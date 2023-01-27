Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
New research detects potential hidden cause of dementia
A new Cedars-Sinai study suggests that some patients diagnosed with behavioral-variant frontotemporal dementia (bvFTD)—an incurable condition that robs patients of the ability to control their behavior and cope with daily living—may instead have a cerebrospinal fluid leak, which is often treatable. Researchers say these findings, published in the...
NIH Director's Blog
Assessing Cognitive Impairment in Older Patients
As a primary care practitioner, you and your staff are often the first to address a patient’s complaints — or a family’s concerns — about memory loss or possible dementia.(1,2) This quick guide provides information about assessing cognitive impairment in older adults. With this information, you...
Scientists found the most commonly consumed foods that could cause Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. According to a new study, the most commonly consumed foods by Americans could increase their risk of developing Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Signs and Symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease
Alzheimer’s disease is a neurological disorder that significantly affects people’s cognitive functions, including memory, reasoning, and language. More than 6 million people over the age of 65 have Alzheimer’s in the United States.You may also know the word “dementia,” which is often used to describe Alzheimer’s disease. However, these terms are not interchangeable. Dementia is a general term to describe cognitive decline (issues with memory, thinking, and reasoning), whereas Alzheimer’s is a specific disease.Early on, people with Alzheimer’s may experience issues with memory, finding the words they want to say, and making small lapses in judgment. From mild (aka early-stage)...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Bexagliflozin for Adults With Type 2 Diabetes
The oral SGLT2 inhibitor has been shown to reduce blood sugar and improve glycemic control as an adjunct to diet and exercise. The FDA has approved bexaglifozin (Brenzavvy; TheracosBio), a once-daily, oral sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes. SGLT2 inhibitors are a...
FDA Approves New Treatment for Early Alzheimer’s
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a new Alzheimer’s drug that may modestly slow the pace of cognitive decline early in the disease but also carries risks of swelling and bleeding in the brain.
Next Avenue
Non-Traditional Treatments For Menopause Symptoms: What Works
Are alternative medicine or non-traditional treatments successful for menopausal symptoms?. To relieve the symptoms of menopause, non-traditional treatments are becoming more popular. "Approximately 51% of women use Complementary & Alternative Medicine (CAM) and more than 60% perceive it to be effective for menopausal symptoms," a 2019 article in the Journal of Evidence-Based Integrative Medicine reports.
Anti aging treatment - the cosmetics industry is using Vitamin E as an affordable Botox alternative.
Vitamins are organic substances that are vital for the body and must be ingested through food because the body cannot usually produce them itself. An exception to this is vitamin D, which can also be synthesized in the body with the help of sunlight.
scitechdaily.com
Danger: Olfactory Viral Inflammation Linked With Accelerated Onset of Alzheimer’s Disease
CU Anschutz researchers suspect it disrupts the olfactory tract, impacting the hippocampus which controls memory and learning. Viruses can inflame and disrupt connections between the olfactory system, which governs the sense of smell, and the part of the brain associated with memory and learning, possibly accelerating the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
psychologytoday.com
A Novel Cannabinoid May Help Protect the Brain From Aging
Targeting the mechanisms underlying chronic neuroinflammation by stimulating cannabinoid receptors may be a promising therapeutic strategy. Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) is a dietary cannabinoid that can reduce the impact of many neuropathological mechanisms. PEA’s actions are beneficial because it activates two important receptors that control inflammation and the sensation of pain.
Survivors of childhood trauma often grow up believing they are unworthy
Well-spoken and seemingly confident, Jane* came to therapy as a single, 55-year-old woman after a string of “toxic” relationships. In our first session, she wondered why she was attracting men who were unavailable emotionally, and why she felt resentful after spending a few months in a relationship with these men.
Self-Soothe After An Unpleasant Experience
We’ve all been there. Something happens that triggers our emotional response and we can’t seem to shake it. Maybe we had an argument with our partner, got into an accident, or received some bad news. We might feel overwhelmed, anxious, or sad. Whatever the feeling, it’s hard to concentrate on anything else.
What Are The Symptoms Of Walking Pneumonia?
Walking pneumonia, while mild compared to its traditional counterpart, should still be treated by a medical professional. Here are the symptoms to look out for.
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Ankylosing Spondylitis and Scoliosis?
Ankylosing spondylitis and scoliosis both affect your spine, but they are different conditions. Scoliosis is an atypical sideways curve in your spine that can lead to back pain. It’s estimated to affect about 2% to 3% of people in the United States. For most people, the cause of their scoliosis isn’t known. Sometimes it can be caused by underlying conditions such as spinal infections or cerebral palsy.
MedicalXpress
New test could detect Alzheimer's disease 3.5 years before clinical diagnosis
New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London has established a blood-based test that could be used to predict the risk of Alzheimer's disease up to 3.5 years before clinical diagnosis. The study, published in the journal Brain, supports the idea that components...
curetoday.com
'Cancer Ghosting' Is an Unfortunate Reality
Losing my breasts was hard, but losing one of my best friends was even harder, and something I’ve had to come to terms with. When I began to speak publicly about cancer survivorship, I started by making a list of life lessons that cancer had taught me. One of...
Healthline
Can Other Conditions Mimic the Symptoms of Parkinson's Disease?
Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a neurological disorder that causes symptoms such as tremors, slow movements, and muscle stiffness. These symptoms may overlap with symptoms of other conditions, making diagnosis hard. PD is a neurological disorder that causes changes to muscle movement, and it can sometimes lead to behavioral and...
Medical treatments and alternative home remedies for Broken Capillaries and Spider Veins.
Permanently visible red veins on the face are referred to as couperose in technical jargon- on a daily base they are known as: Spider Veins. Although this is a harmless, visible enlargement of the blood vessels in the subcutaneous tissue, those affected can find it a heavy burden. This article deals with the causes of couperose and gives tips on what can be done against annoying veins on the face and accompanying symptoms, as well as home remedies and when to see a doctor.
Woonsocket Call
Dr. Rohit Varma Shares Eye-Disease Research at the 2nd Mexico-United States Symposium on Vision Health
More than 40 leading ophthalmologists, vision researchers, and public health/policy experts are sharing data and holding discussions on the global burden of diabetes-related eye disease to develop a plan to address this leading cause of blindness at the 2nd Mexico-U.S. Symposium on Vision Health. This press release features multimedia. View...
MedicalXpress
How to reduce your risk for coronary artery disease
Coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart disease, diagnosed in more than 20 million people and responsible for more than 350,000 deaths in the U.S, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Regis Fernandes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, explains the signs of coronary artery...
