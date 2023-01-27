Read full article on original website
Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
Lakers News: LA Could Be Without Three Starters Against Rival Celtics
Road trip starts Saturday.
Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball
Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
James Wade’s message to Candace Parker leaving Chicago for Aces
Chicago Sky coach James Wade shared a heartfelt message to two-time WNBA champion and MVP Candace Parker after she announced her intention to sign with the Las Vegas Aces as an unrestricted free agent on Saturday. “Candace has done so much for our franchise in her time here,” Wade said...
Jazz’s nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Utah Jazz may have reached the end of its previous core last season as Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Royce O’Neal, and Bojan Bogdanovic were all shipped out in the offseason. The expectation was for the Jazz to accumulate as many draft picks as they could and rebuild their team through the draft. That formula was executed by CEO of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge with the Boston Celtics, and he has had a terrific track record of success from the draft.
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly targeting one-time All-Star ahead of trade deadline
After swinging a trade for Rui Hachimura this week, the Los Angeles Lakers may still not be done wheeling and
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
Lakers News: John Wall Scouts Possible Los Angeles Trade Candidate
Los Angeles still has some assets to move.
Four early consensus names for Miami football offensive coordinator
The firing of offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis on Friday created many short lists from Miami football pundits on the successors. Miami also has an opening for a quarterbacks coach following the departure of Frank Ponce for the same position and OC at Appalachian State. Former UNLV...
Desmond Bane out for Memphis Grizzlies against Minnesota Timberwolves
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without one of their top players as they try to end a four-game losing streak Friday at the Minnesota Timberwolves (6:30 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast). Desmond Bane was ruled out due to knee soreness, meaning the Grizzlies won't have half of their starting backcourt. Bane...
2x NBA All-Star Could Reportedly Be Traded
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond is a player who could potentially get traded.
NBA scores: Hornets secure win over Heat with impressive performance
The Charlotte Hornets continued their winning streak with a 122-117 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Terry Rozier and P.J. Washington paced the home team here today, scoring 31 and 27 points, respectively, while LaMelo Ball also made a significant contribution with 13 of his 19 points scored in the fourth quarter.
The 3-Team Blockbuster Mock Trade That Sends Brandon Ingram To Knicks And Zach LaVine To Pelicans
This 3-team deal would send Brandon Ingram, Zach LaVine, and RJ Barrett to new destinations.
NBA Odds: Heat vs. Hornets prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/29/2023
The Miami Heat will travel to North Carolina for a Sunday showdown with the Charlotte Hornets. Dribble down the lane with us as we share our NBA odds series, make a Heat-Hornets prediction and pick while also showing you how to watch. The Heat are coming off a 110-105 victory...
Rozier, Hornets hold off Heat rally to win 122-117
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For just the third time this season, the Charlotte Hornets have won back-to-back games. They accomplished the feat Sunday with an impressive win over the division-leading Miami Heat. Terry Rozier scored 31 points as three Hornets scored at least 20 points in the 122-117 win over...
Magic Burned by Heat in Miami; Losing Streak Snapped
The Miami Heat edged the Orlando Magic Friday night in a back-and-forth game.
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Sunday Loss Against the Charlotte Hornets
The Heat started their road trip with a loss.
