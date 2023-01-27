Read full article on original website
Related
NIH Director's Blog
Assessing Cognitive Impairment in Older Patients
As a primary care practitioner, you and your staff are often the first to address a patient’s complaints — or a family’s concerns — about memory loss or possible dementia.(1,2) This quick guide provides information about assessing cognitive impairment in older adults. With this information, you...
There’s a big skills gap at work right now. These are the top 10 skills employers are looking for
Many HR professionals say their companies are struggling to recruit and retain employees with the right skill set. Although the peak of the Great Resignation may be over, many companies are still struggling with the fallout. Nearly seven in 10 human resource professionals believe their organization has a skills gap,...
allnurses.com
Should Hospitals Rehire LPNs/LVNs?
Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. One large healthcare system, Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has decided to do just that-bring LPNs back to address the staffing crisis. Note: LVNs (licensed vocational nurses) and LPNs (licensed practical nurses) are the same, but they...
Common cancer drug could extend lifespan of healthy people: discovery
In the hunt for the elixir of immortality, scientists might have cracked one piece of the code. A new study revealed a cancer drug could increase the longevity of life – albeit, by just three years. The findings, published in the journal Nature Aging, studied the effects of the drug on mice, which may reveal novel uses for the therapy in humans. “Aging is not only about lifespan but also about quality of life,” Dr. Chris Hedges, lead author of the study and a research fellow at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, said in a statement. “Therefore, we were pleased to...
Employees and managers have a key disagreement about one factor of remote work that affects productivity
Employers are asking their workers to return to the office in the name of productivity. But employees disagree on how productive they are when in the office—and risk being fired if they don’t show up.
Medical News Today
Life expectancy after a mini stroke
A person’s life expectancy after a mini stroke reduces by around 4% in the first year following the attack in comparison to people who have not had one. In the following 9 years, life expectancy reduces by 20%. These statistics come from a. A mini stroke, or transient ischemic...
Mount Airy News
Hospital unveils advance teaching tool
Members of the executive management team at Northern Regional Hospital pose for a photo with the newly unveiled Anatomage Table. Pictured are, from left, President and CEO Chris A. Lumsden, Director of Staff Development Debbie Moser, Director of Nursing Education Allison Bedsaul, Foundation Executive Director and Volunteer Services Manger Tina Beasley, Dan Combs with staff development and student programs, Senior Vice President, Patient Services & CNO Robin H. Hodgin, and Vice President, Clinic Operations Brian Beasley.
Dear Doctor: Why would a healthy senior with good cholesterol numbers be advised to take a statin?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 74-year-old woman with good cholesterol numbers and normal blood pressure. I’ve exercised regularly since I was 17 (that’s 57 years), and weigh 98 pounds. I have no history of heart attack or stroke. Still, my doctor is giving me a strong sales pitch to take a statin with no mention of potential harsh side effects and no liver enzyme test. A letter from my doctor’s office states, “Even when your cholesterol levels are at goal, I recommend taking cholesterol medication to reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke.”
Consensus decision-making is surprisingly effective in both communities and workplaces
If you’re in a leadership position — at work or in the community — you make decisions and oversee decision-making processes. Often it’s best to consult the people you are leading to reach a group decision. Voting may seem the quickest route to a resolution, but it isn’t the best way to enrol everyone. Worse, voting can silence voices and thwart creativity. Formal consensus decision-making leads to broader engagement. I have been training leaders in formal consensus decision-making for more than 25 years, and here’s why I recommend it. Circle of moral concern Slowing down your decision-making process and listening deeply...
MedicalXpress
Additional anesthesiology residency positions may help hospitals save costs
Expanding anesthesiology residency programs—even in the absence of federal funding—may help medical institutions save staffing costs and address projected shortages of anesthesia care professionals, suggests a first-of-its-kind study being presented at the American Society of Anesthesiologists' ADVANCE 2023, the Anesthesiology Business Event. In the wake of the COVID-19...
Patients got used to emailing their doctors with health questions during the pandemic. Now hospitals are charging them.
Hospitals across the country have begun to charge patients for some correspondence with their doctors, after telehealth boomed in the pandemic.
MedicalXpress
Guidelines for providing remote care to seniors
The COVID-19 pandemic put extraordinary strain on the U.S. health care system, but it also accelerated the adoption of telehealth—especially among older adults, who were the least likely to engage in remote care beforehand. For these patients, telehealth has proven to offer faster referral times, reduced travel, lower costs...
US News and World Report
When to Consider Moving to a Senior Care Facility
Learn the signs of when it’s the appropriate time to move your loved one into a senior care facility. It can be difficult to understand the various senior care options available, as well as when it’s time to transition yourself, or a loved one, to a senior care facility. Assisted living, for instance, may be an appropriate option to ease the journey from independent living to facility-based care, and it offers a variety of benefits.
AMA
Transforming digital health care requires more than tech
Salesforce has been named the world's top customer-relationship management system for the past nine years, and it has become a company countless businesses turn to for help with digital transformation. Put telehealth into practice. The AMA leads the charge to expand advocacy, research and resources that keep physician and patient...
boldsky.com
Everyday Exercises To Manage Arthritis Pain: What Is The Recommended Amount Of Physical Activity?
Rheumatoid arthritis is the most common form of autoimmune arthritis, where the immune system attacks itself. Autoimmune arthritis can occur in a variety of ways. It has been reported that almost half of the global population suffers from autoimmune arthritis disease, however only 50% receive a proper diagnosis. There are...
msn.com
Lettuce health risks. Get advice from experts.
Lettuce is a not common reported as allergic, but it can be to some people. In general, there are some symptoms, such as oral allergy. As a result, it can be severe, such as anaphylaxis. →See benefits of Lettuce from this expert. → Love Lettuce? Get nutritional facts, tips from...
Medical News Today
Soybean protein may help lower cholesterol, be as beneficial as statins
Researchers studied soybeans to determine why they may have the ability to lower cholesterol. The scientists studied different levels of two soybean proteins—glycinin and beta-conglycinin. They noted soybeans with increased levels of beta-conglycinin compared to glycinin were better able to regulate cholesterol metabolism and inhibit fatty acid oxidation. Eating...
MedicalXpress
Video: Protecting your eyesight from glaucoma
Glaucoma is one of the world's leading causes of blindness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. January is Glaucoma Awareness Month. Half of people with glaucoma don't even know they have it. If you're over 60 or have a family history of glaucoma, your risk is higher.
Business Insider
This short product management course helped me switch careers and stop working 70 hours a week
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. I used to work 70 hours a week as a consultant, which led to frequent burnout. I took a LinkedIn product manager course to understand the role and tie in my existing skills. 3 months after taking the...
healthcaredive.com
Healthcare systems make valuable strides in the eye of a pandemic
It seems every burnout story these days can be attributed to COVID-19 and how could it not? The pandemic exposed the existing protocols and care pathways in place for the past decade that were not dynamic enough to support the limited resources and out-of-date systems supporting current care models. Healthcare systems were oversubscribed and couldn’t deal with their ICU’s high acuity and saturation. It didn’t help that as more was understood about the virus, the rate of change and adoption of new processes remained slow. This led to frustration, physical exhaustion and ultimately the global healthcare system seeing their most important investment—their people—resigning en masse. Healthcare leaders were left scrambling to ensure that care for their communities could still be provided at scale and that their business could still be sustainable. Ultimately, changes to the implementation and adaptation of technology played a substantial role in keeping healthcare accessible and structured throughout the pandemic and beyond.
Comments / 0