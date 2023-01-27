Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
COLD CASE: 6th. Victim of San Francisco’s Notorious Serial Killer The Doodler Identified.Will KohlerSan Francisco, CA
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerLos Angeles, CA
Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
KTVZ
Dispute over $100 repair bill may have played a role in Half Moon Bay shootings that left 7 dead, district attorney says
A dispute over a $100 repair bill may have contributed to a pair of shootings that left seven people dead and another injured last week in Half Moon Bay, California, the San Mateo County district attorney told a local news station. Chunli Zhao — the farmworker who faces seven counts...
KTVZ
Brandon Tsay, the hero who disarmed the Monterey Park shooting suspect, honored with medal of courage
The City of Alhambra honored the man who has been hailed a hero for disarming the Monterey Park shooting suspect at a second dance studio during Lunar New Year celebrations last weekend. Brandon Tsay, 26, was awarded a medal of courage from the Alhambra Police Department during a ceremony Sunday.
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Photos Emerge Of HOUSE OF HORRORS Where Sicko Kept Three Young Girls, Three Boys Locked Up In Cellar In Case Being Compared To Notorious Joseph Fritzel
A British man was arrested in Austria over the weekend after it was revealed he was keeping six children in a wine cellar, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Tom Landon, 54, was arrested on Sunday in the Austrian village of Obritz after he allegedly attacked two social workers with pepper spray when they visited the property to question Landon about the children.According to the Mirror, the six children – three girls and three boys aged between six months and seven years old – were found in a wine cellar underneath the property surrounded by several guns.Local authorities initially grew suspicious when neighbors “became...
KTVZ
At least seven dead in Jerusalem synagogue attack, Israeli police say
Israeli police say at least seven people were killed and three were injured in a shooting near a synagogue in Jerusalem on Friday amid high tensions in Israel and the Palestinian territories. Two people were wounded in a separate shooting attack on Saturday in the City of David area of...
KTVZ
An ‘extremely dangerous’ kidnapping suspect has evaded capture for nearly a week, prompting police to call for the public’s help
A sweeping multi-day manhunt continues for a suspect accused of brutally beating and kidnapping a woman in Oregon who remains in critical condition, according to police. While Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, has evaded capture since Tuesday, police say he is still active on dating apps. The Grants Pass Police Department warns he may be using the apps to find potential new victims or manipulate them into helping him escape.
KTVZ
Second lawyer who participated in Molotov cocktail attack during George Floyd protests sentenced to over a year in prison
A second former New York lawyer has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for participating in a Molotov cocktail attack during a New York City protest in 2020 following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Colinford Mattis, 35, pleaded guilty to carrying out the attack...
KTVZ
Another California mountain lion likely killed by a vehicle, authorities say
Another wild mountain lion, this time in the Santa Monica Mountains, has been found dead following a possible “vehicle strike,” California officials said in a statement Friday. The lion, which wore a radio collar and was known to scientists as P-81, was found on the Pacific Coast Highway...
KTVZ
The family of five flying around the world in a tiny plane
Spending over a year flying around the world with your family in a tiny single-engine aircraft is something most people could only imagine. But it’s very much the reality for the Porters, from Canada, who are currently around halfway through a 14-month circumnavigation of the world. Ian Porter, who...
KTVZ
British army serviceman charged with terrorism offenses
A British serviceman has been charged with terrorism and explosives offenses, the London Metropolitan Police said Friday. Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, from Beaconside, Stafford, was charged after an investigation by the Met’s Terrorism Command, concerning two incidents in Staffordshire in August 2021 and earlier this month, police said. Khalife...
KTVZ
Start your week smart: Tyre Nichols, Iran quake, bus crash, Trump, Australian Open
Something unusual occurred on the floor of the US House of Representatives a few days ago, and it had nothing to do with classified documents, committee assignments or the nation’s debt ceiling. A young congressman delivered a speech on a bill to advance research into artificial intelligence. What’s unusual about a politician making a speech? Nothing, except he didn’t write it … an AI chatbot did.
KTVZ
Controversial cuisine: Fish head pie and ‘devil’s dung’
This week in travel news, we bring you fish head pie, “devil’s dung,” mummified crocodiles and a cane toad named Toadzilla. Also, we want to hear your craziest, wildest travel stories. Tell us your hair-raising adventures. We’ve all had trips that didn’t go according to plan. Maybe...
