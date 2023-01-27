Read full article on original website
Woman created a disturbing Tiktok video a month before she was indicted for love triangle murder of a teenagerJade Talks CrimeJefferson County, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Wendy’s Opens a New Location In DaytonMadocDayton, TX
13-Year-Old Autistic Teenager from Texas Gets to Meet Video Game Developer After Being 'Bullied & Beaten by Peers'Zack LoveHouston, TX
The Galveston Steampunk Festival is coming...
THE EXTENSIVE HISTORY OF MECHANICAL INNOVATION DISPLAYED AT THE GALVESTON RAILROAD MUSEUM EMBODIES THE STEAMPUNK SPIRIT. The Galveston Steampunk Festival offers a family-friendly program filled with entertainment, exhibits, vendors, presenters, games and much more!
fox26houston.com
Deer Park, Pasadena open Joint Disaster Assistance Recovery Center this weekend
PASADENA, Texas - Deer Park and Pasadena are joining forces to open a Joint Disaster Assistance Recovery Center in response to Tuesday’s damaging tornado. The center will open at the Pasadena Convention Center on Friday (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m. to 6 p.m.).
Click2Houston.com
Houston singer and former AGT contestant Christina Wells returns to Houston Life
Wednesday on Houston Life, get ready for an awesome LIVE in-studio performance!. H-Town singer and former America’s Got Talent contestant Christina Wells is in town as a touring member of Chicago the Musical at The Hobby Center. She’s appeared on Houston Life previously, and Wednesday she returns to give...
bayoubeatnews.com
Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Health Department open Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center
Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston Health Department opened the first combined health and multi-service center in the Sunnyside community today, offering a new state-of-the-art facility to better support the underserved community. The new Sunnyside Health and Multi-service Center located at 4410 Reed Rd., offers more than 57,000 square feet...
multihousingnews.com
Caldwell Opens Houston-Area Luxury Senior Community
Apartments cater to active adults aged 55 and over. Caldwell Communities has opened Cadence Creek at Gosling, a 189-unit senior housing community for active adults aged 55 and over in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas. Yardi Matrix data shows that the property is subject to a $26 million construction loan originated by ARC Real Estate Management in 2021. Greystar is providing management services.
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on Earth
From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Texas has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. If you enjoy exploring haunted places, be sure to plan a visit to Old Town Spring, a historic settlement located near Houston that was established back in the 1700s.
Pearland-based Gringo's Mexican Kitchen celebrates 30th anniversary
Gringo's Mexican Kitchen celebrated its 30th anniversary Jan. 11. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen celebrated its 30th anniversary Jan. 11. The original location at 2202 E. Broadway St, Pearland, was opened in 1993 by Russell Ybarra. Since then, 13 other locations have opened in the Houston area alongside a 15th location in College Station.
The 5 most popular coffee shops in Houston
Recently I have looked at the best burgers, pizza, and breakfast tacos in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular item- coffee, to see where to find the best coffee in Houston.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Batty at Austin Pets Alive!
Batty is looking for his forever home after having a bit of a rough start. This sweet pup was found in a school parking lot in Houston, and based on his legs, it's suspected he may have been hit by a car and he was on the list to be euthanized. Austin Pets Alive took him in and has been doing physical therapy with him to get strength back in his legs. APA! says he would fit well in an active family with older kids that know how to handle a high-energy dog and can give him lots of love and cuddles.
fox26houston.com
Manpreet Singh makes history as first Sikh female judge elected in Harris County
HOUSTON - Houston recently made history by electing its first Sikh female judge. Manpreet "Monica" Singh, was sworn in early January, and she will be serving in the Harris County Civil County Court at Law No. 4. Born and raised in northwest Houston, Singh tells FOX 26 how faith was...
Backstage with Houston's Cirque du Soleil 'Kooza' is a circus all itself
It took a massive crew to bring Cirque du Soleil's "Kooza" tour to Houston.
St. Hyacinth Catholic Church in Deer Park resumes mass service following tornado
Clean-up efforts are underway in Deer Park after Tuesday's tornado ripped through many of the town's homes and businesses.
'It was terrifying' | Pasadena grandmother rides out tornado in SUV with daughter, grandson
PASADENA, Texas — New video taken by a dash camera during Tuesday's tornado shows the harrowing moments a grandmother, her daughter and her grandson spent trapped in their vehicle as the twister passed. The three were inside Irma Cantu's Land Cruiser SUV outside of Pasadena High School on Tuesday...
KHOU
Deer Park, Pasadena ISDs impacted by tornado, storm that devastated communities
Pasadena ISD will reopen all campuses today except hard-hit Beverly Hills Intermediate. Meanwhile, Deer Park ISD is offering free meals to children in the area.
Houston Chronicle
An architect built a 'secret cat' into Houston's Williams Tower
Don't give me grief if you've heard this one before. I've lived here my whole life and only recently learned of the Williams Tower cats. Yes, there is a hidden cat (four, actually) in the architecture of the Williams Tower, the looming art deco skyscraper that towers over the Galleria Mall and the rest of Uptown Houston. Don't believe me? See for yourself:
cw39.com
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the NFL Playoffs will be without the Houston Texans and missing out on the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, winning is still going down in H-Town in the form of the Texas Lottery. The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket...
tourcounsel.com
Baybrook Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
Baybrook Mall is located in the Clear Lake City area of southeast Houston, very close to the Space Center and is another of the largest malls in Houston, Texas. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and Dillard's department stores. There are also good stores (more than 200) for fashion, accessories and electronics including Hollister, the Spanish fashion brand Zara, as well as the MAC makeup store, the Lego Store and the specialized golf store: Golf Galaxy, among others.
Houston, two other Texas cities, ranked best in U.S. for downtown living
It's estimated that 2,700 apartment units are currently under construction in Houston's downtown districts.
Hubcap Grill Has Some Breaking News...
Ricky Craig is in Santa Fe, Texas. I’m proud to announce Hubcap Grill & Bar coming soon late spring/early summer to. FOLLOW THIS LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/hubcap-breaking-news.
28 new retailers now open or coming soon in Tomball, Magnolia
Beautiful Bliss opened Sept. 22 and offers jewelry, home goods and furniture. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) The Tomball and Magnolia communities will see a number of new retailers open this year following several openings in 2022. This list is not comprehensive. Clothing/home goods. 1. Appliances 4 Less. 701 E Main...
