Lopers remain undefeated at home with blowout win over Missouri Western
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Redshirt junior reserve wing Meg Burns scored a career-high 15 points and No. 13/19 Nebraska Kearney sunk 15 threes to demolish No. 26/30 Missouri Western State, 91-55, Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (20-3, 13-2) reach...
Ogallala boys win fifth consecutive Southwest Conference Tournament
KEARNEY. Neb. — Ogallala jumped out to an early lead and won their fifth consecutive conference title beating Gothenburg 60-41 on Saturday at Kearney High School.
Minden girls win Southwest Conference Tournament
KEARNEY. Neb. — The Minden Whippets stormed back after getting down early 17-8 and outscored the Gothenburg Swedes 46- 34 in the remaining three quarters to win a thriller 54-51 over Gothenburg on Saturday.
Pet of the Week: Rocket
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Rocket at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi guys, my name is Rocket! I’m a super sweet guy here at the shelter! I came in as a stray so nothing about my past is known. During my stay here staff have found out that I’m a super good cuddler. I would make the perfect lap dog for anyone! I get along great with other dogs, but cats kinda scare me. If you’re interested in me, please stop by the shelter!
CCC gets $20,000 grant to fund scholarships and classes about cyber security
HASTINGS, Neb — Central Community College is one of 14 colleges who got the $20,000 grant that’s part of the Cyber Skills For All Initiative through Microsoft. Daniel Gompert, Instructor in the Information Technology and Systems Program, said it’s going to help close the gap of education on cyber security and help get more people into the field.
Young farmers and ranchers make connections at annual gathering
KEARNEY, NEB. — Big dollar, high risk. Agriculture is a tough industry, but it’s also a lifestyle, and it’s especially hard to break into for young farmers and ranchers who are just getting their start. David Schuler’s ranch is proof agriculture is an art. “I like...
New GIPD chief shares plans and ideas to recruit more officers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Kevin Denney has 30 years in law enforcement. Coming from the police department in Jarrell, Texas, Denney started his journey as Grand Island Police Chief on January 16th. “I’m excited to be here,” Denney said. “Meeting the community and meeting the police officers here has...
Pet Doc: The importance of healthy teeth and gums
KEARNEY, Neb. — When it comes to our pet’s dental health, it's just as important to our pets as it is to us humans. Dr. Beebout from the Hilltop Pet Clinic said in a perfect world, we would brush our pet’s teeth every day, as well as having them have regular dental cleanings.
Kearney's Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program is preparing to award more grants
KEARNEY, Neb. — Building and business owners in downtown Kearney can now apply for a grant that would help them reinvest into their properties. Kearney’s Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program encourages the renovation and preservation efforts for downtown buildings. Property owners and business owners can all apply for the grant which has evolve throughout the years.
UPDATE: Large house fire contained in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Crews battled a large residential fire in southeast Grand Island Monday morning. The Grand Island Fire Department said they responded to the blaze at on Midaro Drive in the southeast part of the city shortly after 6 a.m. Officials said the fire was contained around...
UPDATE: Two charged with stealing vehicle in GI with children inside
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two teens are behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle with three children inside, before abandoning an infant. Tate Wolfe, 18, of Kearney, and Jozef McAllister, 17, are both charged in Hall County Court with kidnapping, child abuse, theft by unlawful taking, theft by receiving stolen property and flight to avoid arrest. He has not yet been charged as of Monday morning.
GIPD says kids rescued after vehicle stolen in subzero temps
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island police say three kids were found after a theft of a vehicle in subzero temperatures. Around 3:00 a.m. on January 29th, a Grand Island resident reported his 2012 Chevy Traverse stolen from the 1400 Block of North Wheeler. His three children -- ages 5, 1, and 7 months -- were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
