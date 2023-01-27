ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: USC men's basketball coach Andy Enfield discusses 77-64 win over No. 8 UCLA

By Connor Morrissette
The Trojans improved to 15-6 with the win

LOS ANGELES — USC head coach Andy Enfield was proud of his team following the Trojans' 77-64 rivalry win over No. 8 UCLA on Thursday night at the Galen Center.

"I thought our guys did an amazing job in the second half after being down 12 at halftime," Enfield said. "We come out with a lot of fire and I thought the key was to get back into the game very quickly."

Enfield added: "We're much better than we were in the beginning of the season."

Watch Enfield's complete press conference here.

