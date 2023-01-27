ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

247Sports

Mailbag Podcast: What could Signing Day look like for Oregon?

On this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast, we open up the mailbag to answer your biggest questions around the Oregon football and basketball programs. We discuss what National Signing Day could look like on Wednesday, a look into the tight end position group, what chances the Oregon men's program has of making the NCAA Tournament, and then we dive into the Oregon women's basketball program and their chances of hosting a regional for the NCAA Tournament.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 68-56 win over Utah

We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Utah. The Ducks won 68-56. The Ducks (13-9, 7-4 Pac-12) swept the season series. The Utes (15-8, 8-4) snapped a three-game win streak. Oregon was a 4.5-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com. Below are live updates from...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon Football announces date of its annual spring game

The University of Oregon football program will hit the football first for its first full look into the program in 2023 for its Spring Game in April. We now also know the official date of the program's 2023 Spring Game. Monday, the school announced the Ducks will host their annual...
EUGENE, OR
FanSided

Oregon football: Should we buy Bo Nix Heisman hype in 2023?

Transferring to the Oregon football program from Auburn last year was the best career move Bo Nix has ever made. Not only did Nix win the starting job for a team that went on to contend for a Pac-12 title and was a legit College Football Playoff contender, but he improved in every single major statistical category under Kenny Dillingham last season in the Ducks’ offense.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Nyckoles Harbor recruiting news: After Oregon visit, college football world awaits 5-star recruit's decision

College football's "freakiest" recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, Harbor is a track star who moonlights as a two-way impact player at tight end and edge. His intention is to play on offense at the college level. Harbor not only owns a personal-best 10.21-second time in the 100-meter dash, but reportedly was able to go 20.79 second in the 200-meter dash without starting blocks.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

EUGENE, OR
247Sports

UCLA Gets a Commitment From Promising Defensive Line Transfer

Oregon defensive line transfer Keanu Williams unofficially visited UCLA Saturday and verbally committed. Williams entered the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago and UCLA was immediately on him aggressively. He reportedly officially visited Ole Miss last weekend, but the feeling from the moment he entered the portal was that the former Clovis (Calif.) prospect wanted to return to California for the rest of his college career, and UCLA specifically.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Local junior college guard Bella Hamel fired up by opportunity to play at Oregon

Bella Hamel admits it hasn't really sunk in yet. The paperwork might be signed, but until she enrolls at her dream school, that's exactly how it all feels — like a dream. Largely overlooked as a prep basketball player and for a time as a star at the junior college level, the Hillsboro native finally received her big break this past fall when a breakout scrimmage performance combined with some good fortune brought her a path to a Division 1 scholarship.
EUGENE, OR
Addicted To Quack

Mac Court Memories

I’ll never forget the first time I saw a game at McArthur Court at the University of Oregon. I was a teenager with overly gelled hair and braces, and my Dad took me to see the Ducks square off against Stanford. As you walked into the building, you got...
EUGENE, OR
kykn.com

Former Fugitive Wanted in Oregon for Real Estate Scam Pleads Guilty

SAN DIEGO—On January 26, 2023, a California man who evaded federal authorities for more than two decades after being convicted at trial and who was wanted in District of Oregon for perpetrating a real estate scam while a fugitive pleaded guilty in San Diego. Robin James McPherson, a former...
SAN DIEGO, CA
klcc.org

Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs

Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Accidents lead to costly repairs on Highway 20 in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore -- Highway 20 in Corvallis hasn't had a lot of luck these past couple of months. First, in late November, a semi-truck hit the ramp severely damaging it. Then, on January 25, an over-height car carrier truck left its mark on the highway when a vehicle fell off as it passed. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) can attest that all this damage will cost quite a large amount of money to fix.
CORVALLIS, OR
wholecommunity.news

Eugene activists mourn police killing of forest defender

Eugene forest defenders mourned Manuel 'Tortuguita' Terán, who was shot and killed by police Jan. 18, 2023 while protecting trees in the South River watershed in Southeast Atlanta. DJ Suss D: The City of Atlanta plans to build what would be one of the largest police training facilities in...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

247Sports

