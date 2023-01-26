Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
Global Digital Cluster Coin (GDCC) Is Now Available on LBank Exchange
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, 28th January, 2023, Chainwire — LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Global Digital Cluster Coin...
cryptoslate.com
TRON Academy Sponsors Princeton Blockchain Club and Partners with TRON Climate Initiative
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Geneva, Switzerland, 30th January, 2023, Chainwire — TRON Academy has become the official sponsor of the Princeton Blockchain Club, the premier...
cryptoslate.com
FTX-funded charity faces UK government probe
The U.K.’s Charity Commission has launched a probe into an FTX Foundation-funded charity, Effective Ventures Foundation, according to a Jan. 30 statement. FTX’s bankruptcy is a “serious incident” because its “philanthropic foundation was a significant funder of the charity,” the Charity Commission said. It added that there were no indications of any wrongdoing by the trustees.
cryptoslate.com
Singapore financial watchdog’s chairman questions if regulating crypto legitimizes speculation
Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Tharman Shanmugaratnam, spoke at the WEF23 and stated a controversial take on crypto regulations and questioned if regulating crypto could legitimize speculation, VulcanPost reported. Shanmugaratnam said:. “I think whether it’s crypto or traditional finance, you have to regulate for things like money...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin liquidations in last 24 hours top $160M
The third most significant long Bitcoin (BTC) liquidation of 2023 occurred on Jan. 30, as over $160 million worth of BTC were liquidated in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data. At the time of writing, data shows that a total of $160.69 million worth of BTC got liquidated...
cryptoslate.com
BlockFi permitted to auction mining equipment
BlockFi has gained permission in bankruptcy court to sell its cryptocurrency mining equipment, Bloomberg reported Jan. 30. Bloomberg cited statements made by BlockFi representatives during a video hearing today. The company’s lawyer, Francis Petrie, said:. “We’ve received substantial interest in the market for bidding purposes and current volatility in...
cryptoslate.com
DemaTrading.ai Survey Shows Poor Customer Service Is Costing Crypto Exchanges
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, 27th January, 2023, Chainwire — Index solution provider DemaTrading.ai has conducted a wide-ranging survey of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges....
cryptoslate.com
Op-ed: How crypto turned Portugal into a promised land for entrepreneurs
The following is a guest post from Carlos Prada, CEO, and founder of Masterblox. The crypto industry has seen tremendous growth in the past few years. It took less than four years for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology to go from a niche industry to a global powerhouse able to move markets and shape regulation.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin wallet cracking competition unbeaten as seed words revealed
Wallet provider, Wasabi Wallet, launched an educational Bitcoin competition on Jan. 23, asking people to ‘crack’ the seed phrase of a wallet loaded with over 4 million Sats. The project, titled ‘Hunting Sats,’ is backed by Swan Bitcoin, Trezor, Blockstream, and several other respected companies in the Bitcoin...
cryptoslate.com
Polygon surpasses BNB Chain in daily transactions as MATIC pumps 20% over weekend
Polygon, the Ethereum scaling solution, has surpassed BNB Chain in the number of daily transactions, according to on-chain data analyzed by CryptoSlate. On Jan. 29, BNB Chain recorded 3,007,245 transactions, while Polygon processed 3,066,110 in the same period. Data derived from Polygonscan and BscScan highlighted the increase in daily transactions...
cryptoslate.com
Crypto investment products see weekly inflows of $117M, highest since July 2022
Amid investor sentiment signaling ‘greed,’ cryptocurrency investment products saw weekly inflows of $117 million last week — the highest since July 2022, according to a CoinShares report. Investors are almost solely focusing on Bitcoin, which saw inflows of $116 million. Total assets under management (AuM) of investment...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin surpasses $23.5k, approaches $24k
The price of Bitcoin rose above $23,500 at 4 p.m. UTC on Jan. 29. That value brought the asset’s market cap above $452 billion. The change represents a 3.65% increase from the asset’s lowest value today ($22,157). Bitcoin’s price gained nearly $1,350 by that measure. Today’s movement...
cryptoslate.com
60% of investors believe ETH has better growth potential than BTC – CoinShares survey reveals
Around 60% of investors believe that Ethereum (ETH) has a more compelling growth outlook, according to a survey by CoinShares. As opposed to the 60% siding with ETH, only 30% of the respondents said Bitcoin (BTC) had the most compelling growth outlook, according to the CoinShares survey. The survey included...
cryptoslate.com
Cream Finance exploiter moves $3.3M ETH in January
Blockchain analytical firm Peckshield tweeted that the Cream Finance (CREAM) exploiter transferred 365.7 ETH — worth $600,000 — to an unknown centralized crypto exchange TradeOgre on Jan. 30. The exploiter had transferred 2,070 Ethereum — roughly $3.3 million — to the same platform since Jan. 9, according to...
cryptoslate.com
2019 Bitcoin investors back in profit above $21.8k
Investors who purchased Bitcoin in 2019 are back in profit, according to data analyzed by Glassnode and CryptoSlate. The average acquisition price can be derived by tracking exchange data and aligning the price of Bitcoin with the time of withdrawals. The below chart illustrates the average acquisition price of Bitcoin...
cryptoslate.com
Gemini’s stablecoin loses USD peg amid OKX delisting
Gemini-backed stablecoin Gemini Dollar(GUSD) has lost its parity with the US Dollar, falling by 0.84% to $0.9851 in the last 24 hours, according to CryptoSlate’s data. Available data shows that the stablecoin experienced sharp price swings over the past week, reminiscent of its run towards the end of last year.
cryptoslate.com
Australian regulators reported concern surrounding FTX – 8 months before its collapse
Australian regulators were concerned about FTX since March 2022 — 8 months before the crypto exchange collapsed, according to a report by The Guardian. Documents obtained by Guardian Australia indicate that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) had issued three notices to FTX and placed the exchange under “surveillance activity” months before its collapse.
cryptoslate.com
Justin Sun says he is moving to Hong Kong, warns community about being ‘too US-centric’
Tron (TRX) founder Justin Sun said he is moving to Hong Kong because the Chinese crypto market is rising in a Jan. 29 Twitter thread. Sun added that experts have predicted that the Asian country would dominate the next bull market. Sun is bullish on China. The crypto entrepreneur pointed...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin premium in Nigeria tops 164% amid demonetization
The demand for Bitcoin (BTC) in Nigeria has soared as the fiat notes are set to be invalidated. This rise in demand is causing BTC to be traded at a premium of up to 163.77% in Nigeria. At the time of writing, peer-to-peer traders are selling BTC at prices as...
cryptoslate.com
Grayscale faces lawsuit from rival Osprey over long-awaited ETF conversion
Digital asset manager Grayscale faces a lawsuit from its much smaller competitor, Osprey Funds, as seen in a Connecticut court filing dated Jan. 30. According to Osprey, Grayscale falsely promised to turn its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF). Osprey said that Grayscale portrayed that...
Comments / 0