Columbia Missourian
Spartans' relentless pressure sinks Boonville
ASHLAND — Battle boys basketball blew out Boonville in a 65-30 win Monday on Day 1 of the Southern Boone Classic. The Spartans (12-6) have had only one practice session since Thursday’s game against Kickapoo, but that seemed to have no impact on their level of play. The win marked Battle’s sixth in a row, a streak dating back to Jan. 13.
Columbia Missourian
Takeaways from another winless week for MU women's basketball
It was another fruitless week for Missouri women’s basketball, as the Tigers dropped their fifth and sixth consecutive games. What looked to be a lighter schedule against Georgia and Kentucky — both of which Missouri entered the week ahead of in the Southeastern Conference standings — ended up exacerbating a season-altering slump.
Columbia Missourian
Hot shooting helps Tigers to win over No. 12 Iowa State
Against one of the best defensive teams in the country, Missouri knew it was going to need to bring its A-game against No. 12 Iowa State, specifically from behind the arc. The Tigers did just that in their 78-61 win over the Cyclones as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Columbia Missourian
MU track and field wraps up competition at Indiana, Texas Tech meets
Missouri track and field had four top-three finishes in the final day of the Indiana Relays on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana. Chris Conrad grabbed the Tigers' lone victory in the 800-meter race, finishing in 1 minute, 48.17 seconds. Jonathan Schmidt placed sixth in the race in 1:51.02.
Columbia Missourian
Jon Nelson Hall Aug. 7, 1946 — Jan. 17, 2023
Jon Nelson Hall (76) died Wednesday, January 17, at The Neighborhood in Columbia, MO. He was born on August 7, 1946, in Kirksville, MO, to Glenn Franklin Hall and Carolyn Joan Nelson Hall, who pre-deceased him. He spent most of his life in the Kansas City area (Lake Waukomis & Blue Springs), graduated from Park Hill High School in 1964 and the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1968.
Columbia Missourian
One injured in shooting at West Business Loop trailer park
One adult is injured after a shooting at a West Business Loop mobile home community Monday, according to the Columbia Police Department. Lt. Scott Alpers said one person is in custody but they are not releasing names at this time.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Jan. 30, 2023
Thomas Neil Odum, 75, of Columbia died Jan. 29, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Ann Wright, 90, of Columbia died Jan. 30, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.
Columbia Missourian
First Christian Church hosts inaugural Burns Night Supper and Ceilidh Dance
Columbia’s First Christian Church hosted its first ever Burns Night Supper and Ceilidh Dance on Saturday evening. The event featured a traditional Scottish meal, live music, various toasts and readings, dancing and a raffle. To raise money for their annual middle school and high school service trips, young people in the church helped serve soup, neeps ‘n tatties, vegan haggis, salad and sticky toffee pudding to guests. At least 95 people, along with the church’s youth and their families, were in attendance.
Columbia Missourian
Thank you for your support and take a look at what we're working on this spring
I want to thank you for your support for the Missourian’s NewsMatch campaign at the end of the year. We exceeded our goals and qualified for NewsMatch’s bonuses. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian
County commission to host ARPA sessions
Those interested in applying for a share of $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to be distributed by the county can learn more about the process during information and listening sessions the Boone County Commission will host in February. The commission has scheduled nine such meetings, at which...
Columbia Missourian
City labor union protests transit cuts, drug tests, low wages
Gretchen Maune has relied on Columbia public transport since 2006, when she suddenly went blind. “I have sat in the City Council chambers listening to them debate my own needs and the needs of my fellow captive riders,” Maune said to a crowd outside the Daniel Boone City Building on Monday evening.
