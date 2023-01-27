Read full article on original website
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says cuts to Medicare and Social Security will be 'off the table' in the upcoming debt limit talks
McCarthy appeared on the CBS program "Face the Nation" ahead of a Wednesday meeting with President Biden where the two will discuss the debt limit.
Payments Of $914 Going Out To Americans
Social Security Supplemental Income (SSI) recipients will be getting payments of $914 in two days. The monthly amount for this year has increased to $914 from last year's $814. This increase is due to the cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) of 8.7 percent. Payments will be going out on February 1, 2023. (source)
Citrus County Chronicle
Wall Street falls ahead of mammoth week with Fed, earnings
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling on Wall Street Monday ahead of a week full of potentially market-moving events, from decisions on interest rates around the world to earnings reports from the biggest U.S. companies. The S&P 500 was 1% lower in afternoon trading, giving back some of...
