

The Muskegon Community College wrestling team came in second place at the MCCAA (Michigan Community College Athletic Association) Conference Championship on Saturday. The Jayhawks finished behind Southwest Michigan College with 57 points. The runner-up finish was solidified with breakout performances by conference champions Jacob Blawat (Reeths-Puffer), Gerrit Andrus (Reeths-Puffer) and...
MUSKEGON, MI
Lady Jayhawks clobber North Central Michigan College

The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks came out fast on Saturday and made quick work of North Central Michigan College. The Lady Jayhawks led 41-16 at the half and cruised to a 77-33 victory in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association contest. MCC didn’t let up much during the second...
MUSKEGON, MI
Fremont comes from behind to beat Muskegon Catholic

The Fremont Packers came from behind on Friday evening and pulled out a thrilling 30-28 win over Muskegon Catholic Central in a non-conference battle. MCC held an 11-6 lead after one quarter and a 21-10 lead at halftime. That first half was led by the sharp shooting of Carrie Ladd and Claire LaVigne. They combined for 19 of the team’s 21 points, including five made 3-pointers in the half.
FREMONT, MI
Montague scores big victory over rival Whitehall in girls basketball

The Montague Wildcats did not let a slow start deter them from winning a West Michigan Conference game against rival Whitehall on Friday night. The visiting Wildcats did not score in the opening quarter, but roared back in the final three quarters and posted a 51-27 victory over the Vikings.
MONTAGUE, MI
North Muskegon girls post lopsided victory over Hesperia

Host North Muskegon had a balanced attack on Friday night and defeated the Hesperia Panthers 44-14 in a West Michigan Conference matchup. The Norse led 8-4 after one quarter and increased that to 18-4 at the half. Grace Philpot led North Muskegon with 11 points and Layla Hurst added eight....
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
Nash scores 27 in Jayhawks’ loss to North Central Michigan College

The Muskegon Community College Jayhawks basketball team is battered and bruised with injuries of late. One constant has been the play of Vern Nash III. On Saturday, Nash scored 27 points, including 20 in the opening half. However, the Jayhawks dropped a 76-57 decision to host North Central Michigan College.
MUSKEGON, MI
Spring Lake girls earn road victory over Allendale; Andree pours in 21 points

The visiting Spring Lake Lakers put their first-half struggles behind them and surged to a 48-42 victory over the Allendale Falcons on Friday night. Allendale led 33-22 at the half, but a strong third quarter by the Lakers gave them a 36-35 lead heading into the final quarter. The Laker defense continued to stymie the Falcons throughout the final quarter to preserve the victory.
SPRING LAKE, MI
Davis scores 19 to lead Lady Big Reds over Mona Shores

The Muskegon Lady Big Reds remained undefeated in OK-Green action with a 38-27 victory over the Mona Shores Sailors on Friday. The game was played at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium. With the win, Muskegon sits alone at the top of the league with a 7-0 record. The Big Reds surged to a...
MUSKEGON, MI
Kent City girls bag 11 3-pointers in rout of White Cloud

The Kent City Eagles girls’ basketball team canned 11 shots from beyond the arc, including eight in the first half, on Friday evening. That led to a 56-16 victory over the White Cloud Indians in a Central State Activities Association matchup. Savannah Miller had a game-high 17 points for...
KENT CITY, MI
Kent City wins CSAA matchup over White Cloud

The Kent City Eagles pulled out a 46-35 win over the White Cloud Indians on Friday evening in a Central State Activities Association matchup. “Our defense was solid tonight,” said Kent City coach David Ingles. “They can really shoot the ball. We worked hard at running them off the 3-point line into our help. They still made nine triples, but only eight other points.”
WHITE CLOUD, MI
Jayhawk bowlers finish third at Kellogg Invite

The Muskegon Community College bowling team took part in the Kellogg Invite at M66 Bowl on Friday and finished in third place. Cade Alderink earned the high-game award with a game of 268. Bailey Graham earned the high-series award with a 536. Muskegon Community College will compete in the Glen...
MUSKEGON, MI
Muskegon Risers’ inspired play not enough in loss to visiting Iowa

The team played hard in its match against the visiting Iowa Raptors at Trinity Health Arena on Saturday night. But, sadly, the Risers’ inspired play wasn’t enough as they fell, 9-8. Muskegon showed the kind of resilience it takes to win, coming back from an early 2-0 deficit...
MUSKEGON, MI
Newaygo looking for new coach Ralph Munger to restore the tradition in the football program

The Newaygo Lions made news just before the Christmas holiday when they announced the hiring of longtime veteran football coach Ralph Munger. Mungers’ hiring was approved by the Newaygo Public School Board of Education on Monday, Dec. 19. He was officially introduced as the new Lions head coach at a press conference and introduction ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
NEWAYGO, MI

