It seems every burnout story these days can be attributed to COVID-19 and how could it not? The pandemic exposed the existing protocols and care pathways in place for the past decade that were not dynamic enough to support the limited resources and out-of-date systems supporting current care models. Healthcare systems were oversubscribed and couldn’t deal with their ICU’s high acuity and saturation. It didn’t help that as more was understood about the virus, the rate of change and adoption of new processes remained slow. This led to frustration, physical exhaustion and ultimately the global healthcare system seeing their most important investment—their people—resigning en masse. Healthcare leaders were left scrambling to ensure that care for their communities could still be provided at scale and that their business could still be sustainable. Ultimately, changes to the implementation and adaptation of technology played a substantial role in keeping healthcare accessible and structured throughout the pandemic and beyond.

