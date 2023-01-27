ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant's friend escorted off court after verbal altercation with Indiana Pacers

Tempers flared between the Memphis Grizzlies' win over Indiana Pacers during the third quarter Sunday, and it resulted in a fan being escorted from courtside. During the third quarter at FedExForum, Ja Morant and Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard started talking trash to each other, and players from both teams got involved. At one point, Pacers forward James Johnson started yelling at Davonte Pack, Morant's friend who was sitting courtside. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant gets triple-double; Grizzlies drop fifth straight in loss to Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS — The road trip woes continued on Friday night when the Memphis Grizzlies fell behind by double digits in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Down 14 with 5:03 left in the fourth quarter, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins went back to his starters for one final push at a comeback. The Grizzlies were unsuccessful in a 111-100 loss to the Timberwolves.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

NBA responds to Reddit conspiracy theory about Grizzlies’ scorekeeping

An online conspiracy theory about the Memphis Grizzlies is drawing so much attention that the NBA is now having to respond to it. User “AdMassive6666” wrote a Reddit post on Saturday that went massively viral. The post alleged that the Memphis Grizzlies’ home scorekeeper was supposedly inflating the defensive stats of Grizzlies big man Jaren... The post NBA responds to Reddit conspiracy theory about Grizzlies’ scorekeeping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN

