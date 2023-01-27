ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Photos Emerge Of HOUSE OF HORRORS Where Sicko Kept Three Young Girls, Three Boys Locked Up In Cellar In Case Being Compared To Notorious Joseph Fritzel

A British man was arrested in Austria over the weekend after it was revealed he was keeping six children in a wine cellar, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Tom Landon, 54, was arrested on Sunday in the Austrian village of Obritz after he allegedly attacked two social workers with pepper spray when they visited the property to question Landon about the children.According to the Mirror, the six children – three girls and three boys aged between six months and seven years old – were found in a wine cellar underneath the property surrounded by several guns.Local authorities initially grew suspicious when neighbors “became...
KTVZ

At least seven dead in Jerusalem synagogue attack, Israeli police say

Israeli police say at least seven people were killed and three were injured in a shooting near a synagogue in Jerusalem on Friday amid high tensions in Israel and the Palestinian territories. Two people were wounded in a separate shooting attack on Saturday in the City of David area of...
KTVZ

An ‘extremely dangerous’ kidnapping suspect has evaded capture for nearly a week, prompting police to call for the public’s help

A sweeping multi-day manhunt continues for a suspect accused of brutally beating and kidnapping a woman in Oregon who remains in critical condition, according to police. While Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, has evaded capture since Tuesday, police say he is still active on dating apps. The Grants Pass Police Department warns he may be using the apps to find potential new victims or manipulate them into helping him escape.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVZ

The family of five flying around the world in a tiny plane

Spending over a year flying around the world with your family in a tiny single-engine aircraft is something most people could only imagine. But it’s very much the reality for the Porters, from Canada, who are currently around halfway through a 14-month circumnavigation of the world. Ian Porter, who...
ALASKA STATE
KTVZ

British army serviceman charged with terrorism offenses

A British serviceman has been charged with terrorism and explosives offenses, the London Metropolitan Police said Friday. Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, from Beaconside, Stafford, was charged after an investigation by the Met’s Terrorism Command, concerning two incidents in Staffordshire in August 2021 and earlier this month, police said. Khalife...
KTVZ

Start your week smart: Tyre Nichols, Iran quake, bus crash, Trump, Australian Open

Something unusual occurred on the floor of the US House of Representatives a few days ago, and it had nothing to do with classified documents, committee assignments or the nation’s debt ceiling. A young congressman delivered a speech on a bill to advance research into artificial intelligence. What’s unusual about a politician making a speech? Nothing, except he didn’t write it … an AI chatbot did.
ARIZONA STATE
KTVZ

Controversial cuisine: Fish head pie and ‘devil’s dung’

This week in travel news, we bring you fish head pie, “devil’s dung,” mummified crocodiles and a cane toad named Toadzilla. Also, we want to hear your craziest, wildest travel stories. Tell us your hair-raising adventures. We’ve all had trips that didn’t go according to plan. Maybe...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy