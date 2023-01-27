Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in California
Disneyland Resort celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company
Nele NarendraTejas
James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" Series
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62
Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
Mosque Volunteer Pleads Guilty to Molesting 3 Girls in Santa Ana
A Koran studies volunteer at a Santa Ana mosque pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting three girls. Ahmad Henry Osman, 60, of Tustin, molested two girls in their home on Feb. 25, 2015, under the pretense of religious studies, prosecutors said.
Girl, 12, Missing in Santa Ana Is Located
A 12-year- old girl who went missing in Santa Ana was located Sunday evening. Santa Ana police announced around 10:10 p.m. that Ayumi Tran-Cao was found. She was previously last seen around 2 p.m. leaving her residence. Details about her being found were not immediately available.
Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving off cliff with family in car moved to jail
MONTARA, Calif. - The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, was...
Man Killed By Hit-And-Run Vehicle in Laguna Beach Identified
The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
Over 30K rainbow Fentanyl pills seized by the Costa Mesa Police Dept.
On Tuesday night, Jan. 24, a Costa Mesa police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a vehicle code violation but the driver refused to yield and subsequently led officers on a slow-speed pursuit through the east side of Costa Mesa. During the pursuit, three bags of narcotics were tossed...
One Year Ago Today (January 30, 2022)…Charges Pending for Fifth Man Allegedly Tied to Murder, Follow-Home Robberies
One Year Ago Today (January 30, 2022)…Police will ask the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to consider filing charges against a fifth suspect in connection with a spate of follow-home robberies that occurred in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Glendale and Fontana, as well as the fatal shooting of a man near a Hollywood restaurant.
Felon Arrested for Alleged Weapons Possession in Lake Elsinore
A 39-year-old Lake Elsinore resident was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition, prohibited weapon and large capacity magazines, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Lake Elsinore station responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on...
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A man was struck and killed Saturday morning by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located the man in the roadway, outside the crosswalk, the Laguna Beach Police Department reported.
Man Fatally Shot by Authorities in Huntington Park Identified
A 36-year-old stabbing suspect who police shot and killed in Huntington Park was identified Saturday. Anthony Lowe was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block...
Shooting at house party leaves man, teen dead
POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy and a man were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
3 arrested in Santa Ana double shooting
Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Santa Ana last month. Around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 18, one victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was driven to a hospital by a friend. The friend told medical staff that another victim was […]
Suspect, Victim Flee Shooting in Long Beach
Police were investigating a shooting in Long Beach Saturday, where the suspect and a possible victim fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers. Officers were dispatched at about 1:05 a.m. Saturday to the 5100 block of East Second Street regarding a “shots” call, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Woman Arrested in Menifee on Suspicion of Attempted Murder
A woman was arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder a man in Menifee, authorities said Saturday. Officers from the Menifee Police Department responded to the 29000 block of Farbo Court at around 6:20 p.m. Friday to a report of a man who said he had been shot in the arm.
SAPD Searching For Missing Girl, 12, From Santa Ana
Police asked for the public’s help to find a 12-year-old girl who went missing Sunday in Santa Ana. Ayumi Tran-Cao was last seen around 2 p.m. leaving her residence, according to Santa Ana police. Tran-Cao is Asian-American. She stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs an estimated 95...
Man Arrested in Moreno Valley For Allegedly Trying to Kidnap Girl, 12
A 40-year-old man suspected of attempting to kidnap a 12-year-old girl in Moreno Valley was arrested, authorities announced Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Moreno Valley station responded to the incident near the area of Dracaea Avenue and Graham Street on Jan. 18. The girl was...
Bicyclist killed in Orange County
FULLERTON, Calif. – A bicyclist has died in a hit-and-run crash this afternoon, according to authorities. Fullerton police officers responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. about a possible hit-and-run that occurred near Beach Blvd. and Rosecrans Ave. Upon arrival, they found a solo bicyclist lying unresponsive in the...
Two Arrested For DUI in San Jacinto Checkpoint
Two people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during a DUI checkpoint in San Jacinto, authorities announced Sunday. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s San Jacinto Station conducted a DUI checkpoint Saturday on State Street, north of Seventh Street between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Their identities were not immediately released.
Several Unoccupied Parked Vehicles in Long Beach Struck by Gunfire
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding several, parked unoccupied vehicles in Long Beach that had been struck by gunfire, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched about 9:35 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Locust Avenue, near Long Beach Boulevard, regarding a “shots” call contacted a man who reported to them that his vehicle was struck by gunfire while driving in the area, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
UPDATE: Man reunited with dog who was in car when it was stolen
"That's my best friend in the world," the dog's owner said. "He's the closest thing I have to family right now." The post UPDATE: Man reunited with dog who was in car when it was stolen appeared first on Long Beach Post.
