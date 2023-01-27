ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

House at center of Chris Beard arrest affidavit listed for $4.95M

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin home owned by former Texas Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard has been put up for sale for $4.95 million. It’s the same Tarrytown home police responded to in December when Beard was arrested for third-degree felony family violence. Travis County Tax Office records show the 1901 Vista Lane home is owned by Beard’s company, Baseline Group LLC.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

City of Austin activates cold weather shelters for Monday, Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin will activate its Cold Weather Shelter Plan on Monday, Jan. 30, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, in anticipation of overnight temperatures in the mid-30s. The City – along with Travis County, Capital Metro and other local service providers – activates the plan when...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

How a lack of child care options hurts parents, Texas economy

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved a resolution easing city zoning restrictions for child care facilities to help create more accessible and affordable options for parents. Councilmembers added provisions to build more facilities in child care deserts, lessen parking requirements and focus on helping public...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Substitute teacher shortage across Austin ISD; vacancies being filled

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District (AISD) is working to combat the teacher shortage crisis that many districts are facing across the country. AISD is seeing a rising demand for substitutes throughout the district, and the distirct is always looking for more. For the 2022-23 school year, AISD...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

True crime podcast host Ashley Flowers bringing tour to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Attention all true crime fans! You could soon have a front-row seat to all the action behind solving cold cases. Best known for her weekly true-crime podcast, "Crime Junkie," podcast host and author Ashley Flowers is hitting the road and bringing her new podcast, "The Deck," on tour for live shows.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

CapMetro selects finalist for President, CEO position

AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro (CapMetro) has announced the finalist taking over for the President and CEO of the company Friday afternoon. Included in the agenda for CapMetro's board meeting on Monday, Jan. 30, was the actionable item to approve the new General Manager, President and CEO position to Dorothy Watkins. Watkins is currently the company's interim president and CEO, and would take over the full position.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin Justice Coalition holds rally against police brutality Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Justice Coalition hosted a rally at Huston-Tillotson University on Saturday evening. The coalition said it was a chance for Austinites to voice their anger over police brutality, a place to uplift the responding efforts in Memphis and to remember previous victims of police brutality in Austin. It started at 5 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

1 dead, 4 injured in Hookah Lounge shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and four others are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night in North Austin, the Austin Police Department confirmed. Police say they received multiple 911 calls around 10:19 p.m. on Saturday night reporting multiple shots fired. Police arrived at the strip mall in the 12600 block of Research Blvd. minutes later and found at least five victims with gunshot wounds.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

SWAT called to Perry Avenue, scene still active

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) SWAT was called out to an apartment complex for a "family violence" call. According to APD Spokesperson Alexandra Parker, a 911 call was made at 12:31 p.m. on Jan. 27 for "family violence with a deadly weapon" at 2213 Perry Avenue, where the Meadowbrook Apartment complex is located. Dispatchers were advised that the suspect was possibly under the influence of narcotics.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Comal County Sheriff's searching for two missing teens

SAN ANTONIO — The Comal County Sheriff's Office is searching for two missing teens who were last seen Thursday. Josiah James Pearson, 17, is described as being a 5’9” male, weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing thin framed black glasses, a brown jacket, a maroon button-up shirt with a black t-shirt underneath along with blue jeans, bright orange shoes a silver necklace, a ring and some bracelets.
COMAL COUNTY, TX

