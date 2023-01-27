Eastbound I-70 reopens in Idaho Springs after semi-truck rolled over

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 reopened nearly three hours after it was closed in Idaho Springs after a semi-truck rolled over, Colorado State Patrol announced late Thursday evening.

The closure happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Passenger vehicles were able to make it through town through exit 240.

CSP officials said semi-trucks would not be able fit through exit 240 and commercial vehicle drivers were asked to wait in a chain station.

CSP and the Colorado Department of Transportation were assisting the Idaho Springs Police Department.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were back open just after 11 p.m.

