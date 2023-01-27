ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Tom Campbell: Tillis on the right track: bipartisanship

By Email
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49IvDX_0kT07bgQ00

Our senior senator, Thom Tillis, has a target on his back. Angry, disillusioned partisans are calling him a traitor, a betrayer. Curiously enough, those name callers aren’t Democrats, as might be expected, but Republicans — members of his own party!

Why so angry? They are calling Sen. Tillis a RINO, ‘Republican in Name Only,’ because he doesn’t go along with everything the far right espouses. If you won’t quote scripture and verse on demand you can’t be in their club. You have obviously deserted the Grand Old Party.

Make no mistake. Thom Tillis is a Republican, a conservative Republican, and not for one minute should we believe he will forsake his bedrock beliefs. But neither is Thom a “go-along to get-along” guy. A former business consultant, Tillis became House Speaker in 2012 and immediately demonstrated he knew how to make the trains run in our legislature. Never the flashy, back-slapping pol, Tillis eschewed the klieg lights in order to work more effectively. It was no secret he was a Republican and made no apologies for it. As Speaker, Thom was adept at knowing the pulse of his Republican caucus and counting votes with the best of them. He knew what he could and couldn’t get passed on the NC House floor and wouldn’t allow a floor vote if he wasn’t sure about its outcome. He is respected as one of the best House Speakers we’ve had in recent years, even by many Democrats.

In his first term in the U.S. Senate, it took Tillis a while to find his footing and voice. He took some controversial stands, specifically opposing Trump about declaring a national emergency so he could build a wall along the border. Later he reversed his position after strong opposition and vitriol from Republicans. I believe this episode was a moment of truth for the freshman senator. Maybe I’m reading too much into it, but I think this was the moment Thom Tillis realized he didn’t have to be just a voice for the Right but was sent to Washington to voice what he thought was right.

Yes, Tillis’ voting record will show he supported Trump and voted the Republican way on a high percentage of votes. He certainly followed the party line enough to have earned his bona fides as a party loyalist. If anything, the stinging criticism from the far-right wing of his tribe should be a badge of honor, not shame.

The senator believed that immigration demanded more than just a slogan to build a wall, so he joined forces with Democrats and other Republicans to find a solution for those wanting to enter our country, crafting a resolution that ultimately failed in the dying moments of 2022. But in this failure Thom Tillis earned a large measure of respect among leaders in both parties. They recognized a new leader was emerging, discovering that Tillis is straight forward, tells his truth, isn’t a grandstander seeking media attention or favor. He’s pretty much of a “what you see is what you get” kinda guy.

Over the past year Tillis has moved from the back bench into becoming a leader, a conciliator and mediator, willing to reach across the aisle for honest, civil discussion, finding agreement where possible and seeking compromise to pass legislation on issues like immigration, same-sex marriage and guns. And don’t be surprised to hear his name among those finding a consensus position for passing the budget and dealing with the debt ceiling debate.

So why did we elect Thom Tillis? For that matter, why do we elect anyone to public office? I am convinced there are some (I hope very few) who vote for someone, hoping they will get elected and go burn the place down, figuratively and literally. Others perhaps cast their ballots in hopes that the individual will further gum up the already slow-moving wheels of government, believing the less done is better. But I believe the majority of us vote for a person because we hope he or she will play a part in actually getting things done for the betterment of all. Isn’t that why we have a representative government in the first place?

It is apparent that our senator, in his quiet, respectful and even-tempered way, is morphing from politician to statesman.

Stay on course, senator. You are making a difference.

Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina Broadcaster and columnist who has covered North Carolina public policy issues since 1965.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Reflector

Letter: New GOP is defined by its most extreme members

What is wrong with our current Congress can be discerned by looking at the quality of the elected officials. To say the personalities of those elected on the far right are extreme is putting it mildly. We can use clinical terminology like sociopath or narcissistic personality disorder, or just call them idiots or right-wing nut jobs, but the unfortunate fact is that these are flawed individuals voted for by many of our fellow citizens to run a democracy they wish to destroy. McCarthy sold his...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

Rob Schofield: N.C. Supreme Court: Watchdog or GOP lapdog?

There are many factors that go into building and sustaining a strong and healthy democracy: free, clean and transparently funded elections; inclusive suffrage; freedom of speech and association; an independent news media; predictable and reliable law enforcement; and an absence of widespread corruption. Oh, and at least one more: a strong and independent judiciary that prioritizes protecting citizen rights. Across the globe — particularly in nations where democracy is fragile...
The Independent

State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House

Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Daily Reflector

Gene Lyons: Fires of 'wokeness' keep getting stoked

When the talk turns to left-wing “woke” ideology on college campuses, I sometimes say I was there at the creation. I basically resigned my first academic job over it. Clearly it was quit or get fired — basically for having the wrong perceived identity and a congenital resistance to moralistic cant. This was a New England university English department during the ’70s. Things started off uncomfortably, with a flamboyantly gay administrator making a show of telling people he’d hired me as a “hunk.” To object...
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily Reflector

Letter: Democracy indeed does die in darkness

Our forefathers had knockdown, contentious battles constructing laws for our democratic republic. Lincoln and Douglas had fiery debates. Democracy is hard, a concept foreign to present-day American socialists. Bob Woodward is credited with the slogan, “Democracy dies in darkness.” Yes, Americans should know if Hunter’s laptop reveals that the president has been compromised by the Chinese government. Americans should know if the FBI interfered in the last two elections. There is evidence that it did. ...
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy