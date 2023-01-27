ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, TX

Bay Area Entertainer

The Galveston Steampunk Festival is coming...

THE EXTENSIVE HISTORY OF MECHANICAL INNOVATION DISPLAYED AT THE GALVESTON RAILROAD MUSEUM EMBODIES THE STEAMPUNK SPIRIT. The Galveston Steampunk Festival offers a family-friendly program filled with entertainment, exhibits, vendors, presenters, games and much more! FOLLOW THIS LINK TO FIND OUT MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/the-galveston-steampunk-festival-is-coming.
GALVESTON, TX
bayoubeatnews.com

Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Health Department open Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center

Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston Health Department opened the first combined health and multi-service center in the Sunnyside community today, offering a new state-of-the-art facility to better support the underserved community. The new Sunnyside Health and Multi-service Center located at 4410 Reed Rd., offers more than 57,000 square feet...
HOUSTON, TX
multihousingnews.com

Caldwell Opens Houston-Area Luxury Senior Community

Apartments cater to active adults aged 55 and over. Caldwell Communities has opened Cadence Creek at Gosling, a 189-unit senior housing community for active adults aged 55 and over in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas. Yardi Matrix data shows that the property is subject to a $26 million construction loan originated by ARC Real Estate Management in 2021. Greystar is providing management services.
SPRING, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Batty at Austin Pets Alive!

Batty is looking for his forever home after having a bit of a rough start. This sweet pup was found in a school parking lot in Houston, and based on his legs, it's suspected he may have been hit by a car and he was on the list to be euthanized. Austin Pets Alive took him in and has been doing physical therapy with him to get strength back in his legs. APA! says he would fit well in an active family with older kids that know how to handle a high-energy dog and can give him lots of love and cuddles.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

An architect built a 'secret cat' into Houston's Williams Tower

Don't give me grief if you've heard this one before. I've lived here my whole life and only recently learned of the Williams Tower cats. Yes, there is a hidden cat (four, actually) in the architecture of the Williams Tower, the looming art deco skyscraper that towers over the Galleria Mall and the rest of Uptown Houston. Don't believe me? See for yourself:
HOUSTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

Baybrook Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

Baybrook Mall is located in the Clear Lake City area of ​​southeast Houston, very close to the Space Center and is another of the largest malls in Houston, Texas. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and Dillard's department stores. There are also good stores (more than 200) for fashion, accessories and electronics including Hollister, the Spanish fashion brand Zara, as well as the MAC makeup store, the Lego Store and the specialized golf store: Golf Galaxy, among others.
HOUSTON, TX

