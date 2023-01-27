ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mailbag Podcast: What could Signing Day look like for Oregon?

On this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast, we open up the mailbag to answer your biggest questions around the Oregon football and basketball programs. We discuss what National Signing Day could look like on Wednesday, a look into the tight end position group, what chances the Oregon men's program has of making the NCAA Tournament, and then we dive into the Oregon women's basketball program and their chances of hosting a regional for the NCAA Tournament.
Oregon Football announces date of its annual spring game

The University of Oregon football program will hit the football first for its first full look into the program in 2023 for its Spring Game in April. We now also know the official date of the program's 2023 Spring Game. Monday, the school announced the Ducks will host their annual...
Nyckoles Harbor recruiting news: After Oregon visit, college football world awaits 5-star recruit's decision

College football's "freakiest" recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, Harbor is a track star who moonlights as a two-way impact player at tight end and edge. His intention is to play on offense at the college level. Harbor not only owns a personal-best 10.21-second time in the 100-meter dash, but reportedly was able to go 20.79 second in the 200-meter dash without starting blocks.
UCLA Gets a Commitment From Promising Defensive Line Transfer

Oregon defensive line transfer Keanu Williams unofficially visited UCLA Saturday and verbally committed. Williams entered the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago and UCLA was immediately on him aggressively. He reportedly officially visited Ole Miss last weekend, but the feeling from the moment he entered the portal was that the former Clovis (Calif.) prospect wanted to return to California for the rest of his college career, and UCLA specifically.
