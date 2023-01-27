ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Capistrano, CA

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Mosque Volunteer Pleads Guilty to Molesting 3 Girls in Santa Ana

A Koran studies volunteer at a Santa Ana mosque pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting three girls. Ahmad Henry Osman, 60, of Tustin, molested two girls in their home on Feb. 25, 2015, under the pretense of religious studies, prosecutors said.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Girl, 12, Missing in Santa Ana Is Located

A 12-year- old girl who went missing in Santa Ana was located Sunday evening. Santa Ana police announced around 10:10 p.m. that Ayumi Tran-Cao was found. She was previously last seen around 2 p.m. leaving her residence. Details about her being found were not immediately available.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

One Year Ago Today (January 30, 2022)…Charges Pending for Fifth Man Allegedly Tied to Murder, Follow-Home Robberies

One Year Ago Today (January 30, 2022)…Police will ask the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to consider filing charges against a fifth suspect in connection with a spate of follow-home robberies that occurred in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Glendale and Fontana, as well as the fatal shooting of a man near a Hollywood restaurant.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Arrested for Alleged Weapons Possession in Lake Elsinore

A 39-year-old Lake Elsinore resident was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition, prohibited weapon and large capacity magazines, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Lake Elsinore station responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A man was struck and killed Saturday morning by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located the man in the roadway, outside the crosswalk, the Laguna Beach Police Department reported.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot by Authorities in Huntington Park Identified

A 36-year-old stabbing suspect who police shot and killed in Huntington Park was identified Saturday. Anthony Lowe was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block...
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting at house party leaves man, teen dead

POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy and a man were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
POMONA, CA
KTLA

3 arrested in Santa Ana double shooting

Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Santa Ana last month. Around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 18, one victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was driven to a hospital by a friend. The friend told medical staff that another victim was […]
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect, Victim Flee Shooting in Long Beach

Police were investigating a shooting in Long Beach Saturday, where the suspect and a possible victim fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers. Officers were dispatched at about 1:05 a.m. Saturday to the 5100 block of East Second Street regarding a “shots” call, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Arrested in Menifee on Suspicion of Attempted Murder

A woman was arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder a man in Menifee, authorities said Saturday. Officers from the Menifee Police Department responded to the 29000 block of Farbo Court at around 6:20 p.m. Friday to a report of a man who said he had been shot in the arm.
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

SAPD Searching For Missing Girl, 12, From Santa Ana

Police asked for the public’s help to find a 12-year-old girl who went missing Sunday in Santa Ana. Ayumi Tran-Cao was last seen around 2 p.m. leaving her residence, according to Santa Ana police. Tran-Cao is Asian-American. She stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs an estimated 95...
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Moreno Valley For Allegedly Trying to Kidnap Girl, 12

A 40-year-old man suspected of attempting to kidnap a 12-year-old girl in Moreno Valley was arrested, authorities announced Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Moreno Valley station responded to the incident near the area of Dracaea Avenue and Graham Street on Jan. 18. The girl was...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Bicyclist killed in Orange County

FULLERTON, Calif. – A bicyclist has died in a hit-and-run crash this afternoon, according to authorities. Fullerton police officers responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. about a possible hit-and-run that occurred near Beach Blvd. and Rosecrans Ave. Upon arrival, they found a solo bicyclist lying unresponsive in the...
FULLERTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Arrested For DUI in San Jacinto Checkpoint

Two people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during a DUI checkpoint in San Jacinto, authorities announced Sunday. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s San Jacinto Station conducted a DUI checkpoint Saturday on State Street, north of Seventh Street between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Their identities were not immediately released.
mynewsla.com

Several Unoccupied Parked Vehicles in Long Beach Struck by Gunfire

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding several, parked unoccupied vehicles in Long Beach that had been struck by gunfire, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched about 9:35 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Locust Avenue, near Long Beach Boulevard, regarding a “shots” call contacted a man who reported to them that his vehicle was struck by gunfire while driving in the area, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA

