Horse dies from ‘musculoskeletal’ training injury at Los Alamitos

A racehorse died from a training injury Wednesday at Los Alamitos Race Course, state horse racing officials said.

Feeling Well was a 3-year-old filly bred by BG Stables with no races yet in her career, according to the industry website Equibase. She had a posted workout at the Cypress track on Wednesday.

No further information was available about her cause of death, which was listed as “musculoskeletel” on the California Horse Racing Board’s website.

Feeling Well was the fourth horse to die from a racing or training injury at Los Alamitos this month.