ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Package found near Selland Arena was box of clothes, police say

By Isaiah Varela
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYAJA_0kT081rk00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A heavy police presence near the Selland Arena in Downtown Fresno caught public attention Thursday night after reports of a suspicious package.

The Fresno Police Department confirmed just before 11:30 p.m. the package was a bag of clothes and posed no threat to public safety.

Initially, police said at about 7:00 p.m., they responded to a call from Selland Arena personnel about a suspicious package that appeared on the east end of the arena on a loading dock next to Valdez Hall.

Officials state the unmarked package, no bigger than a backpack, raised concern to arena officials as it randomly popped up before the Disney on Ice show with hundreds of people in the area. No one claimed the package, and given current events down south, arena officials did not want to take any chances.

Upon arrival, authorities asked arena officials if they wanted to continue the show or evacuate the building of 2,500 to 3,000 people. Selland Arena personnel chose to continue the show.

Fresno police contacted their Explosive and Ordinance Disposal Team (EOD) who are actively attempting to decipher the contents of the suspicious package.

Authorities are saying they expect to be at the scene for a while as these kinds of incidents take time. They express how important it is for them to take their time in case the contents of the package are dangerous.

As the show was coming to an end, officials say audience members were advised of a heavy police presence on the east end of the arena and were told to exit the arena on the west end.

Police had east and westbound Ventura Avenue open while M, O, and Inyo streets were closed off. Police urged people at the event to rideshare instead of waiting.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Driver arrested after caught with loaded Glock in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested Saturday night following a traffic stop in Madera. The Madera Police Department says the driver, identified as Alfonso Rodriguez, was pulled over near Gateway Dr. and Yosemite Ave. Following an investigation, officers say they found a loaded Glock 26 tucked in...
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DUI driver in Visalia sent multiple to hospital, CHP says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A DUI driver caused two separate crashes Saturday evening, sending at least five people to the hospital, including a pregnant woman and a three-month-old, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 6:00 p.m., they responded to a multi-car crash on Road 108 near Avenue 264. When they arrived they […]
VISALIA, CA
clovisroundup.com

Illegal Skimming Device Located in ATM

January 27th, Friday morning an ATM technician located an illegal skimming device at an Bank of America ATM near Peach/Shaw in Clovis. This skimming device was removed from the ATM and at this time it’s unknown how long it was there. Detectives are working with the bank to try...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

West Fresno to receive first Starbucks coffee shop

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It may not look like it now but in the not-so-distant future, the field on Church Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be home to southwest Fresno’s very first Starbucks. “We take for granted some of the things in our neighborhoods. I drive by Starbucks every day in all […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Driver arrested for suspected DUI after crashing into hydrant, power pole

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested Sunday after officers say they crashed into a water hydrant and power pole near Belmont and De Wolf in Fresno. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called just before 3:30 p.m. after learning that a driver in a BMW M4 had crashed after speeding in the area.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested, accused of selling fentanyl in Merced

MERCED, Calif. — A man is behind bars after police say he is responsible for selling fentanyl in Merced. Seth Ingalsbe, 25 of Atwater, was arrested by the Merced Police Department Saturday morning. They say a search warrant was served at his home and found packaging material, scales, ammo, magazines, and gun parts.
MERCED, CA
Bakersfield Californian

JOSE GASPAR: Goshen, so much like rural Kern, feels impact of mass shooting

GOSHEN — She was walking slowly down Kame Drive using a walker. I approached her, introduced myself and struck up a conversation with Maria Linares. What's Goshen like, I wanted to know. The 75-year-old was quick to respond and said, "Goshen isn't what it used to be." This small rural enclave in Tulare County is just a little more than an hour's drive north of Bakersfield, but to be honest, I had never heard of it before it was thrust into the national spotlight.
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD Chief condemns actions of former Memphis officers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderamma released a statement condemning the “unprofessional, inexcusable, and reprehensible,” actions of Memphis police officers who contributed to Tyre Nichols’ death. In the chief’s statement, he reiterates that the acts of the five former Memphis police officers do not reflect those who serve the community. Chief Balderama […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Huron Police Search for Woman Accused of Stabbing Man in Fresno County

HURON, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Huron Police Department is looking for a woman they say stabbed a man Friday morning. Officers were called to an apartment complex on Lassen Ave. around 9:00 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old man suffering from...
HURON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: No charges for former Fresno federal judge

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare District Attorney’s Office says they are unable to file a charge of domestic violence against the former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno. Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday, Dec. 17, 2020, for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Auberry Road in Fresno County has reopened

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following weeks of closure, Auberry Road in Fresno County has reopened. The road, which links the Fresno city area to communities including Auberry, Meadow Lakes, and Alder Springs, was closed on January 2. Images taken by Fresno County officials from Auberry Road showed evidence of a landslide and cracks in […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy