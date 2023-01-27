Read full article on original website
Mailbag Podcast: What could Signing Day look like for Oregon?
On this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast, we open up the mailbag to answer your biggest questions around the Oregon football and basketball programs. We discuss what National Signing Day could look like on Wednesday, a look into the tight end position group, what chances the Oregon men's program has of making the NCAA Tournament, and then we dive into the Oregon women's basketball program and their chances of hosting a regional for the NCAA Tournament.
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 68-56 win over Utah
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Utah. The Ducks won 68-56. The Ducks (13-9, 7-4 Pac-12) swept the season series. The Utes (15-8, 8-4) snapped a three-game win streak. Oregon was a 4.5-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com. Below are live updates from...
Oregon Football announces date of its annual spring game
The University of Oregon football program will hit the football first for its first full look into the program in 2023 for its Spring Game in April. We now also know the official date of the program's 2023 Spring Game. Monday, the school announced the Ducks will host their annual...
Jaxson Jones, recent Washington Huskies de-commit, chooses Oregon Ducks
Roughly one week ago, Yuma Catholic (Arizona) three-star edge-rusher Jaxson Jones was committed to the Washington Huskies and being heavily pursued by several programs. Following a sudden decommitment, however, the highly-productive 6-foot-3, 215-pound edge took a visit to the University of ...
Oregon football: Should we buy Bo Nix Heisman hype in 2023?
Transferring to the Oregon football program from Auburn last year was the best career move Bo Nix has ever made. Not only did Nix win the starting job for a team that went on to contend for a Pac-12 title and was a legit College Football Playoff contender, but he improved in every single major statistical category under Kenny Dillingham last season in the Ducks’ offense.
247Sports
Nyckoles Harbor recruiting news: After Oregon visit, college football world awaits 5-star recruit's decision
College football's "freakiest" recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, Harbor is a track star who moonlights as a two-way impact player at tight end and edge. His intention is to play on offense at the college level. Harbor not only owns a personal-best 10.21-second time in the 100-meter dash, but reportedly was able to go 20.79 second in the 200-meter dash without starting blocks.
5-star Dakorien Moore lists his interest in Oregon as 'high' after leaving campus
The Oregon Ducks football program had the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the class of 2025 on campus for an unofficial visit this past weekend. It presented a chance for the.
UCLA Gets a Commitment From Promising Defensive Line Transfer
Oregon defensive line transfer Keanu Williams unofficially visited UCLA Saturday and verbally committed. Williams entered the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago and UCLA was immediately on him aggressively. He reportedly officially visited Ole Miss last weekend, but the feeling from the moment he entered the portal was that the former Clovis (Calif.) prospect wanted to return to California for the rest of his college career, and UCLA specifically.
After visiting Oregon a fast-rising athlete out of Texas has high interest in the Ducks
The Oregon Ducks got a chance to host a fast-rising defensive lineman out of the state of Texas for an unofficial visit recently. Oregon made a strong impression on him and is in a good place early on in his recruitment. "What stood out to me most was how genuine...
Nyckoles Harbor, nation's No. 1 athlete and unsigned five-star recruit, arrives for Oregon Ducks official visit
Will they or won't they? That was the question surrounding whether or not Archbishop Carroll (Washington D.C.) five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor and Gardena Serra (California) four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant would arrive for late visits to the University of Oregon this weekend. Turns out, ...
First recruiting trip to Boulder exceeds center Talan Chandler's expectations
Talan Chandler is one of Colorado's top center targets for the 2024 class. The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder from Nevada (Mo.) High has been developing a relationship with new Buffaloes offensive line coach Bill O'Boyle in recent weeks, and a trip out to Boulder this weekend accelerated that process. "I had a...
Oregon makes a good impression on in-state offensive linemen after recent visit
The Oregon football program hosted one of the state of Oregon's top prospects for an unofficial visit recently, and he spoke with DuckTerritory about his lasting.
Local junior college guard Bella Hamel fired up by opportunity to play at Oregon
Bella Hamel admits it hasn't really sunk in yet. The paperwork might be signed, but until she enrolls at her dream school, that's exactly how it all feels — like a dream. Largely overlooked as a prep basketball player and for a time as a star at the junior college level, the Hillsboro native finally received her big break this past fall when a breakout scrimmage performance combined with some good fortune brought her a path to a Division 1 scholarship.
Former Alabama player, assistant rejoins Crimson Tide staff after season with Oregon
A familiar face is back on staff at Alabama. Jake Long has returned to UA after spending a season with Dan Lanning at Oregon. Long has updated his Twitter profile to reflect his status as an Alabama staffer. As a graduate assistant at Oregon, Long worked with the defense in his season with the Ducks.
Mac Court Memories
I’ll never forget the first time I saw a game at McArthur Court at the University of Oregon. I was a teenager with overly gelled hair and braces, and my Dad took me to see the Ducks square off against Stanford. As you walked into the building, you got...
Former Fugitive Wanted in Oregon for Real Estate Scam Pleads Guilty
SAN DIEGO—On January 26, 2023, a California man who evaded federal authorities for more than two decades after being convicted at trial and who was wanted in District of Oregon for perpetrating a real estate scam while a fugitive pleaded guilty in San Diego. Robin James McPherson, a former...
Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs
Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
Accidents lead to costly repairs on Highway 20 in Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore -- Highway 20 in Corvallis hasn't had a lot of luck these past couple of months. First, in late November, a semi-truck hit the ramp severely damaging it. Then, on January 25, an over-height car carrier truck left its mark on the highway when a vehicle fell off as it passed. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) can attest that all this damage will cost quite a large amount of money to fix.
Eugene activists mourn police killing of forest defender
Eugene forest defenders mourned Manuel 'Tortuguita' Terán, who was shot and killed by police Jan. 18, 2023 while protecting trees in the South River watershed in Southeast Atlanta. DJ Suss D: The City of Atlanta plans to build what would be one of the largest police training facilities in...
