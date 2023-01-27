ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Payments Of $914 Going Out To Americans

Social Security Supplemental Income (SSI) recipients will be getting payments of $914 in two days. The monthly amount for this year has increased to $914 from last year's $814. This increase is due to the cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) of 8.7 percent. Payments will be going out on February 1, 2023. (source)
Wall Street falls ahead of mammoth week with Fed, earnings

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling on Wall Street Monday ahead of a week full of potentially market-moving events, from decisions on interest rates around the world to earnings reports from the biggest U.S. companies. The S&P 500 was 1% lower in afternoon trading, giving back some of...
