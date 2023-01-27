Read full article on original website
Mailbag Podcast: What could Signing Day look like for Oregon?
On this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast, we open up the mailbag to answer your biggest questions around the Oregon football and basketball programs. We discuss what National Signing Day could look like on Wednesday, a look into the tight end position group, what chances the Oregon men's program has of making the NCAA Tournament, and then we dive into the Oregon women's basketball program and their chances of hosting a regional for the NCAA Tournament.
Oregon Football announces date of its annual spring game
The University of Oregon football program will hit the football first for its first full look into the program in 2023 for its Spring Game in April. We now also know the official date of the program's 2023 Spring Game. Monday, the school announced the Ducks will host their annual...
247Sports
Nyckoles Harbor recruiting news: After Oregon visit, college football world awaits 5-star recruit's decision
College football's "freakiest" recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, Harbor is a track star who moonlights as a two-way impact player at tight end and edge. His intention is to play on offense at the college level. Harbor not only owns a personal-best 10.21-second time in the 100-meter dash, but reportedly was able to go 20.79 second in the 200-meter dash without starting blocks.
UCLA Gets a Commitment From Promising Defensive Line Transfer
Oregon defensive line transfer Keanu Williams unofficially visited UCLA Saturday and verbally committed. Williams entered the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago and UCLA was immediately on him aggressively. He reportedly officially visited Ole Miss last weekend, but the feeling from the moment he entered the portal was that the former Clovis (Calif.) prospect wanted to return to California for the rest of his college career, and UCLA specifically.
After visiting Oregon a fast-rising athlete out of Texas has high interest in the Ducks
The Oregon Ducks got a chance to host a fast-rising defensive lineman out of the state of Texas for an unofficial visit recently. Oregon made a strong impression on him and is in a good place early on in his recruitment. "What stood out to me most was how genuine...
First recruiting trip to Boulder exceeds center Talan Chandler's expectations
Talan Chandler is one of Colorado's top center targets for the 2024 class. The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder from Nevada (Mo.) High has been developing a relationship with new Buffaloes offensive line coach Bill O'Boyle in recent weeks, and a trip out to Boulder this weekend accelerated that process. "I had a...
2025 California receiver Marcus Harris recaps unofficial visit with the Buffaloes
2025 receiver prospect Marcus Harris was part of the first wave of visitors that rolled through Boulder for Colorado's Elite Underclassmen Weekend. Playing on a star-studded offense at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, Harris hauled in 25 passes for 644 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore last fall. "I...
247Sports
